Jacob Burckhard and Brooks Turner each claimed two titles to lead Century to the team win at the BPS Elite 90 Invite on Saturday at the Bowl.

Howling winds greeted more than 20 teams, mixed between Class and Class B squads.

The Patriots netted 153.5 points to win by 31 over Legacy.

Minot's girls brought home gold with 125 points, comfortably ahead of Century and Legacy, which tied for second at 76.

Burckhard edged teammate Evan Schmit in the shot, 54 to 51-3. The Century standout did the same in the discus over a different teammate, edging Jaxson Walz, 162-1 to 161-9.

Turner had to hold off a teammate as well in his two wins.

In the high hurdles, Turner's 14.41 clipped Ryan Brynjolfson (14.84). In the high jump, both Turner and Brynjolfson got over 6-4, but Turner cleared it sooner for the win.

Josh Berger ran to a winning time of 50.70 in the 400 for 10 points for Century.

The Patriots also picked up two relay wins. Rivers Martin, Berger, Jaxon Birst and Cyan Sorenson teamed for a victorious time of 3:31.31 in the mile.

Peyton Arndt, Berger, Michael Twardoski and Martin were best in the 800 relay.

Legacy was led by NDSU-bound sprinter Dylan McGlothlin's wins in the 100 (10.59) and 200 (21.12). Teammate Talan Farland crossed second in both.

The Sabers also had the top mark in the pole vault with Adam Nychyporuk clearing 13-6 to share first place with Benett Carslon of Dickinson.

The Demons got top-place efforts from Preston Lemar in the javelin (161-8) and Drew Henriksen in the 300 hurdles (39.83).

Tyler Wahl, Parker Hintz, Dawson Balzer and Austin Wick, Bismarck's two-mile relay quartet, hung 8:21.88 on the board to win.

Elsewhere, Bowman County's Taylor Wanner claimed a double, sweeping the 800 (1:59.19) and 3,200 (9:48.26). He was also second in the mile to Ethan Moe of Williston.

Faith Brown won two individual titles and contributed to a pair of relay wins to lead the way in Minot's winning effort.

Brown won the 100 (12.27) and 200 (25.9) in addition to helping the Majettes finish first in the 400 and 800 relays.

Emily Mattern won the 400 (59.57) and ran on the winning 800 relay unit.

Rachel Nwankwo won the triple jump (33-8) and Dru Bogden the discus (121-7) for Minot.

Eva Selensky of St. Mary’s was the only other multiple individual champ, taking home victories in the 800 (2:19.46) and 1600 (5:10.86).

Minot finished with 125 points in the team standings. Legacy and Century tied for second with 76, just ahead of fourth-place Bismarck with 74.

Other local event winners were Zoe Reichenberger of Bismarck in the 3200 (11:41.51), Alyssa Eckroth of Legacy in the long jump (17-5), Katelyn Rath of Bismarck in the shot (41-9), Mya Sheldon of Mandan in the javelin (112-0) and Shiloh Christian’s Dedra Wood in the 100 hurdles (15.73).

Sophia Headley of Bowman County won the 300 hurdles (47.83), helping the Bulldogs to the top team scores among Class B teams. The Bulldogs finished seventh with 41 points.