Century gymnasts continue strong start

Century's strong start to the gymnastics season continued on Saturday.

In a "marathon" meet, the Patriots surpassed the 140-point plateau to win the nine-team Bismarck Invite.

Century's total topped its opening-week mark by more than three points, a meet the Patriots won in Fargo, continuing their positive early-season momentum.

"Century's really strong and so we had some pretty high expectations for them this season," said Rachel Johnson Krug, head coach for all three Bismarck teams. "It's been a great start to the season. The girls on all three teams have been working hard and showing improvement, so we feel good about that and hopefully we can keep things moving in the right direction."

Century sophomore Jenna Jackson won vault (9.225) and bars (8.975) on her way to the all-around total and 35.7 points.

"She's been doing very well," Johnson Krug said of Jackson. "To win a big meet like this was a very good performance."

Century had four all-arounders in the top 10.

Junior Teah Schulte was fourth at 34.25. 

Rachel Dunlop, a senior, turned in a winning beam routine. Her score of 9.3 on the difficult apparatus was part of an eighth-place finish overall at 33.775.

"Rachel is new to high school gymnastics, but she had a good meet and has been making a lot of progress," Johnson Krug said.

Eighth-grader Haley Nelson claimed a top 10 finish, in 10th, with a mark of 33.425.

Century was particularly strong on bars. Jackson and Nelson went 1-2. Corrina Ugland was fourth and Schulte fifth.

Bismarck gymnasts dominated beam as well.

After Dunlop, Alyson Krug of Bismarck High, earned runner-up honors at 9.15. Legacy's Alexa Evanger (8.95) was third, Jackson (8.85) fourth and Alli Wilmes (8.775) of Century sixth.

"Bars and beam, we seemed to be pretty strong with some good scores and a lot of girls toward the top," Johnson Krug said.

Legacy ended fourth overall with 131.45. Evanger's 34.125, good for fifth overall, topped the Sabers. Anna Heil's 9.15 on floor trailed only Taryn Swanson (9.25) of Grand Forks. 

"Legacy has a lot of new girls, but they've been working hard and adjusting to how high school works and improving every single day," Johnson Krug said.

Junior Alyson Krug, a steady performer for the Demons for several years already, ended seventh in the all-around with a score of 34.025. 

Up next for the Patriots, Sabers and Demons is the Mandan Christmas Meet on Friday. Getting adequate practice time, with a potential blizzard bearing down, could make for a challenging week.

"The girls were asking me if we were going to have practice. I guess we'll just take it day by day," Johnson Krug said. "We're still working on some skills we'd really like to get down before the next meet. Hopefully, we get the chance to do that this week before the meet on Friday, and then continue to fine tune things as we go into Christmas and beyond."

Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com

Bismarck Invite

Team results

1. Century 140.450. 2. Jamestown 135.975. 3. Minot 133.8. 4. Legacy 131.45. 5. Grand Forks 130.125. 6. Breckenridge-Wahpeton 129.3. 7. Fargo 123.4. 8. Northwest Stars 109. 825. 9. Bismarck 87.05.

Individual results

VAULT: 1T. Jenna Jackson, Century, 9.225. 1T. Keira Davis, Minot, 9.225. 3. Rachel Dunlop, Century, 9.075. 4T. Hailee Hanson, BW, 9.05. 5T. Anna Heil, Legacy, 9.025. 5T. Emma Hillerud, Jamestown, 9.025. 5T. Haley Conklin, Minot, 9.025. 8. Justice Christian, BW, 8.925. 9. Abbie Sskohvolt, BW, 8.9. 10. Jozie Davis, Jamestown, 8.875.

Bismarck: Gaby Garcia 8.525; Alyson Krug 8.425; Berklee Ketterling 8.375.

Century: Teah Schulte 8.625; Makayla Wiedenmeyer 8.475; Emma Hoskins 8.425; Rachel Crouse 8.4; Alli Wilmes 8.35; Cortney Krueger 8.325; Haley Nelson 8.325; Taya Jangula 8.2; Maliah Frey 8.15.

Legacy: Aurora Herman 8.7; Irelyn Ell 8.4; Madison Lamberth 8.325; Alexa Evanger 8.275; Macy Crane 8.1; Sophia Goldade 8.075; Brynn Crane 7.9; Tatum Sondeland 7.7.

