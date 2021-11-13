Century defies odds in seventh straight state title victory

For all the hype that came before it, when all was said and done, the state swimming and diving meet came down to the final 100 yards of the 400-yard freestyle relay.

In Century's lane, they had Senior Athlete of the Year Erin Palmer hitting the water. In West Fargo Sheyenne's lane, it was junior Tierney Howell. Less than a minute later, Century was state champions, 349.5-340.

"As a team, we knew it would be close the entire way," Palmer said. "We knew that anything could happen, and something did happen. And that's the sport of swimming."

How did the Mustangs come agonizingly close to toppling the now-seven-time-champion Patriots, only to fall short? It started in the first event of the day, and ended with the race of Palmer's career.

DQ COSTS MUSTANGS

For weeks, years even, Century head coach Spencer Wheeling has preached to his team that races, particularly relays, should be won in the pool, not off the blocks.

"It happened to us a few years ago, where our medley relay got disqualified for an exchange violation," Wheeling said. "We preached it all the way into this week on how important the exchanges are and being safe on the exchanges. I told them about 10 times, we don't need to win it off the starts, we can win it in the water, we have the talent to win it in the water, we don't need to push our starts."

A little extra eagerness cost their rivals in the first event of the day. West Fargo Sheyenne had its medley relay team disqualified after appearing to finish second behind Century.

"Not that you wish for a disqualification, and it's unfortunate it happened on their relay," Wheeling said. "We knew even then it wasn't an automatic. We had to do our part, win every race we could, and move up every girl, every place, every opportunity we had."

That loss of 34 points alone swung the final result away from the Mustangs in Century's favor. But with 11 other events still to take place, and a numbers advantage over both Century and Minot, Sheyenne still had the ability to end Century's reign.

"We knew coming in that we were behind," Wheeling said. "We had a fantastic day on Friday, a lot of lifetime bests from our athletes, but we knew that Sheyenne did the same thing. We knew we had to work for it and fight."

MEAT OF THE MEET

After the 200-yard freestyle, 200-yard individual medley, and 50-yard freestyle had finished, Century went into the diving break with a 121-110 lead over Sheyenne, and a 121-90 lead over Minot.

That lead came courtesy of Century finishing four swimmers in the top 16 in the 200 free (Sarah Dorrheim, Olivia Schuchard, Taylor Cook, and Sienna Mrachek), two in the top 16 of the medley (Izzy Koebele, Abby Jablonsky), and two in the 50 free (Lauryn Caster, Mady Tivis).

That lead vanished, and then some, after the diving break, as Minot placed four divers in the top 16, while Sheyenne had three, giving Sheyenne a one-point lead over Minot, 138-137, and a 138-121 lead over the Patriots.

"We talked all year long about how close it would be," Wheeling said. "When prelim rankings came out, we scored it out and we had a one-point advantage. After prelims we scored it out again, and Sheyenne had a fantastic day. We knew where our points would be, where we'd fall behind, where we'd be able to jump back into it."

PALMER RE-ENTERS THE POOL

Needing to give her team a boost, Palmer's first individual event of the day was the 100-yard butterfly. Though she didn't manage to drop a full second off her prelims time as she mentioned she wanted to, her time of 57.13 seconds was enough to hold off Howell and earn her team 20 points and a first-place finish.

"It was a little rough start, but all we needed was the place, as a team I'm happy with it," Palmer said. "Individually, I thought I could do better, but it is what it is."

Dorrheim and Cook were their reliable selves in the 100-yard freestyle. After finishing 1-2 in the event in prelims, they went right back out and went 1-2 again in the finals. That closed the gap between Minot, Sheyenne, and Century from 30 points to 10 in Sheyenne's case (191-181) and 29 in Minot's case (210-181).

As expected, Greta Bellas of Sheyenne took first in the 500-yard freestyle. While Century was able to hold second with Izzy Koebele, the Patriots got the benefit of Taylor Miller, who finished fourth in the prelims, falling down to sixth, which allowed Schuchard to climb the ladder and earn Century an extra point.

A first-place finish in the 200-yard freestyle relay temporarily erased Century's deficit against Minot, leap-frogging the Patriots into second place with a 255-253 advantage. But Sheyenne remained ahead, 269-255 lead.

That two-point lead lasted as long as the 100-yard backstroke, as Minot and Sheyenne placed two swimmers in the top 16 of the 100 back.

"It gave us some peace of mind knowing that we were likely going to be in third," Wheeling said. "The girls were aware of it, and we knew we'd get a big push from the 100 breast, but leading up to it, Sheyenne swimmers were still moving up, and we knew we needed a big race out of our breaststrokers."

