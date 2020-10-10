 Skip to main content
Century runs to West Region title; Demons' Korsmo continues dominating season

The West Region cross country meet had a little bit of everything for the Century Patriots.

It added up to a recipe for success.

“We ran really well,” Patriots coach Brad Lies said. “Every time you go out and compete, there’s some bad, some good -- if you have more good than bad, you’re sitting pretty good.

“We had some guys step up, some guys do what they’ve been doing all year. He had some guys dinged up that ran well.”

It added up to a West Region boys title for the Patriots, who placed four runners in the top nine and five in the top 18. That added up to a low score of 46, which was 30 points better than runner-up Bismarck, which finished with 76.

The Demons were led by West Region Senior Athlete of the Year Sean Korsmo, who clocked in at 15:26.85 to win the boys individual title. Korsmo is undefeated this season.

Mason Kindel led the Patriots, running the 5K course in 15:58.28 to come in fourth individually.

Patriot runners finished 7-8-9, with Ethan Bender (16:10.66) followed by Jacob Ersland (16:14.35) and Griffin House (16:21.26).

“Ethan Bender and Jacob Ersland ran personal bests today,” Lies said. “Those guys have been there all year.

“Mason is just Mason -- he’s solid, you can count on him to be in the top 3, top 4 most meets. Griffin didn’t run last time we competed, so to have him run a competitive race was great. He was within 8 seconds of his season best, even though he hadn't competed since the Anderson-Stavn.”

Sophomore Brody Ferderer broke into the top 20 to earn all-conference honors and give Century five runners in the top 18, turning in a 16:57.03 for 18th place.

“Our (usual) No. 5 wasn’t No. 5 today,” Lies said. “We had a sophomore step up and run under 17 for the first time all year. That was nice to see.

“You never know, our conference is so deep, just a great conference,” Lies said. “You just never know how things will unfold. You hope this time of year the kids know what’s up for grabs.”

A region title is nice, but the state meet is the main goal.

“It’s nice to win a region title,” Lies said. “We’ve only won one in the previous three times we’ve won state. Obviously, like everybody we’re just trying to do everything in our power to get to Oct. 24. We want everybody to have that opportunity to have a chance to run a personal best at the state meet.”

Lies was also happy with what he saw in the JV race, where the Patriots placed five runners in the top 11 to win the title, edging Legacy 31-34.

“Of all the JV kids that ran for us, all but one ran a personal best,” Lies said. “Those are things you love to see. They work hard and don’t get the limelight. It’s nice to see their excitement when they won the JV meet. They’re the future and they have the opportunity to move to the next level.”

Meghan Ford of Jamestown won the girls individual title. The Senior Athlete of the Year covered the 5K course in 17:40.15. Jaelyn Ogle (18:00.85) and Hayley Ogle (18:39.39) finished second and third, respectively, for Watford City.

Williston placed five runners in the top 18 -- and two in the top seven -- to edge Bismarck by one point for the title, 59-60.

Eleni Lovgren finished fifth in 18:57.72 to lead the Coyotes and Dru Zander came in seventh in 19:27.84.

The Demons also placed five runners in the top 16, led by senior Jilee Golus (ninth in 19:39.71) and eighth-grader Taya Fettig (10th in 19:42.95). Freshmen Sophia Ness (20:07.96) and Zoe Reichenberger (20:11.36) finished 12th and 13th, respectively.

The state meet is set for Oct. 24 in Jamestown.

West Region Cross Country Meet

At McDowell Dam

BOYS

Team scores

1. Century 46. 2. Bismarck 76. 3. Dickinson 78. 4. Williston 82. 5. Jamestown 87. 6. Legacy 123. 7. Minot 243. 8. Watford City 328. 9. Mandan 348.

