Century girls overtake Davies on last event, Patriots sweep state track titles

Little did Century sophomore Mylie Trahan know the state Class A track championship hung in the balance as she competed in the shot put.
However, her sixth-place throw of 37-11 provided the three points that lifted the Patriots past Fargo Davies 138-137 for the girls title in the state meet Saturday at the Bowl.
The victory by the CHS girls completed a Century sweep. The Patriot boys ran away from the field, winning with 195 points.
The shot put was the final A girls event in the meet. Davies, a clear favorite going into the meet, clung to a 137-135 lead when the shot put commenced.
Trahan said she was in the dark as far as the drama was concerned until the event ended.
"As soon as I got out of the ring (following her final attempt) my coach said to me 'you won the meet for us.'"
As the event was in progress, Trahan said her coaches and teammates didn't mention the team standings to her.
"My coach said 'Mylie, just focus on your throw and focus on your meet,'" she said.
According to the qualifying times, Trahan was not projected to place.
"I was in the last flight, so I was probably ranked about ninth," she said.
And she hadn't been throwing well lately.
"I don't think I placed in my last five (previous) meets."
But on her first attempt of the day she uncorked what proved to be her best throw.
"My first throw I PR'd by seven inches," she noted.
Century won seven events en route to the title. The Patriots won all four events and got wins from senior Erin Palmer (400 meters), senior Emily Goldade (300 hurdles) and junior Hope Stein (high jump) in the open events.
Palmer also contributed legs to two winning relays.
As a sophomore, Goldade placed sixth in the 800 and ran on two winning relays in the 2019 state meet.
She lobbied to run the hurdles, with outstanding results.
"I did hurdles at middle school and I've asked my coaches for years to do it and this year they finally let me," she said. "... I wasn't expecting (a state title). I'm very blessed. It was exciting just to be able to run hurdles this year."
"This was my last race. I couldn't hold anything back," she added.
Sophomore Cece Deebom did the heavy lifting for Davies, speeding to wins in the 100, 200 and 100 hurdles and placing second in the long jump. Senior Ellen Donat added a first-place effort in the long jump.
Deebom, who placed in three events as an eighth grader, said things went well for her personally.
"I'm happy with what I did," she said. "I had a personal best in the hurdles and a personal best in the 100 preliminaries. ... I was seeded No. 2 in the long jump. My teammate (Donat) was seeded No. 1."
Deebom said she added the long jump to her dance card this season.
"I did a lot better than I could have imagined," she said.
Senior Meghan Ford and junior Anthonett Nabwe both scored double wins for third-place Jamestown. Ford won the 1,600 on Friday and added the 3,200 on Saturday. Nabwe won the discus on Friday and the shot put on Saturday.
Ford said she prefers the distance races, the longer the better.
"I've tried 5-K races on the track a couple of times and I really liked that," she said. "I like running the mile, but I think I'm better at the two-mile."
She finished her high school career as a three-time state cross country champion, a three-time 1,600 champion and a two-time 3,200 champion.
Other Saturday winners were Bismarck senior Jilee Golus in the 800, West Fargo senior Taylor Lee in the pole vault and Mandan senior Taylor Leingang in the javelin.
Leingang's winning throw of 141-2 in the javelin was well short of her personal best of 147-7.
"Track is a sport where you compete against yourself. ... You want to improve each and every throw. When I'm in the lead I chase myself. It's really kind of a mental thing," she said.
By that standard, she came up short on Saturday, but she said it was still a good day.
"I finished my career as a state champion, and that feels really, really good," she noted.
Century's 1,600 relay team of Autumn Ketterling, Goldade, Ashton Kinnebrew and Palmer ran an overall and Bowl record time of 3:58.32. In the 100 meters, Deebom tied the overall and Bowl record of 11.97.
Boys
Six first places enabled Century to win by blowout proportions. The Patriots' final tally of 195 points more than doubled that of runner-up Bismarck, which finished with 77.5.
Legacy, powered by senior Calob Larson's 32.5-point Saturday, finished third with 75 points.
Senior Brock Johnsen won the 100 hurdles for Century on Saturday and added a leg on the Patriots' winning 1,600 relay team. On Friday, the Patriots got firsts from senior Braden Brown in the high jump, senior Kenneth Brako in the triple jump, senior Lane Grant in the discus and the 3,200 relay team.
Legacy garnered five firsts. In addition to Larson's trifecta in the 100, 200 and 400, the Sabers picked up wins in the 400 and 800 relays.
Bismarck got two wins from record-breaking senior distance man Sean Korsmo. He added an overall and Bowl record of 8:57.82 in the 3,200 on Saturday to the overall and Bowl record of 4:12.16 he posed in the 1,600 on Friday.
Korsmo's explosive kick was evident in both record-setting races. He said he's been able to shift into high gear for as long as he can remember.
"God gave me some speed, and I figured out how to use it. ... Honestly, it comes down to really wanting to win. ... That's what fuels me the last couple of hundred meters," he said.
Korsmo completed his high school running career as a six-time state champion -- two each in the 1,600 and 3,200 and two in state cross country.
Mandan senior Jaxon Duttenhefer was also a double winner, capturing first place in the shot put and javelin on Saturday.
Duttenhefer achieved personal bests in both events.
"Andrew Leingang of Century had me going into the shot put but I threw a personal best of 60-6 1/2. ... My 179-3 (in the javelin) is also a personal best."
His previous bests were 56-10 in the shot and 173-5 in the javelin.
Duttenhefer is going to North Dakota State to play football, so Saturday's achievements were his swan song for track and field.
"I'm going out probably the best way. It was a good day," he said.
Other Saturday winners were senior Cullen Curl of St. Mary's in the 300 hurdles, senior Jak Urlacher of Grand Forks Central in the pole vault and Fargo South senior Trehvon Montogomery in the long jump
Urlacher set overall and Bowl records in the vault, soaring 15-7 1/2 to win by more than two feet.
Ford and Larson were named track and field senior athlete of the year award winners at the conclusion of the meet. Coach of the year honors went to Rory Biel of the Davies girls and Jordan Aus of West Fargo Sheyenne's boys team.
Larson said he couldn't have asked for a better way to conclude his high school career.
"This was a perfect meet. ... I had pretty good times. ... For being out four weeks it's not too bad," he observed.
Prior to the state meet, Larson hadn't run competitively since May 1 due to a injury to his left quadriceps. His recovery program allowed for only a little over a week of running prior to the state meet.
"I felt pretty good. Everything was ready," he said.