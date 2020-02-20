Century explodes for 10 goals in quarterfinal win

Connor Hanson gave the Patriots the lead for good just 2:04 into the first period. The senior defenseman skated up the left side and cut across the goal crease while taking a shot. Williston goalie Mason Haugenoe made the stop but left the rebound out front where Hanson shot again without breaking stride.

That lead was short-lived as the Coyotes’ Landon Thiessen tied it at 5:26. Thiessen was camped to the right of the cage when Williston’s Jackson Ekblad took a shot that eluded Stevahn but hit the pipe. Thiessen guided the rebound into a wide-open net for a 1-1 tie.

Wald broke the tie with 3:40 to play in the period when he stick-handled in on Haugenoe and beat him for a 2-1 lead.

With 30 seconds left, Stevahn stopped a breakaway to preserve the lead going into intermission.

The goals came fast and furious in the second period starting with Kieffer Long’s goal 2:07 into the period. Carter Schoneberg had three assists in the period, which ended with the Patriots up 7-2 and a new goalie in the Coyotes’ nets. Leif Ekblad replaced Haugenoe early in the period and made eight of his 18 saves.

The Coyotes had only two shots on goal in the second period and three in the third. Landon Theissen scored late in the period to add to his first-period assist.