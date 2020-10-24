Century boys repeat, Korsmo wins 'A' title

Korsmo said this year's senior class has made for some outstanding races over the years. He said Saturday's race, with the whole state represented, was his toughest test of the year.

"For sure. There are so many good guys in our senior class, and the results say that. The top five were super-close," he noted.

Knodle and Anteau led most of the race, according to Korsmo.

"Knodle led for a mile and a half, and we were all pretty close in a group," he said. "Ben Anteau took the lead and ran really strong right up to about the 400-meter mark. Then I kind of said 'Sean, you need to go.' I prayed 'please, Lord, help me with this.' ... I just had a little bit of a stronger surge."

Even though the race was a battle, Korsmo said there was no lack of fun.

"Any day of racing is a fun day. ... The conditions were good for North Dakota -- 20 to 30 degrees and barely any wind, and they had swept the course pretty well," he noted.

Senior Meghan Ford won her third straight championship in the Class A girls division, running a 17:58.9 for a cushion of almost 40 seconds on runner-up Jaely, Ogle, a sophomore from Watford City.