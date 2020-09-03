Century sweeps with up-and-down effort

"We have to keep pushing. We need to push to 25 every game," she noted.

While letting an 18-11 lead ebb away was not a shining moment, Nissley said the way the Patriots rebooted with the game on the line was a positive.

"It's good for us to know we can regain the momentum ... but we have to work on not letting ourselves get into that situation," she said. "What was disappointing is we know we can play at a higher level than that."

CHS head coach Jamie Zastoupil said the Patriots, ranked No. 1 in the first statewide media poll, set a pretty high bar with the 25-6 second-game performance. They opened leads of 13-1 and 20-2 and held Dickinson to four kills.

"The second set we played well. We played low-error volleyball," she said.

She tipped her hat to Dickinson's response.

"Dickinson is a scrappy team. They dug out a lot of balls and that forced us into some errors," she noted.

Zastoupil echoed Nissley's assessment that the Patriots performed when it counted.

"There's a lot to learn from that," Zastoupil said. "We dug ourselves a hole and had to climb out of it."