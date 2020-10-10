Century runs to West Region title; Demons' Korsmo continues dominating season

The West Region cross country meet had a little bit of everything for the Century Patriots.
It added up to a recipe for success.
“We ran really well,” Patriots coach Brad Lies said. “Every time you go out and compete, there’s some bad, some good -- if you have more good than bad, you’re sitting pretty good.
“We had some guys step up, some guys do what they’ve been doing all year. He had some guys dinged up that ran well.”
It added up to a West Region boys title for the Patriots, who placed four runners in the top nine and five in the top 18. That added up to a low score of 46, which was 30 points better than runner-up Bismarck, which finished with 76.
The Demons were led by West Region Senior Athlete of the Year Sean Korsmo, who clocked in at 15:26.85 to win the boys individual title. Korsmo is undefeated this season.
Mason Kindel led the Patriots, running the 5K course in 15:58.28 to come in fourth individually.
Patriot runners finished 7-8-9, with Ethan Bender (16:10.66) followed by Jacob Ersland (16:14.35) and Griffin House (16:21.26).
“Ethan Bender and Jacob Ersland ran personal bests today,” Lies said. “Those guys have been there all year.
“Mason is just Mason -- he’s solid, you can count on him to be in the top 3, top 4 most meets. Griffin didn’t run last time we competed, so to have him run a competitive race was great. He was within 8 seconds of his season best, even though he hadn't competed since the Anderson-Stavn.”
Sophomore Brody Ferderer broke into the top 20 to earn all-conference honors and give Century five runners in the top 18, turning in a 16:57.03 for 18th place.
“Our (usual) No. 5 wasn’t No. 5 today,” Lies said. “We had a sophomore step up and run under 17 for the first time all year. That was nice to see.
“You never know, our conference is so deep, just a great conference,” Lies said. “You just never know how things will unfold. You hope this time of year the kids know what’s up for grabs.”
A region title is nice, but the state meet is the main goal.
“It’s nice to win a region title,” Lies said. “We’ve only won one in the previous three times we’ve won state. Obviously, like everybody we’re just trying to do everything in our power to get to Oct. 24. We want everybody to have that opportunity to have a chance to run a personal best at the state meet.”
Lies was also happy with what he saw in the JV race, where the Patriots placed five runners in the top 11 to win the title, edging Legacy 31-34.
“Of all the JV kids that ran for us, all but one ran a personal best,” Lies said. “Those are things you love to see. They work hard and don’t get the limelight. It’s nice to see their excitement when they won the JV meet. They’re the future and they have the opportunity to move to the next level.”
Meghan Ford of Jamestown won the girls individual title. The Senior Athlete of the Year covered the 5K course in 17:40.15. Jaelyn Ogle (18:00.85) and Hayley Ogle (18:39.39) finished second and third, respectively, for Watford City.
Williston placed five runners in the top 18 -- and two in the top seven -- to edge Bismarck by one point for the title, 59-60.
Eleni Lovgren finished fifth in 18:57.72 to lead the Coyotes and Dru Zander came in seventh in 19:27.84.
The Demons also placed five runners in the top 16, led by senior Jilee Golus (ninth in 19:39.71) and eighth-grader Taya Fettig (10th in 19:42.95). Freshmen Sophia Ness (20:07.96) and Zoe Reichenberger (20:11.36) finished 12th and 13th, respectively.
The state meet is set for Oct. 24 in Jamestown.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!