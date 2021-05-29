Century girls overtake Davies on last event, Patriots sweep state track titles

Little did Century sophomore Mylie Trahan know the state Class A track championship hung in the balance as she competed in the shot put.

However, her sixth-place throw of 37-11 provided the three points that lifted the Patriots past Fargo Davies 138-137 for the girls title in the state meet Saturday at the Bowl.

The victory by the CHS girls completed a Century sweep. The Patriot boys ran away from the field, winning with 195 points.

The shot put was the final A girls event in the meet. Davies, a clear favorite going into the meet, clung to a 137-135 lead when the shot put commenced.

Trahan said she was in the dark as far as the drama was concerned until the event ended.

"As soon as I got out of the ring (following her final attempt) my coach said to me 'you won the meet for us.'"

As the event was in progress, Trahan said her coaches and teammates didn't mention the team standings to her.

"My coach said 'Mylie, just focus on your throw and focus on your meet,'" she said.

According to the qualifying times, Trahan was not projected to place.