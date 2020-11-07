Century rolls to West Region swimming title

Lexi Duchsherer and Erin Palmer each won two individual races and two more relays as Century rolled to the West Region swimming title on Saturday in Williston.

The Patriots totaled 526.5 points. Minot was a distant second with 413.

Duchsherer’s first win came in the 50. The defending state champion won by 2.5 seconds, 23.16-25.46 over Dickinson’s Charley Rathgeber.

Later, the University of Arizona-bound swimmer won the backstroke handily in 56.07 seconds.

Palmer was more than three seconds faster than the field in the 200 individual medley. She touched in 2:10.26. Keller was third (2:21.02). In the second-to-last race of the day, Palmer cruised to a winning time of 1:05.02 in the 100 breaststroke.

The Patriots won the first individual race of the meet. Sarah Dorrheim led a 1-2-3-4 Century finish in the 200 free with a winning time of 1:58.01. Izzy Koebele (2:02.38) was second.

Koebele continued her strong work in the 500 free with a first-place swim of 5:22.77. McKayla Donat of Legacy was second.

On the diving board, Legacy’s Paige Keller placed second with 387.10 points. Bella Brice of Minot won (398.85).

Century swept all three relays.