Caster claims two titles at state swimming, Century's streak snapped

101622-spt-swim2.jpg

Bismarck's Madeline VerDouw placed third in the 500 free at the state swimming meet on Saturday in West Fargo. 

 TOM STROMME, TRIBUNE

Century High junior Lauryn Caster won two events at the state swimming and diving meet on Saturday in West Fargo.

It was the host Sheyenne Mustangs that won the team title, however, snapping Century’s epic run of seven straight state titles. The Patriots' run of championships began in 2015. 

The Mustangs, led by senior Tierney Howell’s two wins in the 50 free and 100 butterfly, amassed a winning total of 340 points. Sheyenne also won the 200 medley relay and the 400 free relay with Howell anchoring both races. Howell also was named the Outstanding Senior Athlete. 

Minot finished second with 279 points. Century was fourth (273) followed by Legacy (194). 

In the 200 free, Caster touched first in a time of 1:55.69.

In the 100, Caster edged Legacy sophomore Abby Erickson, 53.08-54.11.

Caster also led off the Patriots’ winning 200 free relay team. Abby Jablonsky, Ava Erickson and Mady Tivis followed for a winning mark of 1:40.61.

In the 200 medley relay, Century’s quartet of Kylie Duchsherer, Tivis, Jablonsky and Sienna Mrachek teamed for third in a time of 1:52.40.

Erickson had a second runner-up finish for the Sabers, touching second in the 50 sprint. Erickson’s 24.52 was second only to West Fargo Sheyenne’s Tierney Howell (23.80).

McKayla Donat, the West Region Outstanding Senior Athlete, was second in the 100 backstroke (58.03) and fourth in the 100 butterfly (1:01.33). Tova Blikre (1:00.66) was fifth in the backstroke.

The Sabers collected a third-place finish in the 400 free. Abby Erickson, Lilyana Hochhalter, Blikre and Donat swam to a time of 3:41.54 behind West Fargo Sheyenne (3:33.33) and Minot (3:38.83).

The top finish for Bismarck High came from eighth-grader Madeline VerDouw, who touched in 1:60.60 to place third the 100 breaststroke.

Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com

State swimming meet

At West Fargo

Team scores

1. West Fargo Sheyenne 340. 2. Minot 279. 3. Century 273. 4. Legacy 194. 5. Dickinson 163.5. 6. Fargo Shanley 133. 7. (tie) West Fargo 124 and Grand Forks Central 124. 9. Williston 123. 10. Fargo Davies 118. 11. Jamestown 105. 12. Fargo North 88. 13. Bismarck 66. 14. Grand Forks Red River 59. 15. Mandan 40. 16. Fargo South 34. 17. West Fargo Horace 32. 18. Wahpeton 28.

Individual results

200 medley relay: 1. WFS (Brooklyn Keney, Lauren McDonagh, Tierney Howell, Madee Shea), 1:47.93. 2. Min, 1:51.67. 3. Cen, 1:52.40. 4. WF, 1:52.81. 5. Shan, 1:53.98. 6. Will, 1:55.07. 7. RR, 1:55.11. 8. FD, 1:55.37.

200 freestyle: 1. Lauryn Castr, Cen, 1:55.69. 2. Brooklyn Hanson, Shan, 1:56.26. 3. Brooklyn Keney, WFS, 1:59.22. 4. Madeline Elseth, GFC, 2:00.0. 5. Elise Altringer, Min, 2:00.05. 6. Tova Blikre, Leg, 2:00.2. 7. Myah Lund, WFS, 2:00.56. 8. Charley Rathgeber, Dick, 2:01.38.

200 individual medley: 1. Ava Williamson, Min, 2:10.94. 2. Lauren McDonagh, WFS, 2:12.84. 3. Alexa Heckaman, Shan, 2:15.17. 4. Abby Jablonsky, Cen, 2:17.76. 5. Sienna Mrachek, Cen, 2:18.24. 6. Bethany Mehl, FS, 2:18.54. 7. Ella Montplaisir, WF, 2:19.74. 8. Caitlyn Bjerke, WFS, 2:19.83.

50 freestyle: 1. Tierney Howell, WFS, 23.8. 2. Abby Erickson, Leg, 24.52. 3. Sam Vonbokern, Min, 24.57. 4. Madee Shea, WFS, 24.92. 5. Hannah Potter, WF, 25.15. 6. Mady Tivis, Cen, 25.25. 7. Aryana Twist, Dick, 25.31. 8. Helen Wu, FS, 25.33.

