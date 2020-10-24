Century boys, Rugby girls repeat

A standout senior and an unheralded sophomore were the heroes of the day Saturday as Bismarck runners shone at the state Class A boys cross country meet at Jamestown.
Bismarck senior Sean Korsmo, a champion and a runner-up the last two years, outdistanced a talented field to claimed his second individual championship.
Korsmo ran a 15:27.5 on the 5-K course at the Parkhurst Recreation Area one of five runners who broke 16 minutes. He edged runner-up Jacob Knodle of West Fargo Sheyenne by five and one-half seconds.
Sophomore Brody Ferderer earned plaudits from coach Brad Lies after Century repeated as the Class A boys champion, claiming its fourth title in five years.
Ferderer finished 27th in a personal-best 16:50.87 to give the Patriots a team score of 75. Century finished 14 points ahead of runner-up Dickinson. East Region champion Grand Forks Red River was third with 111 points, its best finish since 1999.
"Ferderer was the one who helped us win the state title today. He ran lights-out," Lies said. "He had a personal-best again on a challenging course and we had the other guys who were steady."
The other guys were senior Mason Kindel (fifth, 15:53.88), senior Jacob Ersland (12th, 16:22.39), senior Ethan Bender (13th, 16:25.77) and junior Griffin House (18th, 16:30.79).
"You've got to have kids who step up, and our kids did that," Lies noted.
Having athletes who have been in the fight for the state championship for several years was a clear advantage on Saturday, according to Lies.
"Of the seven guys who ran today, six had run in a state meet before, so I didn't have any worries about them getting up for the big meet. ... I think the experience helped us. ... They ran well. They battled," Lies observed.
With the uncertainties of a season plagued by coronavirus concerns, Lies said the state meet was a double win. Everyone there seemed glad to be running, and the Patriots got the job done.
"Everyone seemed happy just to get to the state meet," he said.
Red River, based on its strong regional meet performance, appeared to be a real threat to the Patriots, but Dickinson proved to be the stronger foe.
Lies said Dickinson was no surprise.
"They finished third last year and had a talented group. Dickinson had a great effort last year, and coach (Greg) Jung has got those guys going and has them believing."
Korsmo, the 2018 state champion, regained the state title he lost to Dickinson's Brady Yoder last fall.
Trailing Korsmo into the chute were Knodle in 15:33.0, Ben Anteau of Jamestown in 15:33.7, Yoder in 15:37.2, and Kindel in 15:53.9. Like Korsmo, all are seniors.
Korsmo said this year's senior class has made for some outstanding races over the years. He said Saturday's race, with the whole state represented, was his toughest test of the year.
"For sure. There are so many good guys in our senior class, and the results say that. The top five were super-close," he noted.
Knodle and Anteau led most of the race, according to Korsmo.
"Knodle led for a mile and a half, and we were all pretty close in a group," he said. "Ben Anteau took the lead and ran really strong right up to about the 400-meter mark. Then I kind of said 'Sean, you need to go.' I prayed 'please, Lord, help me with this.' ... I just had a little bit of a stronger surge."
Even though the race was a battle, Korsmo said there was no lack of fun.
"Any day of racing is a fun day. ... The conditions were good for North Dakota -- 20 to 30 degrees and barely any wind, and they had swept the course pretty well," he noted.
Senior Meghan Ford won her third straight championship in the Class A girls division, running a 17:58.9 for a cushion of almost 40 seconds on runner-up Jaely, Ogle, a sophomore from Watford City.
For the second straight week, Williston and Bismarck put on a spectacular show as they dueled for the team title. Again Williston nosed out the Demons.
Bismarck put all of its counters in the top 21 and all five Coyote counters finished in the top 25. Williston won by going 4-7-16-23-25 for a 75 to Bismarck's 9-11-17-20-21 -- 78.
Eleni Lovgren (fourth) and Dru Zander (seventh) of Williston finished in the top 10. Jilee Golus and Taya Fettig of BHS entered the chute ninth and 11th for the Demons.
Sisters Jaelyn Ogle, a sophomore, and Hayley Ogle, a senior, led Watford City to third place by placing second and fifth, respectively.
The Bowman County boys and defending champion Rugby girls ran away from the field to capture the Class B team championships.
With third-place finisher Brooklyn Bartsch leading the way, the Rugby girls put all five scorers in the top 23 to outdistance Hillsboro-Central Valley 80-134.
Bowman County's counters were all among the top 25 as the Bulldogs eclipsed runner-up Hillsboro-Central Valley 56-101.
Senior Brian Miller of Bowman County was the individual winner in 16:14.7. Senior Noah Rolfe of Stanley ran a 16:15.9 for second place and junior Ian Busche of Beulah-Hazen placed third in 16:34.7.
Peyton Gette of Kindred and Norah Entzi of Edgeley-Kulm made it a two-girls race for Class B honors. Gette finished in 19:08.7 to take the title and Entzi logged a 19:11.3. for second place.
Awards
Class A boys senior athlete: Sean Korsmo, Bismarck.
Class A boys coach of the year: Brad Lies, Century.
Class A girls senior athlete: Meghan Ford, Jamestown.
Class A girls coach of the year: Chase Gregory, Williston.
Class B boys senior athlete: Noah Rolfe, Stanley.
Class B boys coach of the year: Jonathan Jahner, Bowman County.
Class B girls senior athletes: (tie) Ellen Gregoire, Hatton-Northwood-Larimore, and Jensyn Zink, Hillsboro-Central Valley.
Class A girls coach of the year: Bill Jansen, Rugby.
The Powerade Senior Athlete of the year and coach of the year award winners are chosen by the North Dakota High School Coaches Association.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!