Century boys, girls off to fast starts at state track meet

"The record just happened. When you have eight guys go under 4:23 it's just insane," he said. "I'm super-grateful to the Lord for letting me win."

"If I'd been out there running by myself I never would have made a record. ... We all push each other. Any of the guys who placed is capable of setting a record, but I don't think any of us had a record on our minds," he added.

Korsmo's trademark is an explosive kick, which enables him to bide his time before making his move. On Friday, however, he moved to the front just as the third lap was beginning, but he didn't exactly run away from the pack. Dickinson's Brady Yoder, also a senior, placed second in 4:13.26 and four runners came in under 4:20.

With Friday's win, Korsmo has three state 1,600-meter titles to go with a pair of state cross country championships.

Korsmo, who has committed to the University of Tulsa, said running his final state meet has its bittersweet aspects. He said he's going to miss the competition he's faced from the likes of Yoder, Ben Anteau of Jamestown and Jacob Knodle of West Fargo Sheyenne since they were all freshmen.

"It's definitely sad knowing this is the last time I'll run for Bismarck High, but I've got to focus on three more events. I owe it to my teammates," he said.