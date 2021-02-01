Century multi-sport standout Schulte enjoys life on the go

To say Colton Schulte is a multi-sport athlete is as inadequate as saying Mount Everest is large.
Schulte, in his fourth year of varsity athletics at Century, has competed in baseball (two seasons), football (one season) and is in his fourth year of hockey. In addition, he's played two summers of Legion baseball. He lost a third year of high school baseball to the coronavirus pandemic.
He's enjoyed two state championship seasons, in baseball as a sophomore and football last fall. As a freshman, he played on Century's only state hockey finalist, a team that lost 4-2 to Grand Forks Central in the state championship game. He's hoping to add to that list before he graduates.
As full as his schedule is, it was once even more hectic. For instance, there was this weekend when he was a fifth-grader ...
"In Fargo I played five games in two tournaments (hockey and basketball) in one day. I don't know how."
The effort paid off. The basketball team on which Schulte played won the tournament and the hockey team lost in the semifinals.
Obviously, the combination of hockey and basketball couldn't go on forever, so by middle school he'd pared basketball off his winter time commitments.
"I love both sports, but I had to make up my mind," he said.
Hockey won out, and it will keep winning out.
"Whatever the season is, I enjoy doing it, but if I had to pick, it would be hockey," he said.
He has his reasons.
"I just like the game," he observed. "In hockey I just feel like you don't have to be the best at it. If you put your mind to it you can win the game. ... If you want it, you can get it."
Thus, he's determined to go as far in hockey as his 6-foot-1, 175-pound body will take him.
"I haven't really decided yet if I want to go play juniors somewhere, but I'll have to decide that pretty soon, because my goal has always been to play Division I hockey. ... I've talked to some (junior teams), but with COVID, it's been difficult to do that. But there have been a couple."
Schulte's hockey resume is impressive. Thus far in his varsity career at CHS he's scored 52 goals and assisted on 50 in 75 games. Last season he scored 18 goals to go with 17 assists in 21 games, placing him in a tie for ninth in the state in goals scored.
This season, he has 13 goals and seven assists in 10 games. The Patriots have five regular-season games remaining, plus whatever postseason tournaments bring their way.
"Winning the West (Region tournament) is or main goal right now, but we're taking it one game at a time. ... We've got a lot of guys with varsity experience and I think that will come in handy at tournament time," he said.
The next game comes tonight when Hazen-Beulah visits the VFW Sports Center. The remainder of the CHS schedule has dates with Hazen-Beulah, Jamestown, Williston, Bottineau-Rugby and Bismarck. The Demons and Patriots close regular-season play head-to-head on Feb. 9.
Century lost its first encounter with BHS, 3-2, on Jan. 8. The Patriots haven't lost since. Schulte said losing to the arch rival Demons was an eye-opener.
"For sure it was (a wake-up call). We realized there is a lot of parity in the West, and if you don't come to play you end up on the downward end. ... Bismarck is a good team. They're physical and that's a good program," he said.
"Lately our offense has really picked up," he added. "We have a large senior class and we've realized that each player has a role. ... Recently Troy (head coach Troy Olson) put Dawson Shirley, Alex Samardzic and me together, and that's been a good producing line."
Schulte's athletic bent comes naturally. He's the third in a line of outstanding Schulte athletes.
His grandfather, Robert, played football and baseball at South Dakota State University and was offered a pro baseball contract by the Chicago White Sox in 1959. He couldn't sign, due to a prior military commitment.
His father, Bob, played baseball, basketball and football at Mandan High School and went on to play college baseball at Mankato State.
Nonetheless, Colton said he's never felt pressured to live up to the accomplishments of his athletic forebears.
"I've been pretty fortunate. My parents (Bob and Kathy) give me the ability to do what I want and make my own decisions. And they follow me wherever I go," he said.
Through the years, Bob coached Colton in baseball when he was younger and hockey when he was much younger. Colton said their relationship has survived intact.
"There have been ups and downs. ... When I listen to him, I guess he's usually right," Colton said.
Regardless of where his athletic skills take him, Colton says he's sure of his long-range plans.
"I plan on going into nursing. My goal is to become a nurse practitioner," he said. "Both my parents are in the medical field and I've always kind of been interested in medicine."