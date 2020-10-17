Century swims to 584 points at Mandan Invite held at two different pools

"Personally and team-wise I feel like it's been better this season than even in the past," Keller said. "Even though it's been choppy and a different kind of season in a lot of ways, it's been nice to have the normalcy of being able to go to the pool, be with our friends and try to get better every day.

"A lot of the things outside of swimming, with school and just with life are really different. To be able to be with our teammates swimming, having that makes you appreciate it even more."

With the regular season winding down, Century has just one meet left, the possibility exists that the region and state meets could look different. Much like Saturday's meet, a certain number of teams could be sent to one location, while others go to a different pool.

Regardless of when and where the final two meets are held, Matt feels like the Patriots are in good position.

"I think we are on track and where we want to be," she said. "We're still having a lot of personal-bests and new state qualifiers, so hopefully we can continue to improve and be at our best at the end of the season."