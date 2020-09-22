Century holds off Demons in four

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A strong performance at the net helped the state’s top-ranked volleyball team remain unbeaten.

Six different players recorded blocks to help Century post a 3-1 victory over Bismarck on Tuesday at the Olson Gym. Macy Fridgen and Hattie Fitterer had 3.5 blocks apiece to help the Patriots (6-0) defeat the Demons 25-14, 25-14, 22-25, 25-16.

“I thought our girls did a nice job of getting touches on the ball, slowing the ball down,” Patriots coach Jamie Zastoupil said. “Bismarck is a good hitting team so it was nice to get our blockers going, slow the ball down and get a couple stops.

“Controlling the pace of the game is where we went on our runs. We were able to play a quick game, we were able to speed up our sets because of our passes. That’s when we kind of got on our runs. But Bismarck High is a tough team. They’re a scrappy team. They didn’t let anything drop. It’s hard to be error-free when they do that and that’s a focus for us.”

The Patriots opened up a 2-0 lead with a pair of 25-14 victories to open the match.

Down 2-0 out of the gates, the Patriots reeled off eight consecutive points to take the lead and used an 11-3 run to take a 19-7 lead en route to the opening-game win.