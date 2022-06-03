Burke, Majettes advance to title game

The eighth was enough.

Held scoreless through the first half on seven shots on net, the Minot Majettes scored on their first shot after the intermission and went on to post a 2-0 victory over West Fargo Sheyenne in the semifinals of the state girls soccer tournament on Friday at Starion Sports Complex.

For West Region champion Minot, starting the second half quickly was key.

“We needed to keep the intensity that we had at the end of the first half,” said Majettes senior MaLiah Burke. “Keep that going, get some goals. We were very close a few times in the first half and we just needed to execute and finish those.”

There weren’t a lot of halftime adjustments to make after Minot spent much of the first half attacking. West Fargo Sheyenne goalkeeper Morgan Valvo made seven first-half stops, including several big saves on great scoring chances for the defending state champions.

“It was just relaxing,” Minot coach Matt Pfau said. “I thought the first half we put a lot of pressure on them, just couldn’t get one in the back of the net.

“So it was just, take a breath. I really think in the first half we played our best half of soccer, minus we just couldn’t finish. So it was just take a breath, relax, do what we’ve done all year and we got an early one in the second half. I think that helped a ton.”

MaLiah Burke scored both goals to propel the Majettes to their third consecutive state championship game, one coming quickly after intermission and another insurance goal in the closing minutes.

Just 2:23 into the second half, Maicee Burke got the ball to her sister and MaLiah Burke got one past Valvo for a 1-0 lead.

“We’re a good combination,” MaLiah Burke said. “We work really well together. That helps, that we’re sisters. We just combine really well. She was able to find my feet and then I was able to find the back of the net.”

“It’s their third, fourth year together on varsity and they just see each other so well,” Pfau said. “It’s just good movement, good communication. Maicee received and MaLiah made a great run, she found her feet and she put it in the back of the net like she normally does.”

It was tough for Minot to find a way to break the ice against Valvo, who finished with 15 saves – seven in the first half and eight after intermission.

“She’s a really good goalie. We just had to find the corners,” Burke said. “She’s good at getting the ones that she can reach so we just needed to find the corners and find where she couldn’t reach and just finish.”

“She’s a very good player,” Pfau said of Valvo. “We talked about how athletic she is and she showed why she’s a great player tonight.”

The Mustangs kept within striking distance until MaLiah Burke added another goal, scoring unassisted with just over six minutes remaining.

“After we got the first one, we wanted to get another one to secure it and once we were able to do that it felt really good,” Burke said. “We still wanted to stay back, be really good on defense and prevent them from scoring, especially when we were only up by one. We didn’t want them to get a goal and find that momentum.”

“It’s a big one to get that second one. It took us a while, but that’s soccer,” Pfau said. “You can absolutely dominate a game but end up in a dogfight when you just can’t put it in the back of the net. But our girls wanted to get back in the championship game with a chance to defend their title and they got it done.”

Defensively, the Majettes made things tough on West Fargo Sheyenne, limiting their scoring opportunities. Minot goalkeeper Madison Elliott finished with a two-save shutout.

“The key was to find their best players in their offense and take them away, take them out of the game,” Burke said.

“(Mya Bjugstad) and (Hannah Mukhtar) for them are outstanding players and the key was to take those two away and I thought for the most part we did,” Pfau said. “Maybe one or two times we lost them but for 95 percent of the game we did a pretty good job of taking away their two best players and that’s what led to a ‘W’ for us.”

Minot (16-0-0) will take on Fargo Davies in the state championship game on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. The Majettes finished second in 2019 and won the title last season. West Fargo Sheyenne (8-3-4) will face Mandan at 1:15 p.m. in the third-place game.

