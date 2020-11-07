Century rolls to West Region swimming title

Lexi Duchsherer and Erin Palmer each won two individual races and two more relays as Century rolled to the West Region swimming title on Saturday in Williston.
The Patriots totaled 526.5 points. Minot was a distant second with 413.
Duchsherer’s first win came in the 50. The defending state champion won by 2.5 seconds, 23.16-25.46 over Dickinson’s Charley Rathgeber.
Later, the University of Arizona-bound swimmer won the backstroke handily in 56.07 seconds.
Palmer was more than three seconds faster than the field in the 200 individual medley. She touched in 2:10.26. Keller was third (2:21.02). In the second-to-last race of the day, Palmer cruised to a winning time of 1:05.02 in the 100 breaststroke.
The Patriots won the first individual race of the meet. Sarah Dorrheim led a 1-2-3-4 Century finish in the 200 free with a winning time of 1:58.01. Izzy Koebele (2:02.38) was second.
Koebele continued her strong work in the 500 free with a first-place swim of 5:22.77. McKayla Donat of Legacy was second.
On the diving board, Legacy’s Paige Keller placed second with 387.10 points. Bella Brice of Minot won (398.85).
Century swept all three relays.
In the 200-medley relay, McKenna Matt, Paige Keller, Palmer and Lexi Duchsherer started the meet with a win in a time of 1:49.75.
Keller, Lauryn Caster, Taylor Cook and Dorrheim teamed for a time of 1:42.03 in the 200 free, winning by more than three seconds over Dickinson.
Century put a bow on the meet with a near 14-second win in the 400 free relay. Schuchard led off with Dorrheim, Duchsherer and Palmer bringing it home.
The state swim meet will be held one day, Saturday, Nov. 14. The swimming portion of the meet will be held at Bismarck State College Aquatic & Wellness Center. Diving will be held at Mandan High School.
