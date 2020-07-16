Cautious optimism for ADs Zittleman, Wiest as high school athletics get green light

Fall sports got the green light from the North Dakota High School Activities Association on Thursday.
Now comes the hard part.
The NDHSAA’s Board of Directors voted unanimously to proceed with fall activities but left the final decision on whether to compete up to local officials.
“I think it got people fired up and excited and optimistic that we’ll be able to return to having athletics and fine arts this fall,” said Dave Zittleman, Bismarck Public Schools Activities Director. “We also know that his is going to take a lot of planning. We’re going to have to be thorough in the guidelines and regulations we put in place with the safety piece being our No. 1 priority.”
Mark Wiest, Activities Director at Mandan High, struck a similar tone.
“For me, I guess the best way to describe it would be cautiously optimistic,” he said. “We’re excited to be back this fall but there are a lot of questions that need to be answered and a lot of logistics we still need to work through.”
The logistical hoops to jump through are significant. Among the most glaring: coronavirus testing, transportation (busing), social distancing in locker rooms, daily practice protocols and fans/spectators attendance.
Testing -- when, where, how -- is the “million dollar question,” as Zittleman said.
“When you do have a positive test, then you have to go into tracing- and tracking-mode and quarantine. We do have to prevent the spread. That’s really important, clearly,” he said. “We’ve spent a lot of time on this and we’re going to continue to put the best procedures in place we can. We’re going to have safeguards in place. We’re working with all of our stakeholders -- our parents, our teachers, our coaches -- to make sure everybody is on board.”
Wiest echoed that comment strongly.
“I do think it’s really important that school districts work together on this. We need to be on the same page,” he said. “I think we have a pretty good idea what the implications are when someone tests positive for that specific person. But how does that affect the rest of the team? The coaches? I think we need help with that. I don’t think you can leave that up to each local school district’s control.”
Wiest made the cogent analogy to that of an athlete suffering a concussion. Before current protocols were in place, athletes often attempted to hide or play through the injury. A similar scenario could unfold as it relates to the virus in an attempt to avoid collateral damage.
“We’re really going to count on kids and parents and coaches to be really honest through this whole process,” Wiest said. “If you’re not feeling well, or someone at home’s not feeling well, we need to communicate that.”
Getting athletes to and from events is a major concern.
“Busing goes beyond activities. Obviously we have the importance of getting kids to school,” Zittleman said. “Whether you’re looking at more cleaning and cleansing. How do you social distance on a bus? Those are things we’re still working through that obviously are very important.”
Finding people to drive the buses could become an issue.
“We’ve already lost some of our bus drivers. For a lot of them, they’re retired and it's a second job. They enjoy doing it, but it’s scary for them,” Wiest said. “I certainly understand making that decision. It’s not just high school teams. You have middle school teams as well.
“We need to have a major conversation about transportation.”
On many game nights, gyms and fields across Bismarck and Mandan are full of fans. What the bleachers look like in 2020 remains to be seen.
“I think ultimately it will come down to working with our local health departments and following their recommendations and guidelines. It’s certainly a very important aspect to this because everybody knows how important high school athletics are to our communities,” Wiest said. “It may look a little different this year. Whether it’s livestreaming as many as events as we can, but that requires manpower, technology and all of that.
“If it comes down to having limited attendance or no attendance so that we can have sports in the fall, I think considering the circumstances, that would a pretty good trade off.”
Whatever form it takes, having the chance to compete in the fall is reason for hope.
“You look nationally across the country and there are states that are in tough shape. States that are shutting down, places that are getting hit pretty hard,” Zittleman said. “I’m thankful we’re in a state where we’re able to take a step forward. We have to be smart about it. We have to do it with caution, but if we do it right, we can see kids back in school and getting back into the groove again.”
Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com