Individual results

1. Sean Korsmo, Bis, 15:26.85. 2. Brady Yoder, Dick, 15:35.37. 3. Ben Anteau, J, 15:37.55. 4. Mason Kindel, Cen, 15:58.28. 5. Ethan Moe, Will, 16:05.84. 6. Gavin Haut, J, 16:06.87. 7. Ethan Bender, Cen, 16:10.66. 8. Jacob Ersland, Cen, 16:14.35. 9. Griffin House, Cen, 16:21.26. 10. Hunter Gregoire, Dick, 16:22.17. 11. Juan Flores, Bis, 16:27.0. 12. Caleb Hansen, Dick, 16:28.76. 13. John Ness, Leg, 16:42.38. 14. Gunnar Alvarado, Will, 16:52.07. 15. Fynn Krenz, Will, 16:53.07. 16. Chaske Grinolds, Leg, 16:55.02. 17. Khalyl Prado-Torres, Leg, 16:56.35. 18. Brody Ferderer, Cen, 16:57.03. 19. Chandlar Rott, J, 16:58.17. 20. Parker Hintz, Bis, 126:59.80.

21. Isaac Anderson, Bis, 17:01.17. 22. James Powers, Will, 17:06.17. 23. Brady Korsmo, Bis, 17:16.71. 24. A.J. Ash, Dick, 17:16.93. 25. Iver Phillips, Cen, 17:19.60. 26. Charles Hardcastle, Will, 17:20.05. 27. Cullen Flieth, J, 17:22.74. 28, Camen Jasmin, Will, 17:27.93. 29. Luke Gasper, Cen, 17:29.91. 30. Griffin Obrigewitch, Dick, 17:33.99. 31. Jaxsyn Olson, Bis, 17:37.94. 32. Kade Schumacher, J, 17:44.26. 33. Eli Hansen, Dick, 17:45.59. 34. Thomas Haskins, Will, 17:47.86. 35. Grant Schaeffer, Min, 17:51.84. 36. Ivar Martell, Leg, 17:56.33. 37. Ivan Askim, Will, 17:57.49. 38. Oscar Hultz, Min, 17:59.29. 39. Noah Cowley, Bis, 18:03.41. 40. Jacob Francetich, Cen, 18:04.27.

41. Isaac Flanagan, Leg, 18:10.77. 42. Cutter Jones, Will, 18:14.55. 43. Micah Hoke, J, 18:22.03. 44. Gabe Hanson, Bis, 18:25.05. 45. Kyle Marcotte, Leg, 18:25.50. 46. Aidan Quirk, Cen, 18:28.85. 47. Dalton Fleckenstein, Leg, 18:34.76. 48. Evander Long, WC, 18:52.30. 49. Morgan Brindley, Leg, 18:56.62. 50. Jacob Hight, Min, 18:56.92. 51. Sam Anteau, J, 18:57.26. 52. Kaleb Mills, Leg, 18:5.31. 53. Bryce Rose, Min, 19:05.54. 54. Derek Shannon, Leg, 19:06.49. 55. Caleb Fabian, J, 19:06.49. 56. Logan Dangerfield, Will, 19:11.01. 57. Jace Cofer, Dick, 19:17.72. 58. Brayden Erickson, Bis, 19:18.16. 59. Jordan Johnson, Bis, 19:19.63. 60. Ethan Igl, J, 19:20.31.

61. Aidon Rodakowski, Dick, 19:23.19. 62. Markus Fleck, Man, 19:28.37. 63. Micah Stoudt, J, 19:34.07. 64. Jake Skabo, Dick, 19:35.71. 65. Parker Schuster, WC, 19:58.15. 66. Braden Pitcher, Cen, 20:04.64. 67. Everett Aberle, Min, 20:13.23. 68. Michael Pfliger, Man, 20:28.84. 69. Ryan Domerese, WC, 21:08.46. 70. Raine Skjod, Man, 21:26.85. 71. Garin Anderson, Dick, 21:51.20. 72. Lane Odenbach, WC, 22:09.09. 73. Leif Lahtinen, Man, 25:21.15. 74. Matthew Walker, WC, 25:58.21. 75. Michael Storsved, Man, 28:04.96.

Awards

Senior Athlete of the Year: Sean Korsmo, Bismarck.

Coach of the Year: Brad Lies, Century.

Girls

Team scores

1. Williston 59. 2. Bismarck 60. 3. Watford City 115. 4. Minot 116. 5. Legacy 127. 6. Jamestown 138. 7. Century 166. 8. Mandan 234. 9. Dickinson 259.