Diving: 1. Ella Kesler, Min, 457.4. 2. Haley Conklin, Min, 441.35. 3. Halle Braaflat, FD, 433.05. 4. Jennifer Klundt, FN, 405.55. 5. Harper Meyer, FN, 389.45. 6. Zoe Bjerke, James, 383.3. 7. Kelbie Bender, Man, 358.95. 8. Leah Jorgenson, Will, 356.06.

100 butterfly: 1. Tierney Howell, WFS, 56.39. 2. Tara Hendrickson, FD, 59.5. 3. Bree Triplett, WFS, 1:00.02. 4. McKayla Donat, Leg, 1:01.33. 5. Addison Cerney, FN, 1:01.44. 6. Dru Zander, Will, 1:02.2. 7. Emma Vallie, Cen, 1:02.5. 8. Kylie Duchsherer, Cen, 1:02.95.

100 freestyle: 1. Lauryn Caster, Cen, 53.08. 2. Abby Erickson, Leg, 54.11. 3. Madee Shea, WFS, 54.3. 4. Brooklyn Hanson, Shan, 54.9. 5. Elise Altringer, Min, 55.06. 6. Charley Rathgeber, Dick, 55.85. 7. Sydni Roberts, Wahp, 56.02. 8. Megan Schill, GFC, 56.08.

500 freestyle: 1. Sam Vonbokern, Min, 5:13.26. 2. Madeline Elseth, GFC, 5:22.18. 3. Brooklyn Keney, WFS, 5:22.36. 4. Taylor Miller, Dick, 5:22.86. 5. Sienna Mrachek, Cen, 5:22.98. 6. Myah Lund, WFS, 5:25.19. 7. Madeline VerDouw, Bis, 5:25.79. 8. Mara Ellerkamp, Dick, 5:26.68.

200 freestyle relay: 1. Cen (Lauryn Caster, Abby Jablonsky, Ava Erickson, Mady Tivis), 1:40.61. 2. Dick, 1:41.35. 3. WFS, 1:42.52. 4. Min, 1:42.95. 5. Leg, 1:43.38. 6. WF, 1:43.5. 7. GFC, 1:44.39. 8. FD, 1:44.71.

100 backstroke: 1. Addison Cerney, FN, 58.03. 2. McKayla Donat, Leg, 59.63. 3. Ava Williamson, Min, 1:00.32. 4. Joely Anderson, RR, 1:00.56. 5. Tova Blikre, Leg, 1:00.66. 6. Caitlyn Bjerke, WFS, 1:01.8. 7. Sydni Roberts, Wahp, 1:01.91. 8. Nora Andrist, Shan, 1:02.81.

100 breaststroke: 1. Tara Hendrickson, FD, 1:05.77. 2. Lauren McDonagh, WFS, 1:06.15. 3. Madeline VerDouw, Bis, 1:06.6. 4. Alexa Heckaman, Shan, 1:07.1. 5. Mady Tivis, Cen, 1:09.07. 6. Bethany Mehl, FS, 1:09.26. 7. Bree Triplett, WFS, 1:09.33. 8. Ella Montplaisir, WF, 1:10.68.

400 freestyle relay: 1. WFS (Madee Shea, Brooklyn Keney, Lauren McDonagh, Tierney Howell), 3:33.33. 2. Min, 3:38.83. 3. Leg, 3:41.54. 4. Dick, 3:43.23. 5. Cen, 3:43.75. 6. Will, 3:45.16. 7. GFC, 3:49.15. 8. James, 3:50.74.

All-State team

First team: Halle Braaflat, Fargo Davies; Addison Cerney, Fargo North; Haley Conklin, Minot; Alexa Heckaman, Fargo Shanley; Tara Hendrickson, Fargo Davies; Tierney Howell, West Fargo Sheyenne; Ella Kesler, Minot; Lauren McDonagh, West Fargo Sheyenne; Sam Vonbokern, Minot.

Second team: Lauryn Caster, Century; Brooklyn Hanson, Fargo Shanley; Ava Williamson, Minot; Abby Erickson, Legacy; Bree Triplett, West Fargo Sheyenne; Sienna Mracheck, Century; Madeline Elseth, Grand Forks Central; Brooklyn Keney, West Fargo Sheyenne; McKayla Donat, Legacy; Madeline VerDouw, Bismarck; Mady Tivis, Century.

Individual awards

Senior Athlete of the Year: Tierney Howell, West Fargo Sheyenne.

Coach of the Year: Ben Smith, Jamestown.