RICHARDS DELIVERS, PALMER BREAKS RECORD

Century's strongest individual event all season long has been the 100-yard breaststroke. Not only had Palmer broken the previous state record in prelims, she was joined by teammates Caster and Tivis in the 'A' final.

Palmer again broke the state record, this time swimming the event in an impressive 1:02.02. Caster and Tivis held steady from their positions in prelims, finishing third and seventh.

"I was going for a 1:01," Palmer said. "But a 1:02 will have to do. My coaches and teammates were all proud, and I felt good. I couldn't picture it going any better."

But even before that trio entered the pool for the 'A' final, a seventh-grader named Brooklyn Richards hit the pool for Century in the 'B' final.

"I started out at the beginning of the year with a 1:18," Richards said. "But I've been working on my underwaters and my turns and shooting my arms out, and that got me down to where I am now."

Richards was the seventh seed with a prelims time of 1:13.69, but surprised even her own teammates with a monster effort against seven other swimmers that were at least two grades ahead of her by jumping from seventh into a tie for 10th with West Fargo's Ella Montplaisir, finishing with a time of 1:11.84.

"It's a little difficult in practice to communicate with the younger swimmers, but during meets we make sure to hype everyone up," Palmer said. "(Richards) made all the difference, and we're all super proud of her. She did her job in the pool, and that's all we needed."

That gave the Patriots an extra 4 1/2 they hadn't been expecting.

"What Brooklyn did, to jump up like that, races like that are what we needed, points-wise, but races like that also give inspiration and motivation to our athletes," Wheeling said. "It happening in breaststroke gave us a little more of a cushion to go into the final relay and go in and win it outright."

Century had a 309.5-306 lead on Sheyenne, and a 209.5-279 lead on Minot, and so Century's title streak would come down to the final event of the day.

PATRIOTS EARN GOLD

Relays have been Century's bread-and-butter all year, and the 400-yard freestyle relay has been no exception. Century's lineup in the previous 11 events on Saturday allowed the Patriots to roll out an all-senior lineup for the final event of the day, the only team to do so, with Dorrheim leading off, Cook going second, Schuchard taking third, and Palmer closing things out.

"Winning feels great at the end, but we were telling the girls right up until the last possible moment, that we win with class and we lose with class," Wheeling said. "We were prepared to do both, and we said at the end of the day, as long as we gave it our all, it will feel good that we tried."

This time they knew they needed to be the team on top.

Dorrheim and Cook gave their team a slight lead, but when Schuchard hit the wall after her 100 free, Century led by just five-one-hundredths of a second.

"We knew all year long that the 400 would be between Sheyenne and us," Wheeling said. "All year long, Erin has joked about how she wanted to hit 49, and she was really gunning for it. It's a tough combination to come right out of the breaststroke and go right into the relay, and we put her last to give her a little extra rest.

"When she dove in, we had confidence. She's an outstanding athlete, and she had that fire in her and she wanted to make it something special."

Swimming a blazing 50.21 in her fourth lengths of the pool, Palmer turned what had looked to be a nail-biting finish into a semi-comfortable three-second victory for the Patriots, giving them their seventh straight title.

"Our team is so happy that we're able to get another title," Palmer said. "This is one of the best teams I've been on, our attitude and our friendship is so amazing."

LEGACY FINISHES FOURTH

While much of the attention was focused on Century, Legacy edged out West Fargo (155-151.5) for fourth.

"I thought we did awesome, it's our best finish ever by three places," Legacy coach Thomas Wheeling said. "We had more girls in finals than we've ever had, the biggest state team we've ever had, and I thought we came out and swam two solid days."

Junior McKayla Donat placed fourth in the 50 free and 100 back to lead the Sabers. Joanne Lee was ninth in diving. Freshmen Abby Erickson (seventh in the 50 free, sixth in 100 free) and Tova Blikre (10th in 500 free, 11th in 100 back) also contributed points.

"I told the girls that we don't lose anybody to graduation off our state team, so we're going to be right back here next year," Thomas Wheeling said. "We're hoping to have more people and try to keep climbing the ladder towards eventually winning a state championship."

Senior Natalie Becker finished 14th in the 50 free and 11th in the 100 free. Seventh-grader Madeline VerDouw had Bismarck's only 'A' final appearance, where she finished eighth in the 100-yard breaststroke.

Mandan was topped by Josey Jackson's fifth-place finish in the 100 butterfly. Diver McKayla Lindbo posted 405.45 points, good for sixth place.

