Century looks sharp in 3-0 sweep of Legacy

It took a while for top-ranked Century to hit its stride.
But once the Patriots started to click, there was no looking back.
Century pulled away late in the first game, then rolled to a sweep of Legacy on Tuesday night at the Olson gym, winning 25-18, 25-12, 25-12.
“I thought we did a nice job the end of that first set going into the second and third sets of really being able to string points together,” Century coach Jamie Zastoupil said. “We played better volleyball, lower error volleyball than we had previously. Nice to see that start to click.”
The Patriots displayed a diverse attack, with five different players posting six or more kills and seven with at least two.
Century has a number of players with the ability to put a big swing on a ball and put it down with authority.
“We do. We’re really blessed there,” Zastoupil said. “They did a really nice job. But we always tell them, to get to that fun part we have to be able to get the first touch on the ball, so that’s something we’ve really focused on. But we had a lot of girls swinging tonight, mixing up some shots.”
Hattie Fitterer and Logan Nissley led the way with 10 kills apiece. Julia Fitterer added nine and Megan Klein and Sarah Fleming each had six.
The abundance of options is nice for the setters who direct the attack.
“It makes it a lot more fun for a setter to have some options. Absolutely,” Zastoupil said. “And I thought our setters did a nice job. They made some smart plays, smart decisions and were able to see their blockers a little bit, which is something we’ve really worked on with young setters.”
Junior Delani Clarke dished out 23 assists and junior Abby Fletcher had 12.
Legacy held a 13-12 lead in a back-and-forth opening game before Century reeled off six straight points to take an 18-13 advantage. The Sabers pulled back within two points twice before the Patriots ended the game on a 5-0 run, getting three aces from Julie Fitterer during that stretch.
The Patriots scored the first eight points of the second game and led 11-1 en route to a 25-12 win and a 2-0 lead.
Century used a 10-2 run to turn a 9-7 lead into a 19-9 lead in the third, on the way to finishing off the sweep with another 25-12 win.
“I thought we just started seeing the court a little bit better, seeing some open areas,” Zastoupil said. “But I thought what was big for us was we got on those rolls because of some energy that we were kind of feeding off of each other. I think that was big and it was a game-changer for us.”
“I don’t know that it was much of what Century was doing, it was kind of just us,” Legacy coach Jen Astle said. “I feel like we got really down on ourselves and then we just let errors kind of pile up. It’s really hard when you dig yourself into a hole, that momentum shift happens pretty quickly.
“Century’s a good volleyball team, the tradition of their program is very strong and I think our kids kind of sometimes psych themselves out when they’re going to play a big match. A match here against a team like them, you really want to come and play lights out and bring your best, and sometimes that overthinking it kind of defeats you a little bit.”
The Patriots got Sarah Fleming back into the lineup for the first time coming off an ACL injury. The senior middle hitter finished with six kills, one dig and one block.
“We weren’t sure when we were going to have her, so it was fun to be able to see her play and perform well tonight,” Zastoupil said.
Julia Fitterer and Clarke had three aces apiece to lead the Patriots. Jocelyn Julson had a team-high 21 digs and Macy Fridgen and Fleming each had one block.
Breena Sand led the Sabers with nine kills and Maggie Sorensen added six.
Camaryn Beasley had 19 assists and Kristin Ness posted a team-high eight digs.
Coming off a win over Mandan in their season opener, the Sabers will take some lessons from the setback.
“We played really well against Mandan last week,” Astle said. “This week we kind of struggled, and we learned some things.
“Our blocking was not really functioning tonight and then it was hard to set up our defense around that. We’re going to have to hit the gym hard this week and focus on some things for Friday against Williston.”
Century (3-0) hosts St. Mary’s on Thursday, while Legacy (1-1) hosts Williston on Friday.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!