Century multi-sport standout Schulte enjoys life on the go

Hockey won out, and it will keep winning out.

"Whatever the season is, I enjoy doing it, but if I had to pick, it would be hockey," he said.

He has his reasons.

"I just like the game," he observed. "In hockey I just feel like you don't have to be the best at it. If you put your mind to it you can win the game. ... If you want it, you can get it."

Thus, he's determined to go as far in hockey as his 6-foot-1, 175-pound body will take him.

"I haven't really decided yet if I want to go play juniors somewhere, but I'll have to decide that pretty soon, because my goal has always been to play Division I hockey. ... I've talked to some (junior teams), but with COVID, it's been difficult to do that. But there have been a couple."

Schulte's hockey resume is impressive. Thus far in his varsity career at CHS he's scored 52 goals and assisted on 50 in 75 games. Last season he scored 18 goals to go with 17 assists in 21 games, placing him in a tie for ninth in the state in goals scored.

This season, he has 13 goals and seven assists in 10 games. The Patriots have five regular-season games remaining, plus whatever postseason tournaments bring their way.