Century remains unbeaten, advances to state at semifinals; Davies outlasts Mandan in five

Century improved to 22-0 with a 25-15, 25-9, 25-18 sweep of Valley City at the state volleyball tournament on Thursday at the Fargodome.

The No. 1-ranked Patriots had four players with eight kills or more in rolling past the Hi-Liners. Century faces defending state champion Fargo Davies in the Class A semifinals today at 4 p.m. The winner advances to Saturday's 7 p.m. title tilt.

Megan Klein clubbed 11 kills to lead Century. Also in double figures in spikes were Julia Fitterer and Logan Nissley with 10 apiece. Fitterer tied with Jocelyn Julson with the team lead in digs with 17.

Delani Clarke (21) and Abby Fletcher (19) combined for 40 assists for Century. Claire Bauman had two blocks.

Lexi Leroux and Samantha Hatcher had five kills each for the Hi-Liners.

Fargo Davies 3, Mandan 2

Tied 2-2, Davies outlasted Mandan 16-14 in the fifth to advance to the semifinals.

After losing the third set 25-11, Mandan rallied to force the decisive fifth set with a 25-20 decision in the fourth.

Grace Solberg pounded 27 kills to lead the Eagles. Ava Wild connected for 18 point-getters. Maggie Krueger passed out 49 assists and served three aces.