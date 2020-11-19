 Skip to main content
Century remains unbeaten, advances to state at semifinals; Davies outlasts Mandan in five

vb

Amy Kringlie of Fargo Davies tips the ball over the net as Mandan's Morgan Sheldon (defends) during Thursday's Class A state tournament quarterfinal game at the Fargodome. On the play, Sydney Gustavsson (22) eyes the ball.

 TOM MIX, NDHSAA MEDIA SPECIALIST

Century improved to 22-0 with a 25-15, 25-9, 25-18 sweep of Valley City at the state volleyball tournament on Thursday at the Fargodome.

The No. 1-ranked Patriots had four players with eight kills or more in rolling past the Hi-Liners. Century faces defending state champion Fargo Davies in the Class A semifinals today at 4 p.m. The winner advances to Saturday's 7 p.m. title tilt.

Megan Klein clubbed 11 kills to lead Century. Also in double figures in spikes were Julia Fitterer and Logan Nissley with 10 apiece. Fitterer tied with Jocelyn Julson with the team lead in digs with 17.

Delani Clarke (21) and Abby Fletcher (19) combined for 40 assists for Century. Claire Bauman had two blocks.

Lexi Leroux and Samantha Hatcher had five kills each for the Hi-Liners.

Fargo Davies 3, Mandan 2

Tied 2-2, Davies outlasted Mandan 16-14 in the fifth to advance to the semifinals.

After losing the third set 25-11, Mandan rallied to force the decisive fifth set with a 25-20 decision in the fourth.

Grace Solberg pounded 27 kills to lead the Eagles. Ava Wild connected for 18 point-getters. Maggie Krueger passed out 49 assists and served three aces.

Mandan had 158 digs in the match. Piper Harris led the way with 39. Taylor Leingang had a powerful double double with 29 digs and 15 kills. The Braves also got 10 kills from Morgan Sheldon.

Sydney Gustavsson totaled 33 assists, 22 digs, five kills, 1.5 blocks and an ace for Mandan.

West Fargo 3, Legacy 1

West Fargo dropped the first game to Legacy but won the next three.

The Packers got 23 kills from Halle Erickson.

Breena Sand boomed 25 kills for Legacy, which led 1-0 after a 25-21 win in the opening game. The Packers took the final three 25-15, 25-20, 26-24.

Camaryn Beasley dished out 49 assists for Legacy. Kristin Ness had 27 digs.

Jamestown 3, West Fargo Sheyenne 2

Ella Roaldson had 19 kills and Grace Hegerle 16 in Jamestown's 3-2 win over West Fargo Sheyenne.

Tied 2-all, the Blue Jays took the fifth set 15-8.

Jadyn Feist racked up 22 digs and 18 kills in a losing effort.

Linton-HMB 3, Minot Our Redeemer's 0

All four Class B quarterfinal matches were sweeps.

No. 1-ranked Linton-Hazelton-Moffit-Braddock remained unbeaten at 23-0 with a 3-0 win over Minot Our Redeemer’s.

JayCee Richter led the Lions with 10 kills and 14 assists in their 25-15, 25-17, 25-12 triumph. Emily Kelsch led the Lions in aces (5) and blocks (3). Gracie Schumacher dished out 31 assists.

Linton-HMB faces Northern Cass in the semifinals. The Lions also got 21 digs from Callie Hase.

Minot Our Redeemer’s was paced by Kendal Braun’s 24 digs.

Thompson 3, Flasher 0

Alexis Telehey pounded 18 kills in just three games in second-seeded Thompson’s 3-0 win over Flasher.

Mackenzie Hughes totaled 15 assists, 10 kills and 13 digs for the Tommies, who won 25-12, 25-20, 25-20.

Tymber Boldt and Faith Marion had nine kills each for the Bulldogs. Boldt also had a team-high 22 digs.

Langdon-E-M 3, Kenmare 0

Lexi Olson totaled 16 digs and 14 kills as Langdon-Edmore-Munich took down Kenmare 25-19, 25-17, 25-22.

Morgan Freije served six aces for the Cardinals.

Brenna Storklund (15) and Megan Zimmer (10) combined for 25 kills for the Honkers.

Northern Cass 3, Dickinson Trinity 0

Northern Cass downed Dickinson Trinity 25-12, 25-23, 25-15.

Morgan Nelson connected for 10 kills for the victors. Abby Richman served five aces.

Jada Erie was in double figures in digs with 12 for the Titans.

Class A

Century 3, Valley City 0

VC;15;9;18

Century;25;25;25

Valley City – Aces: Lexi Leroux 1. Kills: Leroux 5, Samantha Hatcher 5, Peyton Pederson 3, Dylann Diegel 2, Jadyn Dieterle 2, Jocey Kriewald 1. Blocks: Dieterle 2, Pederson 2, Faith Peterson 1, Leroux .5, Diegel .5. Assists: Diegel 13, Kriewald 2, Peterson 1, Hatcher 1. Digs: Kriewald 16, Diegel 15, Hatcher 13, Leroux 8, Rachel Beierle 7, Pederson 2.

