Century caps dominant run through tournament with West Region title

The West Region hockey tournament ended on Saturday just like the last two, with Century hoisting the championship trophy and Bismarck High settling for second place at VFW Sports Center.
Nine different players scored points as Century made it a clean sweep of the Demons with a 5-2 win to earn the West’s top seed at the upcoming state hockey tournament.
Century’s last four region championships have come at the expense of the Demons. The others were two-goal games, this one was not … but it was close nonetheless.
“It was an interesting game, really,” Century coach Troy Olson said. “We got a little complacent scoring three in the first and we came out thinking it was going to continue in the second and Bismarck High had some different ideas about that. They played a heck of a period.”
But it needed more than one period to sidetrack the Patriot express.
Century outscored its opponents 26-5 in the three games.
“Our guys are just playing well at the right time,” Olson said. “I’m really proud to see the success they’re having.”
The Demons, who will be the No. 2 seed, expended a lot of energy and emotion beating region top-seed Minot 3-2 in the semifinals to reach their 31st straight state tournament.
“I don’t want to say that because I don’t want to take anything away from Century. They’re a good team and they played well all season long,” Bismarck coach Wes Carr said. “They deserved to win today. They outplayed us. We gave it our all, but we were tired.”
The first and third periods belonged to Century and the second to Bismarck.
Damon Dixon got the party started for Century at the 7:18 of the first period. Bismarck goalie Quinn Ackerman got his pads on the puck but it trickled across the goal line for a 1-0 lead.
Alex Samardzic upped the lead with one of two goals in just over two minutes. He skated through traffic and scored top shelf at 8:40. At 10:47, Colton Schulte took a feed from Kieffer Long and skated up the slot to make it 3-0.
But the Demons didn’t stay down.
“This team doesn’t want to quit, that’s the thing that makes me happy,” Carr said.
Greyson Farnsworth picked up a puck after a Century player overskated it at center ice and went in to beat Holden Ubl at 7:04. Just over three minutes later, Mark Horner scored on a rebound to pull the Demons within 3-2.
“Fortunately we went into the period break with the lead and we had to remind them that we were OK, and our guys did a good job battling through the adversity,” Olson said.
Austin Wald scored the biggest goal of the game with one of Long’s two assists on a power play at 4:51 of the third period. And just 16 seconds later, Eli Reimer skated in and scored to erase all the work the Demons had done in the second period.
“The first goal crushed us a little bit, and they scored right away again. That was hard,” Carr said.
Wald and Long were the only Century players with multiple points.
As the West’s top seed, Century will play Fargo Davies in the first round of the state tournament at Scheel’s Arena in Fargo. Bismarck will face off with East Region top seed Grand Forks Central, which -- like Minot -- had to win an overtime qualifier on Saturday.
State qualifiers
Minot 3, Mandan 2 OT
The top seed needed a minor miracle to escape the tournament with a state berth.
Aiden Morelli scored with just 1:09 left in regulation to tie the game and Isaiah Thongphet scored 2:24 into overtime as the Magicians held off the Braves’ challenge.
Nicholas Murphy scored at 10:39 of the second period to give Mandan a 1-0 lead. It stayed that way until Tyler Yantzer tied things up for Mandan at 8:25 of the third.
At 13:11, Ryan Blowers scored to give the Braves a 2-1 lead. But they couldn’t hold it.
Zane Clausen had another excellent game in net for Mandan, stopping 38 shots, including the first two in overtime. He made a tournament-leading 120 saves, two short of the record of 122 set by Jamestown’s Riley Gerhardt in 2019.
Minot will be the third seed from the West at the state tournament.
Jamestown 7, Dickinson 3
Tommy Falk had a hat trick to lead the Blue Jays to a win over the Dickinson Midgets.
Falk scored a goal in each period, while Nolan Nenow chipped in a goal and an assist as Jamestown earned the No. 4 seed from the West.
Jamestown went up 2-0 on goals by Nenow and Falk but the Midgets tied it in the second period on tallies by Ethan Lawrey and Brayden Urlacher. Hunter Nelson broke the tie at 7:10 of the second and it was all Blue Jays from there.
Riley Gerhardt made 42 saves for Jamestown and Jayce Concha made 21 for the Midgets.