In the first doubleheader between Century and Legacy this season, Legacy won big in the opener and Century won a high-scoring matchup in the night cap.

Tuesday’s rematch between the two teams at Sanford Sports Complex ended in similar fashion, but with the games being reversed.

Game 1 Tuesday saw Legacy lead for much of the contest, only for mistakes to cost the Sabers late in a 15-12 loss to Century in eight innings.

That was followed with a tightly-contested second game where Legacy pulled away late for a big win, 13-5.

“I was happy to see us respond,” Legacy head coach Holly Schild said. “The things we didn’t do as well in the first game we did pretty well in the second game.”

“In the first game, we were able to prepare ourselves a little more,” Century head coach Darby Krivoruchka said. “We knew what we needed to work on against them from the first time we met, and I felt we were able to prove ourselves in that first game. In the second game, we had some struggles here or there, we dropped some balls in key moments and had some pitches that gave up big hits.”

The two teams combined for 10 errors in the opener.

“Physically we know we can do it, it’s just the mental errors we made in game one, we have to focus more on the small things,” Schild said. “Come three or four weeks, later in the season, when the wins have to happen, we can hopefully make everything work together.”

The Sabers built a 6-3 lead after the bottom of the second, then surged back into the lead with a three-run bottom of the sixth.

Legacy’s offense in both games, but particularly in game one, was keyed by Brynn Arnold — 3-for-5, double, walk, three runs and an RBI in game one, 1-for-3 with a home run, two hit-by-pitches, four runs scored, and an RBI in game two.

Arnold was one of the few to get to either of Century’s pitchers in the first game. Ashlyn Schumacher and Lylianah Bird held the Patriots to seven hits, though they did combine to issue 13 walks and hit a batter.

“Brynn is a lead-off for a reason, she usually starts well for us,” Schild said. “We can usually count on her getting things done at the plate.”

“That was Lylianah Bird’s first win for us at the varsity level,” Krivoruchka said. “She’s a good offset to Ashlyn with her change of speed, and she was able to get the job done today.”

It was a mental mistake that cost the Sabers in the first game.

In the top of the seventh, with the Patriots trying to rally, Schumacher knocked a ball into center field.

Gabby Bird, standing on first before the flyout by Schumacher, stood on second momentarily as the ball was returned to the infield, with only spectators in the press box shouting for Legacy players to throw the ball to first to double Bird up.

Bird eventually realized her miscue and returned to first, and would eventually come around to score the tying run to send the game into extra innings.

“That was an interesting one,” Krivoruchka said. “I don’t know if I would call it a good thing, we were just lucky. I’m glad we were able to take advantage of things after that.”

The Patriots outscored the Sabers 6-3 in the eighth, giving them the win.

“Going into extra innings is always interesting, because it’s usually about who wants it more when you get past the seventh,” Krivoruchka said. “We were able to see the ball a little better, we wanted it more, and we knew their pitcher was probably getting a little tired.”

Bird (2-for-4, two walks, a stolen base, four runs scored), Schumacher (3-for-6, two runs and an RBI), Lexi Tollefson (2-for-4, sac fly, walk, one run, two RBIs) and Norah Baerlocher (3-for-4, double, walk, hit by pitch, two runs, three RBIs) were a dominant 1-through-4 atop Century’s lineup as they won their second game of the season.

Scoring was tough to come by early in the second game.

Good starts to the game by Tollefson and Abby Funk kept the game 2-1 in Legacy’s favor through the top of the fifth.

The Sabers stretched their lead to 5-1 in the bottom of the fifth thanks to three errors from the Patriots, though the Sabers responded in the top of the sixth with four runs of their own against Funk.

“That’s the first game I’ve had Abby pitch all season,” Schild said. “For her to give us six good innings, I’m happy with that performance.”

Offensively the Sabers were much more consistent in the second game, as eight of the 10 hitters that came to the plate registered a hit.

“We talked between games about making adjustments,” Schild said. “The girls did a better job of that, making adjustments, in game two.”

“It was the same thing like what happened for us in game one,” Krivoruchka said. “Legacy was able to see the ball off our pitcher better in one inning, and they got a lot of runs from it.”

The big blow for Legacy came in the bottom of the sixth, as Megan Weisbeck cracked a grand slam over the wall in left center to all but seal the win for the Sabers.

“I’m happy for Megan, because she can get into ruts offensively, and she does have the ability to do great things,” Schild said. “She’s a big leader on the field, she’s got an important role for us, and it was good for that to happen to her.”

Brynn Arnold came in in the top of the seventh and sent the Patriots down in order to seal the split for the Sabers.

“When the pace of the game is much faster, the energy level is much higher,” Schild said. “We had a bit of a lull in the first game, we didn’t get done until after 7 p.m., and that’s a long time to play one game.

“I prefer the fast games, because it feels like we maintain the energy level better throughout the game.”

Century 15, Legacy 12, 8 innings

Century 300 220 26 — 15 17 7

Legacy 510 003 03 — 12 7 3

Ashlyn Schumacher, Lylianah Bird (6) and Grace Grimm; Avery Liudahl, Katie Olson (5) and Ainsley Johnson. W — L. Bird. L — Olson. HR: None.

Highlights: Century — Gabby Bird 2-for-4, 2 BB, SB, 4 R; Schumacher 3-for-6, 2 R, RBI; Norah Baerlocher 3-for-4, 2B, BB, HBP, 2 R, 3 RBIs; L. Bird 1-1, R; Kalyn Bothwell BB, RBI; Londyn White 1-for-3, 3 BB, 2 RBIs; Brooklynn Oswald 2-for-5, BB, 3 R, RBI; Schumacher 5.1 IP, 4 H, 9 R (5 ER), 7 BB, 4 K, 1 HBP; Bird 2.2 IP, 3 H, 3 R (3 ER), 6 BB, 3 K. Legacy — Brynn Arnold 3-for-5, 2B, BB, 3 R, RBI; Hannah Hammes 1-for-4, 2B, 2 BB, R, RBI; Keeley Schiermeister 1-for-2, 2B, 3 BB, R, RBI; Liudahl 4+ IP, 7 H, 5 R (4 ER), 5 BB, 2 K, 1 HBP; Olson 4 IP, 10 H, 10 R (5 ER), 5 BB, 3 K.

Legacy 13, Century 5

Century 001 004 0 — 5 7 5

Legacy 101 038 x — 13 13 4

Lexi Tollefson, Madison Weber (6) and Kaylan Bothwell; Abby Funk, Brynn Arnold (7) and Hannah Hammes. W — Funk. L — L. Tollefson. HR: Legacy — Arnold, Megan Weisbeck.

Highlights: Century — Bird 2-for-3, BB, 2 R; Schumacher 2-for-3, 2B, BB, SB, R; Grimm 1-for-3, 2B, HBP, RBI; White 1-for-3; Bothwell 1-for-3, BB; Tollefson 5.1 IP, 10 H, 12 R (7 ER), 1 BB, 2 K, 3 HBP; Weber 0.2 IP, 4 H, 1 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 0 K. Legacy — Arnold 1-for-3, HR, 2 HBP, 4 R, RBI; Johnson 2-for-4, 2 SB, 2 R, RBI; Hammes 3-for-3, 2B, HBP, 2 RBIs; Summer Hanna 2 R; Weisbeck 3-for-4, HR, R, 4 RBIs; Abby Allard 2-for-4, 2 R; Funk 6 IP, 6 H, 5 R (2 ER), 5 BB, 3 K, 1 HBP; Arnold 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K.

Records: Century 2-8 overall, 1-5 West Region; Legacy 4-6, 3-3.