Caster claims two titles at state swimming, Century's streak snapped

Century High junior Lauryn Caster won two events at the state swimming and diving meet on Saturday in West Fargo.

It was the host Sheyenne Mustangs that won the team title, however, snapping Century’s epic run of seven straight state titles. The Patriots' run of championships began in 2015.

The Mustangs, led by senior Tierney Howell’s two wins in the 50 free and 100 butterfly, amassed a winning total of 340 points. Sheyenne also won the 200 medley relay and the 400 free relay with Howell anchoring both races. Howell also was named the Outstanding Senior Athlete.

Minot finished second with 279 points. Century was fourth (273) followed by Legacy (194).

In the 200 free, Caster touched first in a time of 1:55.69.

In the 100, Caster edged Legacy sophomore Abby Erickson, 53.08-54.11.

Caster also led off the Patriots’ winning 200 free relay team. Abby Jablonsky, Ava Erickson and Mady Tivis followed for a winning mark of 1:40.61.

In the 200 medley relay, Century’s quartet of Kylie Duchsherer, Tivis, Jablonsky and Sienna Mrachek teamed for third in a time of 1:52.40.

Erickson had a second runner-up finish for the Sabers, touching second in the 50 sprint. Erickson’s 24.52 was second only to West Fargo Sheyenne’s Tierney Howell (23.80).

McKayla Donat, the West Region Outstanding Senior Athlete, was second in the 100 backstroke (58.03) and fourth in the 100 butterfly (1:01.33). Tova Blikre (1:00.66) was fifth in the backstroke.

The Sabers collected a third-place finish in the 400 free. Abby Erickson, Lilyana Hochhalter, Blikre and Donat swam to a time of 3:41.54 behind West Fargo Sheyenne (3:33.33) and Minot (3:38.83).

The top finish for Bismarck High came from eighth-grader Madeline VerDouw, who touched in 1:60.60 to place third the 100 breaststroke.