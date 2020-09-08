Century looks sharp in 3-0 sweep of Legacy

“I don’t know that it was much of what Century was doing, it was kind of just us,” Legacy coach Jen Astle said. “I feel like we got really down on ourselves and then we just let errors kind of pile up. It’s really hard when you dig yourself into a hole, that momentum shift happens pretty quickly.

“Century’s a good volleyball team, the tradition of their program is very strong and I think our kids kind of sometimes psych themselves out when they’re going to play a big match. A match here against a team like them, you really want to come and play lights out and bring your best, and sometimes that overthinking it kind of defeats you a little bit.”

The Patriots got Sarah Fleming back into the lineup for the first time coming off an ACL injury. The senior middle hitter finished with six kills, one dig and one block.

“We weren’t sure when we were going to have her, so it was fun to be able to see her play and perform well tonight,” Zastoupil said.

Julia Fitterer and Clarke had three aces apiece to lead the Patriots. Jocelyn Julson had a team-high 21 digs and Macy Fridgen and Fleming each had one block.

Breena Sand led the Sabers with nine kills and Maggie Sorensen added six.