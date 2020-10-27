Century claims uneasy sweep of St. Mary's

In the guise of volleyball, Century and St. Mary's played a game of cat-and-mouse Tuesday night at the St. Mary's gym.
Oh, the undefeated Patriots won their 15th straight match, 3-0. But Century had a devil of a time keeping the Saints at bay. When it looked like Century was building a comfortable lead, St. Mary's would nudge within a couple of points.
The Patriots 25-22, 25-19, 25-19 victory was not an easy-peasy volleyball match.
CHS coach Jamie Zastoupil said the Patriots were error-ridden on Tuesday, but said the Saints had something to do with that.
"St. Mary's forced us to make errors and we struggled putting the ball away a little bit," she noted.
There were only four ties in the first game, all in the first 10 points. Century appeared to be in charge with a 17-10 lead, but the Saints were knocking on the door, trailing just 23-22 before the Patriots put the game away. A kill by 6-foot-2 junior Macy Fridgen and a hitting error by the Saints' Marissa Messer drew the first set to a close.
Century opened leads of 8-2 and 18-8 in the second set, only to watch the Saints trim the deficit to 18-16. A kill by 5-11 Lauryn Hoesel closed out an eight-point Saints streak.
The Patriots responded with a 7-3 run to win the set. That surge included two kills by 5-10 sophomore Logan Nissley and two aces by junior Abby Fletcher.
Neither team was able to take command for the majority of the final game. A 20-14 CHS lead and the final 25-19 margin were the two largest advantages of the set.
St. Mary's, down 20-15, closed the gap to 21-18 on a pair of kills by 5-6 senior Marissa Messer and a hit by Mykendra Messer.
As they had in the first two games, the Patriots came to life down the stretch, winning the third game and the match with a 4-1 burst. With the score 23-19, a marker by Fridgen and a block by Nissley enabled Century to seal the deal.
On Thursday Century returns to action, playing host to second-place Jamestown in a 7 p.m. match. The Blue Jays have won seven straight since losing to Century and Mandan back-to-back in mid-September.
Senior Julia Fitterer, who led the Patriots with eight kills, said the Jamestown match is an important outing, indeed. However, she didn't think it had much to do with Tuesday's proceedings.
"Yeah, that's a really big match, and Jamestown is a really good team," she said. "We need to figure some things out at practice tomorrow and be ready to play on Thursday."
It took Fitterer, a four-year varsity player, a while to find the range on Tuesday. Seven of her eight kills were in the final two games.
"I personally had a slow start tonight, but a lot of other girls stepped up. That just shows how deep we are," she observed.
Zastoupil, too, pointed to the Patriots' depth.
"We were struggling to put the ball away but, looking at the statistics, we had to depend on everybody, and I know we have a team capable of that," she said.
Behind Fitterer, with eight kills, marched Nissley with seven, Megan Klein and Fridgen with six each and Hattie Fitterer with five.
"Our girls did not have the best night, which was frustrating, but hats off to St. Mary's. They just really played well defensively ... and we still came out with a win."
Saints coach Erica Trom said it was inspiring to watch her team play with grit and determination.
"The way they keep fighting back shows a lot of heart," she observed. "One of these times we would just like to finish."
Trom said Century's depth took its toll on the Saints.
"We have eight seniors, and we rely on them a lot. It's hard not to. ... Century definitely has the numbers that we don't have," she said.
The Saints play again Friday when they visit Dickinson.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!