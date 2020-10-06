Century rallies, prevails in 10 PKs over Red River in epic state soccer quarterfinal

"As far as resiliency, as far as gutting it out, this one ranks right up there," Okerson said. "We didn't play great for much for the game, but the kids battled. They kept competing, that was great to see."

Okerson had high praise for the Rough Riders who left in heartbreak.

"They got a heckuva group of guys. Their work rate is tremendous. They didn't let us have anything," Okerson said. "We had very little time with the ball the whole game. We still looked like we weren't all the way there yet, but again, our kids, they didn't go away even when it looked like we were in trouble."

Cleary, who had 13 saves in the win, said Century still has unfinished business. The Patriots face East Region champs West Fargo Sheyenne Friday at noon at Fargo South High School.

"We're not done. We have more to do," he said. "We need to be confident. All the teams are going to be really good, but we're going there to win."