Individual results

1. Meghan Ford, J, 17:40.15. 2. Jaelyn Ogle, WC, 18:00.85. 3. Hayley Ogle, WC, 18:39.39. 4. Trinity Jessen, Min, 18:54.86. 5. Eleni Lovgren, Will, 18:57.72. 6. Jadyn Guidinger, Leg, 19:21.29. 7. Dru Zander, Will, 19:27.84. 8. Acey Elkins, Man, 19:35.76. 9. Jilee Golus, Bis, 19:38.71. 10. Taya Fettig, Bis, 19:42.95. 11. Emily Goldade, Cen, 19:59.03. 12. Sophia Ness, Bis, 20:07.96. 13. Zoe Reichenberger, Bis, 20:11.36. 14. Sierra Watterud, Will, 20:18.77. 15. Ava Marburger, Will, 20:22.18. 16. Bayla Weigel, Bis, 20:22.60. 17. Katie Olson, WC, 20:27.21. 18. Rigby Haskins, Will, 20:30.60. 19. Maicee Burke, Min, 20:35.67. 20. Brooklyn Nygaard, J, 20:44.62.

21. Eva Selensky, Leg, 20:51.45. 22. Julia Skari, J, 20:58.21. 23. Isabelle Ersland, Cen, 21:06.05. 24. Scout Urlickson, Min, 21:10.33. 25. Savanna Olson, WC, 21:10.72. 26. Isabelle Simonson, Leg, 21:13.56. 27. Maliah Burke, Min, 21:20.31. 28. Peyton Laser, Dick, 21:21.14. 29. Brynna Ames, Will, 21:23.20. 30. Keeley Call, Will, 21:26.27. 31. Brooke Burgard, Bis, 21:29.71. 32. Keira Shannon, Will, 21:33.20. 33. Neely Reichenberger, Bis, 21:36.24. 34. Jacqueline Swanson, Will, 21:46.49. 35. Sofia Watterud, Will, 21:50.68. 36. Lauren Woeste, Leg, 21:55.97. 37. Dalila Sharp, Bis, 21:56.76. 38. Emma Schlecht, Leg, 21:57.65. 39. Lindsey Schroeder, Cen, 22:04.07. 40. Aubree Melchior, Leg, 22:05.23.

41. Anna Bendish, Man, 22:07.21. 42. Hyla Erickson, Min, 22:08.90. 43. Cynthia Schroeder, Min, 22:11.43. 44. Grace Ahlgren, Leg, 22:13.72. 45. Kylie Wald, Cen, 22:14.37. 46. Maddy Orr, J, 22:15.90. 47. Taylor Gabbert, Leg, 22:23.70. 48. Makayla Anderson, Cen, 22:25.04. 49. Bernadette Belzer, J, 22:27.68. 50. Gabrielle Gannon, Bis, 22:32.13. 51. Cyera Moore, Man, 22:36.15. 52. Claire Anderson, Dick, 22:39.01. 53. Mattilyn Biel, Dick, 22:40.14. 54. Julie Folk, Min, 22:40.48. 55. Kylie Roberts, Min, 22:42.35. 56. Jera Truax, J, 22:45.02. 57. Kylynn Erickson, Cen, 22:46.16. 58. Brooke Will, Leg, 22:54.14. 59. Paxtin Nichols, Bis, 22.57.46. 60. Morgan Aune, Dick, 22:59.29.

61. Brooke Keller, Min, 23:09.17. 62. Madison Rick, J, 23:09.50. 63. Ellie Krueger, J, 23:09.84. 64. Aeva Franco, Leg, 23:10.28. 65. Whitney McGee, Man, 23:14.91. 66. Symone Beld, Dick, 23:20.34. 67. Anna Pfliger, Cen, 23:26.61. 68. Tricia Schmitz, WC, 23:30.99. 69. Ashlyn Markel, Man, 23:35.44. 70. Jetta Peterson, J, 23:45.08. 71. Brooklyn Malard, Cen, 23:57.09. 72. Kaylee Kuntz, Man, 24:10.02. 73. Rhenna Martin, Cen, 24:22.73. 74. Alexis Ritzman, Cen, 24:22.73. 75. Raghyn Murphy, Dick, 24:55.0. 76. Mattie Obriewitch, Dick, 24:58.91. 77. Hailey Markel, Man, 25:07.79. 78. Brenna Detrich, Cen, 25:34.26.

Awards

Senior Athlete of the Year: Meghan Ford, Jamestown.

Coach of the Year: Chase Gregory, Williston.

