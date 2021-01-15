Century swim coach Aspaas leaving the pool after 45 years and 28 state championships

"To think back to all the great kids I had opportunity to be around, not just in terms of athletic achievement, but the type of people they were and have become, I guess that's what you remember most," Aspaas said. "You just love to see kids being committed to their sport and to their teammates. Yes, we want to be successful and do well when we're in competition, but coaching is about more than that. You want to see kids fulfilled and to have a great experience and to take that with them as they go on in their lives. If we can play a role in that, you can feel good about that."