Century swimming for eighth straight title

Last year’s West Region meet broke a run of Century success.

This time, every other team in the state is trying to break Century’s streak of seven straight girls swimming and diving titles.

“With a younger team, it’ll be a challenge compared to previous years, but I have confidence we’ll finish top three,” Patriots head coach Spencer Wheeling said. “Since the West Region meet finished, the girls have had their minds focused on another state title.”

As seems to happen on a yearly basis, this year’s state meet, or at least the run-up to the state meet, will be a little different than past years.

With a major winter storm set to hit today, the Patriots decided to head to Fargo early to avoid the weather.

“We had some meetings and talked with the ADs, because our original plan was to leave Thursday,” Wheeling said. “We’re leaving a day early, and because of that, we reached out to teams in the East we’re friends with and we’ll now have a practice with Fargo North on Thursday.”

The Patriots enter the meet having taken second place to Minot for the second straight season at the West Region meet.

A talented, senior-laden team, Wheeling had Minot as the favorite at the West Region meet, though the Patriots exceeded his expectations by keeping it to a 30-point meet.

“We knew it would be close, we’ve gone back and forth against Minot all season,” Wheeling said. “We scored ourselves as being 50 points behind them, and we only lost by 30, and a quicker touch at the wall by one of our relays could have meant we would have only lost by 15.”

That closer-than-expected meet came despite the Majettes having a decent experience advantage on the Patriots, who have been one of the younger teams in the West Region this season.

Though a younger team than last year’s title-winning group, the experienced swimmers for the Patriots have been crucial to developing the younger athletes for this year and beyond.

“We spent a lot of time utilizing our older girls to push racing mentalities in practice,” Wheeling said. “We set up a lot of workouts where we would be racing our lane partners, and it made the girls feel better at meets because we’d done a lot of race-like competing at practices.”

That race-focused work in practice was clearly helpful. The Patriots head to state with just five seniors — three swimmers, two divers — qualified for individual events: Emma Vallie, Caylee Michela and Hannah Smithers in swimming, Rylie Pudwill and Nevaeh Barth in diving.

Those five seniors are part of a 21-strong contingent the Patriots are heading across the state with.

“We’ve pointed out that when the kids are wondering where they are sitting in rankings, they have to realize that they’re only eighth- or ninth-graders and the swimmers ahead of them are usually juniors or seniors,” Wheeling said. “You’re in a good position against swimmers a few years older than you and you just have to have confidence in yourself and believe you can do things that the other, older girls can do.”

As for the non-senior swimmers and divers, junior Lauryn Caster (top seed in the 200 and 100 free races), freshmen Abby Jablonsky (200 IM, 100 fly), Ava Erickson (50 free, 100 free), and eighth graders Kylie Stahl (diving) and Brooklyn Richards (100 breast) are among the participants Century will be looking at for points this year.

“I like what we have in the 200 free and 200 individual medley races, events two and three at state,” Wheeling said. “We have a lot of depth and they’ll be two of our bigger point-scoring events. The 100 fly is another event that will give us a good amount of points as long as our swimmers give it their all.”

While he has a good idea on who the top teams at state will be, Wheeling also had plenty to say about local competition, particularly Legacy, which will be lead at state by senior swimmer McKayla Donat, this year’s West Region Senior Athlete of the Year.

“McKayla has been huge in building Legacy’s swimming program,” Wheeling said. “They finished fourth at state last year in large part because of her. Legacy has a younger group like us this year, so they’ll be a big rival in years to come.

“Dickinson has a bigger senior class, and their relays are a force to be reckoned with and have a good chance of being state champions, and they’re growing up alongside Legacy because both Legacy and Dickinson started their teams the same year.”

Century edged out a win at last year’s state meet, and this year’s meet figures to be a three-way competition for first between Minot, Century and West Fargo Sheyenne, according to Wheeling.

“We feel Sheyenne has an edge on Minot and we’re right in the mix with them,” he said. “I have us scored in the top three, but you kinda have to wait for the first day and figure out what can happen after that, because magic can happen on day two.”