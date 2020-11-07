 Skip to main content
Century rolls to West Region swimming title

Century's Lexi Duchsherer won the 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke at the West Region meet in Williston on Saturay.

 TOM STROMME, TRIBUNE

Lexi Duchsherer and Erin Palmer each won two individual races and two more relays as Century rolled to the West Region swimming title on Saturday in Williston.

The Patriots totaled 526.5 points. Minot was a distant second with 413.

Duchsherer’s first win came in the 50. The defending state champion won by 2.5 seconds, 23.16-25.46 over Dickinson’s Charley Rathgeber.

Later, the University of Arizona-bound swimmer won the backstroke handily in 56.07 seconds.

Palmer was more than three seconds faster than the field in the 200 individual medley. She touched in 2:10.26. Keller was third (2:21.02). In the second-to-last race of the day, Palmer cruised to a winning time of 1:05.02 in the 100 breaststroke.

The Patriots won the first individual race of the meet. Sarah Dorrheim led a 1-2-3-4 Century finish in the 200 free with a winning time of 1:58.01. Izzy Koebele (2:02.38) was second.

Koebele continued her strong work in the 500 free with a first-place swim of 5:22.77. McKayla Donat of Legacy was second.

On the diving board, Legacy’s Paige Keller placed second with 387.10 points. Bella Brice of Minot won (398.85).

Century swept all three relays.

In the 200-medley relay, McKenna Matt, Paige Keller, Palmer and Lexi Duchsherer started the meet with a win in a time of 1:49.75.

Keller, Lauryn Caster, Taylor Cook and Dorrheim teamed for a time of 1:42.03 in the 200 free, winning by more than three seconds over Dickinson.

Century put a bow on the meet with a near 14-second win in the 400 free relay. Schuchard led off with Dorrheim, Duchsherer and Palmer bringing it home.

The state swim meet will be held one day, Saturday, Nov. 14. The swimming portion of the meet will be held at Bismarck State College Aquatic & Wellness Center. Diving will be held at Mandan High School.

West Region Girls Swimming

At Williston

Team scores

1. Century 526.5. 2. Minot 423. 3. Williston 279. 4. Dickinson 263. 5. Legacy 211. 6. Jamestown 198. 7. Mandan 118. 8. Bismarck 94.5.

Individual results

200 medley relay: 1. Cen (McKenna Matt, Paige Keller, Erin Palmer, Lexi Duchsherer), 1:49.75. 2. Will, 1:53.91. 3. J, 1:58.11. 4. Min, 1:58.33. 5. Dick, 2:04.42. 6. Bis, 2:05.31. 7. Man, 2:05.62. 8. Leg, 2:06.88.

200 freestyle: 1. Sarah Dorrheim, Cen, 1:58.01. 2. Izzy Koebele, Cen, 2:02.28. 3. Taylor Cook, Cen, 2:03.56. 4. Olivia Schuchard, Cen, 2:03.90. 5. Hailey Rathgeber, Dick, 2:03.92. 6. McKayla Donat, Leg, 2:04.48. 7. Elise Altringer, Min, 2:06.03. 8. Mara Ellerkamp, Dick, 2:06.40.

200 IM: 1. Erin Palmer, Cen, 2:10.26. 2. Marissa Branham, Will, 2:13.66. 3. Paige Keller, Cen, 2:21.02. 4. Kambree Draper, Will, 2:21.70. 5. Chea Baugh, J, 2:22.44. 6. Ava Wiliamson, Min, 2:23.03. 7. (tie) Savanna Geohring, Will, and Emily Brugman, Min, 2:25.93.

50 freestyle: 1. Lexi Duchaherer, Cen, 23.16. 2. Charley Rathgeber, Dick, 25.46. 3. Demi Peterson, Will, 25.75. 4. Lauryn Caster, Cen, 25.89. 5. Sam Vonokern, Min, 25.93. 6. Payton Luzardo, Min, 26.18. 7. Abby Erickson, Leg, 26.21. 8. Regan Minh, Leg, 26.24.

Diving: 1. Bella Price, Min, 398.85. 2. Paige Davis, Leg, 387.10. 3. McKayla Lindbo, Min, 385.70. 4. Haley Conklin, Min, 365.30. 5. Joanne Lee, Leg, 357.05. 6. Leah Jorgenson, Will, 350.20. 7. Haley Nelson, J, 338.40. 8. Emma Hillerud, J, 325.95.

100 butterfly: 1. Demi Peterson, Will, 1:01.77. 2. Paige Keller, Cen, 1:02.66. 3. Payton Luzardo, Min, 1:03.30. 4. Emma Vallie, Cen, 1:03.54. 5. Jordn Wolsky, Min, 1:03.82. 6. Chea Baugh, J, 1:03.93. 7. Josey Jackson, Man, 1:04.48. 8. Emily Brugman, Min, 1:05.06.

100 freestyle: 1. Charley Rathgeber, Dick, 55.28. 2. Taylor Cook, Cen, 56.26. 3. Hailey Rathgeber, Dick, 56.53. 4. Sam Vonbokern, Min, 57.53. 5. Lauryn Caster, Cen, 57.90. 6. Abby Erickson, Leg, 58.16. 7. Kara Wanner, Dick, 58.56. 8. Reese Goodman, Min, 59.15.

500 freestyle: 1. Izzy Koebele, Cen, 5:22.77. 2. McKayla Donat, Leg, 5:31.96. 3. Mara Ellerkamp, Dick, 5:33.53. 4. Kambree Draper, Will, 5:37.27. 5. Olivia Schuchard, Cen, 5:37.37. 6. Caylee Michela, Cen, 5:42.72. 7. Caelin Flaten, Min, 5:42.82. 8. Taylor Miller, Dick, 5:43.39.

200 freestyle relay: 1. Cen (Paige Keller, Lauryn Caster, Taylor Cook, Sarah Dorrheim), 1:42.03. 2. Dick, 1:45.21. 3. Min, 1:46.16. 4. Leg, 1:48.07. 5. Bis, 1:49.11. 6. J, 1:49.86. 7. Will, 1:50.09. 8. Man, 1:56.08.

100 backstroke: 1. Lexi Duchsherer, Cen, 56.07. 2. Sarah Dorrheim, Cen, 1:01.94. 3. Allysah Larson, J, 1:03.77. 4. Jordn Wolsky, Min, 1:04.53. 5. Caylee Michela, Cen, 1:04.86. 6. McKenna Matt, Cen, 1:05.03. 7. McKenna Mettler, Dick, 1:05.08. 8. Josey Jackson, Man, 1:05.79.

100 breaststroke: 1. Erin Palmer, Cen, 1:05.02. 2. Marissa Branham, Wil, 1:08.74. 3. Ava Williamson, Minb, 1:12.86. 4. Jenna Mongeon, Cen, 1:13.20. 5. Elise Altringer, Min, 1:13.30. 6. Havanna Metzger, Min, 1:14.45. 7. Madyson Tivis, Cen, 1:14.47. 8. Haili Metzger, Min, 1:15.50.

400 freestyle relay: 1. Cen (Olivia Schuchard, Sarah Dorrheim, Lexi Duchsherer, Erin Palmer), 3:35.86. 2. Will, 3:49.68. 3. Dick, 3:50.02. 4. Min, 3:53.77. 5. Leg, 3:59.70. 6. Man, 4:07.89. 7. J, 4:09.15. 8. Bis, 4:11.45.

