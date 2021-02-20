Century blanks Minot for West Region hockey title

Century will take a 12-game winning streak into the state hockey tournament.

The Patriots' best game of the West Region tournament came Saturday in Minot against the Magicians. Century scored in every period, by four different players, in a 4-0 victory at MAYSA Arena. Minot has just two losses on the season, both to Century.

The Patriots, who have not lost since Jan. 8, host West Fargo on Tuesday at 5 p.m. in quarterfinal action of the state hockey tournament. The Patriots, seeded seventh in the East Region, upset fourth-seeded Fargo Davies 2-1 in a state-qualifier on Saturday.

"The guys haven't been dealt an easy hand this season," Century coach Troy Olson said. "After the COVID break, we had a stretch of five games in eight days. We had a stretch where for about two weeks every practice was a pre-game practice.

"It's been a challenging season, but we're really proud of the kids and right now we're playing pretty good hockey."

Century, which improved to 13-2-1 with the victory, started fast. Cru Walker, off assists from Josh Mohl and Cullen Curl, made it 1-0 5:51 into the game.

About five minutes later, the Patriots doubled their advantage with another even-strength goal, this time unassisted by Colton Schulte at 10:30.