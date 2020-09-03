Century sweeps with up-and-down effort

The scoreline of Century's 3-0 Thursday night volleyball victory over Dickinson reads like a typographical error.
Century won 25-18, 25-6, 27-25. Yes, indeed, an absolute blowout followed by overtime.
The host Patriots appeared on their way to a decisive sweep when Macy Fridgen swatted a kill to make it 18-11 in the third game.
At that point the Midgets stiffened their spines and fought back, scoring eight of the next nine points to make it 19-18. Following a Century timeout, Logan Nissley's hit and a tip by Camryn Harter righted the Patriot ship -- momentarily
Kills by Mataya Mortensen and Jordan Reger and a CHS violation enabled the Midgets to draw even at 21-21. A tie at 24 ensued, and Dickinson was serving for the winning game point after a pop by Mortensen made it 25-24.
The Midgets didn't score again. A tap by Hattie Fitterer, a block by Megan Klein and a drive by Nissley enabled Century to finish off its second sweep in two outings.
Nissley, a 5-10 sophomore, said the 19-point walkover in the second set may have engendered some complacency in the third.
"After that second game we all thought we'd play at that level again," she noted.
She said the lesson learned in the third game was the only time it's OK to let up is after the match is over.
"We have to keep pushing. We need to push to 25 every game," she noted.
While letting an 18-11 lead ebb away was not a shining moment, Nissley said the way the Patriots rebooted with the game on the line was a positive.
"It's good for us to know we can regain the momentum ... but we have to work on not letting ourselves get into that situation," she said. "What was disappointing is we know we can play at a higher level than that."
CHS head coach Jamie Zastoupil said the Patriots, ranked No. 1 in the first statewide media poll, set a pretty high bar with the 25-6 second-game performance. They opened leads of 13-1 and 20-2 and held Dickinson to four kills.
"The second set we played well. We played low-error volleyball," she said.
She tipped her hat to Dickinson's response.
"Dickinson is a scrappy team. They dug out a lot of balls and that forced us into some errors," she noted.
Zastoupil echoed Nissley's assessment that the Patriots performed when it counted.
"There's a lot to learn from that," Zastoupil said. "We dug ourselves a hole and had to climb out of it."
All-stater Julia Fitterer, a 5-10 senior, led the CHS attack with 11 kills and also set the pace with 12 digs. Hattie Fitterer, a 5-10 senior, added nine kills. Nissley and 6-2 junior Macy Fridgen logged eight kills apiece. Juniors Delani Clarke and Abby Fletcher split the setting chores, racking up 19 and 18 assists, respectively. The Patriots had seven aces to go with nine service errors.
Dickinson, which dressed just one player over 5-9, got seven kills from 5-7 junior Jordan Reger. Junior Taya Hopfauf had 11 digs and senior setter Paige Balliet totaled 11 assists.
Midgets coach Jay Schobinger said his team's comeback in the third game was the takeaway from Thursday's match, which was Dickinson's season opener.
"We told them that after two (sets) they could easily have rolled over. But they came back and battled, and that was really good to see," he said.
That type of grit will be essential as the Midgets rebuild in the wake of heavy graduation losses that dropped then to seventh place in the regional coaches' preseason poll.
"We're replacing pretty much a whole team. ... We lost a libero and four good offensive players," Schobinger said.
"We know we have a long way to go, and starting with Century is not exactly a gift," he added. "But starting like this is only going to make us better."
Both Dickinson and Century return to action on Tuesday. Century plays host to Legacy and Dickinson visits Mandan.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!