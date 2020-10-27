Century claims uneasy sweep of St. Mary's

Neither team was able to take command for the majority of the final game. A 20-14 CHS lead and the final 25-19 margin were the two largest advantages of the set.

St. Mary's, down 20-15, closed the gap to 21-18 on a pair of kills by 5-6 senior Marissa Messer and a hit by Mykendra Messer.

As they had in the first two games, the Patriots came to life down the stretch, winning the third game and the match with a 4-1 burst. With the score 23-19, a marker by Fridgen and a block by Nissley enabled Century to seal the deal.

On Thursday Century returns to action, playing host to second-place Jamestown in a 7 p.m. match. The Blue Jays have won seven straight since losing to Century and Mandan back-to-back in mid-September.

Senior Julia Fitterer, who led the Patriots with eight kills, said the Jamestown match is an important outing, indeed. However, she didn't think it had much to do with Tuesday's proceedings.

"Yeah, that's a really big match, and Jamestown is a really good team," she said. "We need to figure some things out at practice tomorrow and be ready to play on Thursday."

It took Fitterer, a four-year varsity player, a while to find the range on Tuesday. Seven of her eight kills were in the final two games.