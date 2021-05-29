Century boys, girls off to fast starts at state track meet

Bismarck generally and Century specifically dominated the Class A activities on Friday at the first day of the state track meet.
Century athletes took first place in six of the 10 finals run at the Bowl. CHS boys won four of a possible five events and the Patriot girls garnered two firsts.
As might be expected, Century led both the boys and girls divisions of the meet at the end of the first day. Century's boys already have 82 points in the books for a 51.5-point advantage on runner-up Bismarck.
The CHS girls had the edge in a three-team cluster atop the first-day standings with 28 points. Jamestown and Fargo Davies followed with 26 and 25 points, respectively.
Bismarck had only one first-day win, but it was a show-stopper.
Senior Sean Korsmo placed first in a highly-competitive 1,600-meter run with a record-shattering time of 4:12.16. That clocking surpassed the previous overall state meet record of 4:12.76 set by Rob Heen of Williston in 1987.
Korsmo said record-setting wasn't on his radar when the race began.
"Not at all. All my coaches tell me that when you get in a big race it's not about time. You don't race for records in championship mode, you race to win," he said.
The record resulted from the intensity of the competition, according to Korsmo.
"The record just happened. When you have eight guys go under 4:23 it's just insane," he said. "I'm super-grateful to the Lord for letting me win."
"If I'd been out there running by myself I never would have made a record. ... We all push each other. Any of the guys who placed is capable of setting a record, but I don't think any of us had a record on our minds," he added.
Korsmo's trademark is an explosive kick, which enables him to bide his time before making his move. On Friday, however, he moved to the front just as the third lap was beginning, but he didn't exactly run away from the pack. Dickinson's Brady Yoder, also a senior, placed second in 4:13.26 and four runners came in under 4:20.
With Friday's win, Korsmo has three state 1,600-meter titles to go with a pair of state cross country championships.
Korsmo, who has committed to the University of Tulsa, said running his final state meet has its bittersweet aspects. He said he's going to miss the competition he's faced from the likes of Yoder, Ben Anteau of Jamestown and Jacob Knodle of West Fargo Sheyenne since they were all freshmen.
"It's definitely sad knowing this is the last time I'll run for Bismarck High, but I've got to focus on three more events. I owe it to my teammates," he said.
Yoder, who is bound for Purdue, agreed that four years of hard-running competition has benefited all the runners in this year's graduating class.
"It's been great for everyone. We're so competitive that when we run against each other we're all on our A game. It's a very special rivalry," he said.
Dave Zittleman, the Bismarck Public Schools athletic director and state meet manager was amazed at what Korsmo accomplished, particularly in the final lap.
"Korsmo ran a 57.6. ... He really brought the noise. That's finishing, right there," Zittleman noted.
Century's boys leaped far ahead of the field due in large part to dominant efforts in two events.
Senior Braden Brown set a Bowl record in the high jump with a leap of 6-8 1/2 while leading a 26-point CHS surge in that event. Senior Lane Grant won the discus with a throw of 163-0 to launch a 23-point burst.
Brown's winning leap in the high jump was a personal best. Previously, he'd jumped 6-8 indoors and 6-6 outdoors. The latter effort was at the Howard Wood Relays in Sioux Falls, S.D., at the start of this month.
"My goal was to win state in the high jump and I wanted to jump 6-8 outside," he said.
He said late-season tapering in training may have had something to do with the way he soared on Friday.
"We've just gone lighter in practice preparing for the state meet. ... That's not as taxing on my body," he said.
Brown is top-seeded in the long jump, which he'll compete in today. But he says the high jump is his primary event.
"I've been doing it longer and I've always been better at it," he observed.
Brown said the 26-point romp in the high jump seemed within reach based on everyone's seeding positions.
"Four placers seemed possible according to our seeds, but that was asking a lot of our sophomores. But they really pulled through," he said.
Senior Williams Durocher placed second, sophomore Brooks Turner claimed fourth and sophomore Ryan Brynjolfson took sixth.
Grant, a senior who will attend the University of Mary, said Century's 23 points in the discus didn't seem surprising or extraordinary.
"When we came into the season we knew we had some good people," he said.
Indeed, seniors Andrew Leingang and Hunter Harvey placed fourth and fifth, junior Lucas Schweigert took sixth and sophomore Jacob Burckhard claimed eighth.
Grant didn't qualify for the state meet as a sophomore, but was determined to get better.
"I put in a lot of work over the winter and summer and really committed to the sport," he said. "I put in a lot of work to get where I am."
Today Grant will throw the javelin, but he thinks of the discus as his real event.
"But the javelin is a close second," he added.
The status of Legacy senior Calob Larson, a three-event winner as a freshman and sophomore, was murky earlier in the week due to a nagging leg injury.
He cleared all that up with a strong performance in Friday's prelims by turning in the top qualifying times in the 100 (10.65), 200 (21.60) and 400 (50.05).
In the girls division, Jamestown senior Meghan Ford garnered her third 1,600-meter state championship with a time of 5:02.34.
She said she realized as soon as she got to the track that the strong southerly winds in the 18-to-37 mph range made a spectacular time unlikely.
"I didn't really have a plan going into the race," she said. "I didn't think I'd be able to tuck (in the pack), so I went out really hard. ... I knew my time was not going to be anything spectacular."
And there was the matter of today's race.
"I wanted to run a good time in the 3,200," he said.
Century's win in the girls 3,200 relay didn't come easily.
The Patriots were as much as 30 yards off the pace in the early going, but Ashton Kinnebrew, running third, chewed up much of that deficit.
Erin Palmer, who had earlier clocked the fastest preliminary time in the open 400, did the rest with a brilliant anchor leg. She took the lead on the backstretch of her first lap and bringing the Patriots home in 9:35.28, 1.6 seconds ahead of runner-up Fargo Davies.
"I had to get out fast and I had to maintain," Palmer said.
She said she was comfortable in the anchor position.
"My teammates do their best and I do my best. I guess I put a little pressure on myself," she said.
Palmer said the Patriots had the top qualifying time in the 3,200 relay, but juggled the lineup for the state meet.
"We had a different group of girls, so we didn't know what to expect. ... It was a challenge to see where we were," she noted.