Century caps dominant run through tournament with West Region title

“I don’t want to say that because I don’t want to take anything away from Century. They’re a good team and they played well all season long,” Bismarck coach Wes Carr said. “They deserved to win today. They outplayed us. We gave it our all, but we were tired.”

The first and third periods belonged to Century and the second to Bismarck.

Damon Dixon got the party started for Century at the 7:18 of the first period. Bismarck goalie Quinn Ackerman got his pads on the puck but it trickled across the goal line for a 1-0 lead.

Alex Samardzic upped the lead with one of two goals in just over two minutes. He skated through traffic and scored top shelf at 8:40. At 10:47, Colton Schulte took a feed from Kieffer Long and skated up the slot to make it 3-0.

But the Demons didn’t stay down.

“This team doesn’t want to quit, that’s the thing that makes me happy,” Carr said.

Greyson Farnsworth picked up a puck after a Century player overskated it at center ice and went in to beat Holden Ubl at 7:04. Just over three minutes later, Mark Horner scored on a rebound to pull the Demons within 3-2.