BEAM: 1. Rachel Dunlop, Century, 9.3. 2. Alyson Krug, BHS, 9.15. 3. Alexa Evanger, Legacy, 8.95. 4. Jenna Jackson, Century, 8.85. 5. Haley Conlin, Minot, 8.825. 6. Alli Wilmes, Century, 8.775. 7. Lucy Falk, Jamestown, 8.65. 8. Emma Hillerud, Jamestown, 8.575. 9. Madelynn Nagel, Jamestown, 8.55. 10. McKenna Brosz, Century, 8.5.

Bismarck: Gaby Garcia 7.425.

Century: Aleah Piatz 8.425; Maliah Frey 8.35; Teah Schulte 8.125; Haley Nelson 8.05; MaKayla Wiedenmeyer 7.95; Corrina Ugland 7.6; Peyton Holje 7.275; Taya Jangula 6.425.

Legacy: Irelyn Ell 8.125; Aurora Herman 7.575; Brynn Crane 7.4; Macy Crane 7.2; Anna Heil 7.2; Madison Lamberth 6.625; Sophia Goldade 6.6; Tatum Sondeland 6.35.

FLOOR: 1. Taryn Swanson, GF, 9.25. 2. Anna Heil, Legacy, 9.15. 3. Anika Birkelo, BW, 8.95. 4T. Teah Schulte, Century, 8.925. 4T. Abbie Sskohvolt, BW, 8.925. 4T. Keira Davis, Minot, 8,925. 7. Alyson Krug, BHS, 8.8. 9T. Maliah Frey, Cenetury, 8.725. 9T. Kendell Kackman, Fargo, 8.725.

Bismarck: Berklee Ketterling 7.875; Gaby Garcia 6.15.

Century: Jenna Jackson, 8.65; Emma Hoskins 8.4; Haley Nelson 8.3; Corrina Ugland 8.125; Rachel Dunlop 7.95; Taylor Thueson 7.9; Rachel Crouse 7.85; MaKayla Wiedenmeyer 7.775; Morgan Kuntz 7.55; McKenna Brosz 6.7.

Legacy: Alexa Evanger 8.65; Aurora Herman 8.325; Brynn Crane 7.75; Madison Lamberth 7.4; Tatum Sondeland 7.2; Macy Crane 7.025.

BARS: 1. Jenna Jackson, Century, 8.975. 2. Haley Nelson, Century, 8.75. 3. Haley Conklin, Minot, 8.7. 4. Corrina Ugland, Century, 8.625. 5. Teah Schulte, Century, 8.575. 6. Blair Arbuckle, Jamestown, 8.4. 7. Gracyn Bergan, Minot, 8.375. 8. Taryn Swanson, GF, 8.275. 9. Alexa Evanger, Legacy, 8.25. 10. Peyton Holje, Century, 8.125.

Bismarck: Alyson Krug 7.65; Berklee Ketterling 6.225;

Century: Taylor Thueson 7.9; Rachel Crouse 7.875; Rachel Dunlop 7.45; Maliah Frey 7.375; Alli Wilmes 6.925; McKenna Brosz 6.675; MaKayla Wiedenmeyer 6.55; Sophia Goldade 6.075; Brynn Crane 5.8; Macy Crane 3.875.

Legacy: Irelyn Ell 7.875; Aurora Herman 7.675; Anna Heil 7.275; Madison Lamberth 6.85; Tatum Sondeland 6.525.

ALL AROUND: 1. Jenna Jackson, Century 35.7. 2. Haley Conklin, Minot 35.275. 3. Taryn Swanson, GF, 34.575, 4. Teah Schulte, Century, 34.25. 5. Alexa Evanger, Legacy, 34.125. 6. Emma Hillerud, Jamestown, 34.1. 7. Alyson Krug, BHS, 34.025. 8. Rachel Dunlop, Century. 33.775. 9. Allysah Larson, Jamestown, 33.5. 10. Haley Nelson, Century, 33.425.

Bismarck: Berklee Ketterling 30.925; Gaby Garcia 22.1.

Century: Maliah Frey 32.6; Corrina Ugland 32.6; MaKayla Wiedenmeyer 30.75; Rachel Crouse 24.125; Alli Wilmes 24.05; McKenna Brosz 21.875; Emma Hoskins 16.825; Peyton Holje 15.4; Taya Jangula 14.625; Aleah Piatz 8.425; Cortney Krueger 8.325; Morgan Kuntz 7.55.

Legacy: Anna Heil 32.65; Aurora Herman 32.275; Irelyn Ell 32.05; Madison Lamberth 29.2; Brynn Crane 28.85; Tatum Sondeland 27.775; Sophia Goldade 27.65.

