Century sweeps into West Region volleyball championship game

“That’s our strongest hitters right there, so we want to get the ball out to them,” Zastoupil said.

Nissley had 15 kills, Fitterer 14 and Klein 11.

“This was our match to get to state and that was our end goal,” said Fitterer, who set up shop on the left side of the front row and pounded winners all night. “We wanted to come out and be playing at our best. We came out ready to play.”

The Patriots and Sabers played nine games in the course of three matches this season with Century winning all nine.

It opened Thursday’s match with a 25-17 win. Senior middle hitter Megan Klein got things started with back-to-back aces to give Patriots a 6-2 lead. Century served five aces in the match.

Legacy stayed close, getting within 9-6 on Camaryn Beasley’s ace serve. But never got any closer. Century’s strong play along the front was only getting stronger and it peaked in the second game.