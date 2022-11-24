Century looks to bounce back with several key players returning

Century started slow last season, but got it going down the stretch.

With several key players returning, head coach Troy Olson hopes his team can learn from last season's struggles.

"Well, I think it's like anything, you try to use those experiences and get better from it," said Olson, in his 18th season as Century's coach. "We got better as the season went on last year. I thought by the end of the year we were playing pretty well."

After a 1-9 start, Century split its last 14 games to finish mid-pack before two close losses in the West Region tournament.

Five of their top six goal scorers return, giving the Patriots a good place to start.

Maxon Vig netted eight goals and assisted on 14 others in his sophomore season as a defenseman.

Kaden Roness potted a team-high 10 goals and assisted on 10 more as a 10th-grader.

Hayden Ritter, a forward like Roness, also scored seven goals in his sophomore campaign.

Mason Riegel tallied seven goals and brings a physical presence. Riegel was an all-state linebacker for the Class 11AA runner-up Patriots.

TJ Olson, one of several multi-sport athletes for Century, posted 10 points as a sophomore, including five goals.

"We have some guys that have looked pretty good so far. They got some experience last year and that certainly helped," said Troy Olson. "They're working hard and learning. They're doing what we're asking them to do."

The Patriots open the season today against West Fargo in the front-end of VFW Sports Center doubleheader. After Century and the Packers square off at 4:45 p.m., Legacy takes on Fargo North. The Sabers qualified for state last winter in their debut season.

Olson expects the Sabers to be good again. Bismarck, Minot, Mandan and Jamestown also look strong, he said.

Century has 38 skaters and three goalies out, which is about on par with previous seasons.

In net, junior Hoyt Ubl is the lone returner with experience. Olson likes to go with a rotation. Sophomore Jaden Kleinjan and freshman Kalyb Wedelstedt are also in the mix.

Other returners to be counted include sophomore D-man Tyler Kleinjan and forward Ben LaDuke, both of whom played in 23 games last season.

Competition for ice time continues.

"I would say we're still kind of wide open right now," Olson said. "We have some open spots. We'll give kids opportunities with these early games and see how it shakes out."

Athleticism up and down the roster should be beneficial.

"I think our team speed looks pretty good," Olson said. "I like the work ethic. We've made some good progress, but we have a lot of learning in front of us. We're still pretty young, but these kids compete."

After today's opener, Century will get a week's worth of practice before facing a stiff test in Fargo Dec. 2 against reigning state tournament runner-up Davies.

"I love opening against East teams. They're always good. They have a lot of speed, a lot of skill," Olson said. "It gives you a pretty honest look at where you're at and where you need to improve."