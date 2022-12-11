Century gymnasts continue strong start

Century's strong start to the gymnastics season continued on Saturday.

In a "marathon" meet, the Patriots surpassed the 140-point plateau to win the nine-team Bismarck Invite.

Century's total topped its opening-week mark by more than three points, a meet the Patriots won in Fargo, continuing their positive early-season momentum.

"Century's really strong and so we had some pretty high expectations for them this season," said Rachel Johnson Krug, head coach for all three Bismarck teams. "It's been a great start to the season. The girls on all three teams have been working hard and showing improvement, so we feel good about that and hopefully we can keep things moving in the right direction."

Century sophomore Jenna Jackson won vault (9.225) and bars (8.975) on her way to the all-around total and 35.7 points.

"She's been doing very well," Johnson Krug said of Jackson. "To win a big meet like this was a very good performance."

Century had four all-arounders in the top 10.

Junior Teah Schulte was fourth at 34.25.

Rachel Dunlop, a senior, turned in a winning beam routine. Her score of 9.3 on the difficult apparatus was part of an eighth-place finish overall at 33.775.

"Rachel is new to high school gymnastics, but she had a good meet and has been making a lot of progress," Johnson Krug said.

Eighth-grader Haley Nelson claimed a top 10 finish, in 10th, with a mark of 33.425.

Century was particularly strong on bars. Jackson and Nelson went 1-2. Corrina Ugland was fourth and Schulte fifth.

Bismarck gymnasts dominated beam as well.

After Dunlop, Alyson Krug of Bismarck High, earned runner-up honors at 9.15. Legacy's Alexa Evanger (8.95) was third, Jackson (8.85) fourth and Alli Wilmes (8.775) of Century sixth.

"Bars and beam, we seemed to be pretty strong with some good scores and a lot of girls toward the top," Johnson Krug said.

Legacy ended fourth overall with 131.45. Evanger's 34.125, good for fifth overall, topped the Sabers. Anna Heil's 9.15 on floor trailed only Taryn Swanson (9.25) of Grand Forks.

"Legacy has a lot of new girls, but they've been working hard and adjusting to how high school works and improving every single day," Johnson Krug said.

Junior Alyson Krug, a steady performer for the Demons for several years already, ended seventh in the all-around with a score of 34.025.

Up next for the Patriots, Sabers and Demons is the Mandan Christmas Meet on Friday. Getting adequate practice time, with a potential blizzard bearing down, could make for a challenging week.

"The girls were asking me if we were going to have practice. I guess we'll just take it day by day," Johnson Krug said. "We're still working on some skills we'd really like to get down before the next meet. Hopefully, we get the chance to do that this week before the meet on Friday, and then continue to fine tune things as we go into Christmas and beyond."