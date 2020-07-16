Cautious optimism for ADs Zittleman, Wiest as high school athletics get green light

“When you do have a positive test, then you have to go into tracing- and tracking-mode and quarantine. We do have to prevent the spread. That’s really important, clearly,” he said. “We’ve spent a lot of time on this and we’re going to continue to put the best procedures in place we can. We’re going to have safeguards in place. We’re working with all of our stakeholders -- our parents, our teachers, our coaches -- to make sure everybody is on board.”

Wiest echoed that comment strongly.

“I do think it’s really important that school districts work together on this. We need to be on the same page,” he said. “I think we have a pretty good idea what the implications are when someone tests positive for that specific person. But how does that affect the rest of the team? The coaches? I think we need help with that. I don’t think you can leave that up to each local school district’s control.”

Wiest made the cogent analogy to that of an athlete suffering a concussion. Before current protocols were in place, athletes often attempted to hide or play through the injury. A similar scenario could unfold as it relates to the virus in an attempt to avoid collateral damage.