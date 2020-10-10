Century runs to West Region title; Demons' Korsmo continues dominating season

“Mason is just Mason -- he’s solid, you can count on him to be in the top 3, top 4 most meets. Griffin didn’t run last time we competed, so to have him run a competitive race was great. He was within 8 seconds of his season best, even though he hadn't competed since the Anderson-Stavn.”

Sophomore Brody Ferderer broke into the top 20 to earn all-conference honors and give Century five runners in the top 18, turning in a 16:57.03 for 18th place.

“Our (usual) No. 5 wasn’t No. 5 today,” Lies said. “We had a sophomore step up and run under 17 for the first time all year. That was nice to see.

“You never know, our conference is so deep, just a great conference,” Lies said. “You just never know how things will unfold. You hope this time of year the kids know what’s up for grabs.”

A region title is nice, but the state meet is the main goal.

“It’s nice to win a region title,” Lies said. “We’ve only won one in the previous three times we’ve won state. Obviously, like everybody we’re just trying to do everything in our power to get to Oct. 24. We want everybody to have that opportunity to have a chance to run a personal best at the state meet.”