Century advances to championship match with tight 3-0 sweep

Davies tangles with Jamestown for third place at 4 p.m.

Julia Fitterer, a 5-10 senior who is playing in her fourth state tournament, continued her strong postseason play against Davies. She whacked 15 kills and added 22 digs, giving her 72 kills and 87 digs in five regional and state tournament games.

Zastoupil said Fitterer can be counted on to perform night-in and night-out.

"Julia is really consistent for us. She's able to find the floor and play well defensively. That's what we look for most from her," Zastoupil said. "She's able to put the ball away, and is very smart about it. ... The team has really been able to spread the ball out and get a lot of hitters involved the last two weeks. That leaves Julia open more."

Logan Nissley, a 5-10 sophomore, supplied 11 kills for the Patriots. Senior Jocelyn Julson led a strong back row effort with 30 digs.

Zastoupil said the match was what the score indicates -- point after hotly contested point.

"We really went point-for-point. The second set we had to come back from a little deficit. In the third set we started down 5-1 and 9-3 ... but once we got halfway through, we had and kept the lead," she said.