Century – Aces: Megan Klein 1, Abby Fletcher 1. Kills: Klein 11, Logan Nissley 10, Julia Fitterer 10, Macy Fridgen 8, Hattie Fitterer 5, Claire Bauman 4, Fletcher 3, Dylan Dennis 1. Blocks: Bauman 2, Fridgen 1.5, Klein 1, H.Fitterer .5, Camryn Harter .5, Nissley .5. Assists: Delani Clarke 21, Fletcher 19, Jocelyn Julson 5, Halle Mattern 2, Klein 2. Digs: Julson 17, J.Fitterer 17, Riley Lembke 16, Clarke 12, Fletcher 9, Nissley 5, Jaycie Clarke 3, Fridgen 3, Bauman 2, Klein 1.

Fargo Davies 3, Mandan 2

Mandan;21;25;11;25;14

Davies;25;23;25;20;16

Mandan – Aces: Olivia Leingang 1, Elizabeth Felderman 1, Faith Eberle 1, Taylor Leingang 1. Kills: Taylor Leingang 15, Morgan Sheldon 10, Sydney Gustavsson 5, LaReena Mosbrucker 5, Kate Kesler 2, Avianna Moen 2, Piper Harris 1. Blocks: Kesler 2.5, Mosbrucker 1.5, Gustavsson 1.5, Sheldon 1, Moen .5. Assists: Gustavsson 33, Harris 3, Mosbrucker 1, Sheldon 1. Digs: Harris 39, Taylor Leingang 29, Gustavsson 22, Felderman 17, Sheldon 10, Mosbrucker 4, Kesler 4, Moen 4.

Fargo Davies -- Aces: Maggie Krueger 3, Grace Solberg 1. Kills: Solberg 27, Ava Wild 18, Olivia Marcil 6, Krueger 2, Justice Kringlie 1, Cayla Sailer 1. Blocks: Kringlie 4, Solberg 2, Krueger 1, Wild 1. Assists: Krueger 49, Thilges 1. Digs: Thilges 44, Solberg 24, Wild 17, Krueger 12, Marcil 12, Kringlie 7, McKenzie Sauvageau 1.

West Fargo 3, Legacy 1

Legacy;25;15;20;24

WF;21;25;25;26

Legacy – Aces: Maggie Sorensen 1, Kristin Ness 1, Madison Colby 1, Camaryn Beasley 1. Kills: Breena Sand 25, Sorensen 11, Isabella Ternes 9, Sierra Knoll 4, Beasley 2, Maddie Deics 1. Blocks: Ternes 1.5, Sand 1, Colby 1, Knoll .5. Assists: Beasley 49, Colby 2, Sand 1. Digs: Ness 27, Sorensen 22, Beasley 19, Sand 16, Colby 13, Ternes 3, Deics 2.

West Fargo – Aces: Halle Erickson 2, Erin Binstock 2, Brynn Giesen 1, Nadia Chwialkowski 1. Kills: Erickson 23, Madison McKinnon 8, Binstock 7, Chwialkowski 6, Chloe Pfau 4, Mary Schnell 2. Blocks: Chwialkowski 2, Pfau 1, McKinnon 1, Schnell 1. Assists: Olivia Soine 26, Erickson 12, Maddie Waldera 8. Digs: Waldera 33, Binstock 27, Erickson 22, Soine 19, Emily Larsen 10, Chwialkowski 9, Schnell 4, McKinnon 3, Chloe 3, Giesen 1.

Jamestown 3, West Fargo Sheyenne 3

WFS;16;25;14;25;8

Jamestown;25;14;25;19;8

West Fargo Sheyenne – Jadyn Feist 2, Kailee Waasdorp 1, Megan Olson 1, Kennedy Colter 1. Kills: Jadyn Feist 18, Lexus Terhark 11, Waasdorp 9, Olson 6, Khloe Brown 5, Cally Tungseth 4, Burke 1. Blocks: Tungseth 4, Feist 3, Waasdorp 2, Olson 2, Terhark 1, Brown 1. Assists: Kennedy Colter 23, Waasdorp 23, Burke 7. Digs: Feist 22, Burke 19, Colter 19, Waasdorp 16, Makenzie Urbanec 7, Brown 4, Terhark 3, Tungseth 2, Olson 1.

Jamestown -- Aces: Katie Trumbauer 4, Grace Hegerle 3, Kaylee Panchot 2, Rachel Schiele 1, Jenna Fischer 1. Kills: Ella Roaldson 19, Hegerle 16, Haylie Hakanson 6, Katie Falk 4, Hunter Petersen 4, Panchot 1. Blocks: Roaldson 3, Trumbauer 2, Falk 1, Hakanson 1, Petersen 1. Assists: Trumbauer 31, Hakanson 1, Panchot 1. Digs: Schiele 22, Hegerle 15, Fischer 11, Panchot 3, Petersen 2, Trumbauer 2, Roaldson 2, Addi Douty 1.

