Century beats Legacy in overtime

Legacy's boys hockey program opened with three consecutive wins over Century last season, including ending the Patriots' season at the West Region tournament.

Tuesday night's game at the VFW Sports Center between the two teams broke that streak, as the Patriots extended Legacy's overtime woes with a 6-5 win in the extra session.

"This game had a little of everything," Patriots head coach Troy Olson said. "It felt fitting that it went to overtime, but it was probably more fun for the fans than for the coaches."

The teams traded winning the first two periods, as the Sabers took a 2-1 lead into the first intermission and the Patriots used a three-goal period to level the game at four apiece.

"After the first, I thought this was an entertaining hockey game," Olson said. "The second was even better, then the third was pure grit by both sides."

TJ Olson was the high scorer for either team, potting a pair of goals, including the game-winner. Olson also tallied a pair of second-period assists in a big night for the Century senior forward.

"I didn't do it by myself," TJ Olson said. "I play with four other guys every shift, which played a big part in it. My line played great, our defense played great, it was awesome."

Kaden Roness was right there with Olson, scoring twice in the second and assisting on Olson's game-winner in overtime. Tyler Kleinjan had a pair of assists as well.

"We knew that we hadn't beaten Legacy yet, and that motivated us all the more," TJ Olson said. "We came in, knew what we had to do the whole time, and finally got it done."

"TJ's whole line played well tonight," Troy Olson said. "He did a good job of finding the front of the net and finding open ice."

Marcus Butts had two goals and an assist to lead Legacy's offense, with Lucas Vasey adding a goal and an assist and Drew Beasley contributing a pair of assists.

Butts and Vasey got the scoring started, scoring a late tally in the first after winning a face-off in Century's zone and Vasey crossing in front of Century goalie Hoyt Ubl's (22 saves) face and snapping a shot past the junior netminder at 13:14.

"Legacy is a team with a lot of skill," Troy Olson said. "Their top guys will get their points, so you have to hope you score one more than they did."

A Century penalty figured into each of the final two goals of the first period.

The Patriots tied the game for a short while on a shorthanded goal by Hayden Ritter, who beat Legacy goalie Tyler Miller cleanly after he escaped the defensive zone and was all alone for a shot. Miller finished with 31 saves.

"For being early in the game, that was a big goal for us," Olson said. "To go 1-1 at that point in the game, especially when staring down the barrel of being down 2-0, that was big."

Just three seconds after Century's penalty expired, the Sabers took advantage of a juicy rebound and Elliot Houn pounded the puck past Ubl.

"When you get a goal, you don't want to give one up right after," Olson said. "But it happened and the guys stayed calm being down 2-1. There wasn't any panic in the locker room, we just talked about what we needed to adjust to get ourselves right in the second."

Butts scored his first of the night less than a minute into the second period, beating Ubl with a strong shot.

Olson's first of the night cut Legacy's lead to 3-2, tipping a shot from Max Vig past Miller for a power-play goal.

Isaac Lewis of Legacy restored the two-goal lead with a power-play tally as well, but a strong push from the Patriots tied the game at four heading into the third period.

"We competed and wanted it badly," TJ Olson said. "The atmosphere was still good on the bench even when we were down 3-1. It was huge in giving us momentum into the third, but we missed a chance to take it to them right away in the third."

Play was tight in the third, with Legacy pushing hard in Century's end and the Patriots not mustering much.

"In the third, I was impressed with how we played considering we were pretty tired," Troy Olson said. "Credit to both sides, everybody was playing hard until the end."

One of their few chances found its way past Miller for a short-lived lead, with Vig scoring his only goal of the night unassisted 13 minutes in.

Before Legacy could think about pulling Miller for an extra attacker, Butts got behind Century's defense and beat Ubl to pull the Sabers even at 5-5.

"That third period was a little uncharacteristic for us," Olson said. "The one they tied it with was frustrating, but it was great to see the guys battle back and find a way to come out on top."

A penalty taken with less than 15 seconds to go in the third was the beginning of the end for the Sabers. Olson pinballed in a shot off several players from the side of Legacy's net for the early overtime winner.

"Sometimes you have to throw things on net," TJ Olson said. "Realistically, I should have done something else with the puck, but it went in, so I'm not complaining."

The loss is Legacy's fourth already in overtime in just eight games this season.

"They're a team that likes to come back in the third," TJ Olson said. "We knew our best chance was to get them on the power play before they could even get a chance."