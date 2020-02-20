Century explodes for 10 goals in quarterfinal win

Century may not be the top seed in the West Region tournament but it still is the West Region hockey champion for at least one more night.
The two-time defending region champion hammered that point home with a 10-2 win over Williston Thursday in a first-round game at the West Region tournament at VFW Sports Center.
The Patriots will take on Dickinson in tonight’s second semifinal game. The Midgets topped Mandan 4-2 in the final quarterfinal of the night.
Century senior Austin Wald had a hat trick and assisted on two other goals and senior goalie Wyatt Stevahn made 11 saves in the win. Wald scored unassisted late in the first period and netted goals 57 seconds apart in the Patriots’ five-goal second period.
“My teammates found me and we played some good hockey,” Wald said. “We started a little slow, then we got our feet underneath us.”
One goal became a flood of points.
“We got one to go, then another and then the floodgates opened,” Century coach Troy Olson said. “It was one of those things where we started doing things around the net that we haven’t been doing in a while.”
Leading 3-1, Century scored four times in just over five minutes to join Minot and Bismarck High in tonight’s semifinals. Those three teams have combined to win the last 22 region championships.
Connor Hanson gave the Patriots the lead for good just 2:04 into the first period. The senior defenseman skated up the left side and cut across the goal crease while taking a shot. Williston goalie Mason Haugenoe made the stop but left the rebound out front where Hanson shot again without breaking stride.
That lead was short-lived as the Coyotes’ Landon Thiessen tied it at 5:26. Thiessen was camped to the right of the cage when Williston’s Jackson Ekblad took a shot that eluded Stevahn but hit the pipe. Thiessen guided the rebound into a wide-open net for a 1-1 tie.
Wald broke the tie with 3:40 to play in the period when he stick-handled in on Haugenoe and beat him for a 2-1 lead.
With 30 seconds left, Stevahn stopped a breakaway to preserve the lead going into intermission.
The goals came fast and furious in the second period starting with Kieffer Long’s goal 2:07 into the period. Carter Schoneberg had three assists in the period, which ended with the Patriots up 7-2 and a new goalie in the Coyotes’ nets. Leif Ekblad replaced Haugenoe early in the period and made eight of his 18 saves.
The Coyotes had only two shots on goal in the second period and three in the third. Landon Theissen scored late in the period to add to his first-period assist.
Stevahn leads West Region in goals against and save percentage. The two goals allowed was more than his 1.88 average. But with 10 goals, Stevahn had room to work with.
“It’s good to see but if you ask any coach they’re going to say they don’t care how you win as long as you survive,” Olson said. “Tomorrow is another day.”