BSC continues fast start to season

A new year, a new offense, a new roster.

The early returns have been positive for the Bismarck State College volleyball team.

The Mystics reeled off their fifth consecutive victory to open the season on Wednesday night, sweeping Williston State 25-18, 25-16, 25-15 at the Armory. After dropping the first set of the season opener, it’s been 15 straight set victories for the Mystics, who defeated the Tetons in their Mon-Dak Conference opener.

The Mystics got the job done by focusing on themselves.

“I'm just happy with the energy we brought,” Mystics coach Kyle Kuether said. “The first few games are always kind of a question mark, just because we don’t really see each other that much besides preseason tournaments.

“We just focused on our side of the net tonight and I think it showed. Our serve and pass is what our foundation is, so I think serving we were pretty good, passing we were pretty good. After that, it’s just energy and effort.”

Reile Payne finished with 15 kills and Jenna Rust 13 for the Mystics.

“Our chemistry was big tonight,” Payne said. “We had lulls but we were able to come together as a team and pick it up and bring the energy on our home court for the first game.

“The leadership of the sophomores being able to say, take a breath, it’s going to be fine. Regroup, and the next point’s ours. I think that really helps us.”

A 7-1 run buy the Mystics – which included two kills by Payne, one by Morgan Wheeler and an ace from Greta Gibson – turned an early 7-5 deficit into an 14-8 lead in the first set.

Later, a 5-2 run including a Camaryn Beasley ace, two kills by Paige McAllister and one from Payne pushed the lead to 17-11. BSC closed the first set on a 5-2 run, finished off by back-to-back kills from Rust and Payne and a Wheeler ace for a 25-18 lead.

“I think we have a pretty versatile team. We’re running a new offense, so that’s kind of going to have some speed bumps but everybody did their job really nicely. Just want to see it progress from here,” Kuether said.

Getting used to the new lineup is an adjustment.

“It’s just getting used to playing next to new people,” Payne said. “We have 16 girls and all of them are capable of playing in different positions, so just being able to play next to a new person is a huge thing.”

A 12-3 run in the second set turned a 6-4 BSC lead into an 18-8 advantage. Wheeler had three kills during the burst, with Beasley and Rust teaming up for a block and Payne and Rust posting kills.

Madelyn Jennings, Wheeler and Breena Sand connected for kills during a closing 4-2 run.

“Whatever we can do to go on those runs, it’s fine with me,” Kuether said “If it’s serving, great. If it’s offensive hitting or quick blocks, whatever it is, I don’t care as long as we’re getting points.”

The Mystics finished off the sweep with a 10-3 closing run, with Wheeler closing it out with an ace on match point.

“Definitely one thing we want to work on is just kind of playing each point like it’s 0-0 or 24-24,” Kuether said.

“We have to play our pace,” Payne said. “If we play slow, we really struggle so we have to keep our fast-paced offense going, no matter the situation.”

McAllister led the Mystics with three blocks, Beasley had 41 assists, Eden Schlinger 16 digs and Wheeler two aces.

The Mystics posted their seventh win in eight matches against the Tetons since 2020. Their only loss to Williston State during that stretch came in their season opener last year, falling 3-2, 15-13 in the final set.

Bismarck State (5-0, 1-0 Mon-Dak) hosts the Dickinson State JV on Monday, Aug. 29 at the Armory and returns to conference play on Wednesday, Aug. 31, hosting Dakota College-Bottineau.

“The biggest thing to look at right away is just the energy and effort,” Kuether said. “That’s something we can’t coach, so as long as we have that, the skills will kind of work on themselves throughout the season.”