Class B

Thompson 3, Flasher 0

Flasher;12;20;20

Thompson;25;25;25

Flasher – Kills: Leandra Schmidt 1, Tymber Boldt 9, Faith Marion 9. Blocks: Marion 1. Assists: Mckenzee Doepke 18. Digs: Joselyn Froelich 3, Doepke 4, Schmidt 3, Jayden Miller 5, Summer Fleck 3, Peyton Black 3, Boldt 22, Marion 5. Aces: Schmidt 1, Boldt 2, Marion 3.

Thompson – Kills: Mya Krogstad 5, Alexis Telehey 18, Libby Koerber 1, Jada Welke 2, Mackenzie Hughes 10, Madeleine Stefonowicz 5, Alexis Zafke 5. Blocks:Krogstad 1, Telehey 1, Welke 1, Hughes 1, Stefonowicz 5, Zafke 4. Assists: Koerber 17, Hughes 21, Stefonowicz 2. Digs: Bailey Munson 14, Krogstad 5, Telehey 9, Koerber 4, Welke 1, Hughes 13, Stefonowicz 1. Aces: Munson 1, Krogstad 1, Koerber 1, Hughes 3.

Langdon-Edmore-Munich 3, Kenmare 0

Kenmare;19;17;22

LEM;25;25;25

Kenmare – Kills: Sierra Skar 3, Kate Zimmer 1, Amber Houck 4, Abbey Kohler 2, Brenna Stroklund 15, Megan Zimmer 10. Blocks: K.Zimmer 1, Kohler 1, Stroklund 5. Assists: Skar 1, K.Zimmer 29, Houck 1, Stroklund 1. Digs: Skar 11, Logan Redding 4, K.Zimmer 5, Houck 2, Stroklund 6, Brooklyn Rodin 8, M.Zimmer 10. Aces: Skar 2, K.Zimmer 1, Stroklund 1, M.Zimmer 1.

Langdon-Edmore-Munich – Kills: Lexis Olson 14, Cora Badding 8, Morgan Freije 9, Jalynn Swanson 2, Kaylee Lowery 4. Blocks: Olson 1, Badding 1, Raelyn Klindt 1, Freije 1, Lowery 3. Assists: Olson 2, Badding 1, Freije 7, Swanson 27, Lowery 3. Digs: Marlee Hetletved 7, Olson 16, Badding 1, Klindt 5, Freije 12, Swanson 8, Lowery 17. Aces: Olson 1, Halle Jabs 3, Freije 6, Swanson 1, Lowery 2.

Linton-HMB 3, Minot Our Redeemer’s 0

MOR;15;17;12

LHMB;25;25;25

Minot Our Redeemer's – Kills: Maya Vibeto 5, Sydney Popinga 6, Eden Olson 3, Calli Weekley 2, Aubrey Griedl 2, Olivia Nelson 5. Blocks: Nelson 2. Assists: M.Vibeto 1, Popinga 2, Megan Swenson 1, Halle Vibeto 1, Olson 17, Griedl 1. Digs: Kendal Braun 24, M.Vibeto 10, Popinga 11, H.Vibeto 2, Olson 16, Weekley 2, Griedl 2, Nelson 1. Aces: M.Vibeto 1.

Linton-Hazelton-Moffit-Braddock – Kills: Emily Kelsch 5, Kim Gefroh 3, Teegan Scherr 8, JayCee Richter 10, ShayLee Bosch 7. Blocks: Gracie Schumacher 1, Kelsch 3, Gefroh 1, Scherr 1, Richter 2, Bosch 2. Assists: Schumacher 31, Scherr 1. Digs: Schumacher 7, Callie Hase 21, Kelsch 10, Gefroh 5, Scherr 7, Richter 14, Bosch 3. Aces: Schumacher 1, Hase 1, Kelsch 5, Gefroh 2, Scherr 2, Richter 1.

Northern Cass 3, Dickinson Trinity 0

NC;25;25;25

DT;12;23;15

Northern Cass – Kills: Halle Crockett 6, Morgan Nelson 10, Sarah Yoney 3, Karissa Hammer 2, Emma Lucas 9, Jenna Maker 2. Blocks: Nelson 3, Yoney 1, Hammer 1, Lucas 3, Maker 2. Assists: Abby Richman 1, Crocket 1, Nelson 1, Yoney 29. Digs: Richman 10, Crockett 12, Abby Rasmussen 20, Nelson 3, Yoney 12, Hammer 2, Lucas 18, Maker 2. Aces: Richman 5, Yoney 3, Lucas 3.

Dickinson Trinity – Kills: Anna Kessel 1, Kali Kubas 1, Olivia Kessel 5, Amaya Willer 4, Abbey Kubas 6, Hope Fath 5. Blocks: A.Kessel 2, K.Kubas 1, O.Kessel 2, Am.Willer 5, Fath 4. Assists: Asia Willer 1, K.Kubas 19. Digs: Jada Erie 12, A.Kessel 1, As.Willer 18, K.Kubas 13, O.Kessel 2, Ashley Pavlicek 5, Am.Willer 3, A.Kubas 4, Fath 2. Aces: Erie 2, As.Willer 1.

