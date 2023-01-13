Braves slip past Patriots in shootout

Before Bismarck's girls hockey program split into two teams, the Blizzard and Mandan's girls hockey team were well-known for their entertaining rivalry.

Though there is now two teams in Bismarck, Mandan and the newly constituted Century-St. Mary's Patriots appear eager to continue the rivalry, taking their second meeting of the season all the way to a shootout won by Mandan, 2-1.

"It was a tightly contested game, just like our first game against them," Braves head coach Ben Hertz said. "We didn't capitalize on our opportunities like we did the first time around, which is why you play the game. Would have liked to have not given up the point with how close the standings are, but you don't know who is beating who on any night."

Mandan dominated the first period but was unable to put anything past Patriots goalie Ellie Horner.

When the final horn sounded, Mandan had a 12-3 shot advantage on the board, but nothing to show for it.

"They were playing with a lot better defensive responsibility," Hertz said of Century-St. Mary's effort in holding Mandan off the scoreboard. "Both teams came ready to play in the first, and I thought we had better jump than we did in our first game against them."

What did take place in the first was a burst of penalties.

Five were called in total during the first 17 minutes, with the first three called within a minute of each other and the fourth and fifth again coming less than a minute apart.

"Those penalties disrupted the flow," Hertz said. "The reffing was A-OK, but it disrupted the flow on the bench. It was all over the place, you have penalty kill one minute, power play the next, and that makes it hard to get your lines rolling."

Mandan struck first in the second.

Hopping straight off the bench to replace a teammate on a change, forward Mikayla Fleck stopped a Century-St. Mary's clearing attempt just inside the blue line, then threw the puck on net.

While so many of their other chances throughout the night went by the wayside without a player in the right place at the right time, in that instance, Brenna Bauman was right where she needed to be.

Grabbing the puck after a momentary deflection by a Patriots defender, she slid it 5-hole on Horner for a 1-0 Braves lead.

"That play goes to show the effort the girls are putting in to know everyone, know our tendencies and habits, because you can't cheat the game of hockey," Hertz said. "You have to play the game the right way. The line combination out there was a line change, so it's even better when there's some passing and we're in the right spot at the right time."

Century-St. Mary's responded midway through the third.

In a period where they pushed hard for the equalizer, and kept the puck almost exclusively in Mandan's end, forward Josie Anfinson made a nifty move to escape Mandan's defense and improve her shooting angle on Mandan netminder Keiley Kures.

One snap shot later and the game was tied.

"When we were younger, we had a hard time finishing games," Hertz said. "Previously, with that tying goal, we would have crumbled and given up another one, so it's great we're maturing past that. The biggest jump I noticed was when they got their goal, that's when I felt the momentum shift a little to them, when they got the jump, they were feeling it."

A tense -- but ultimately scoreless -- final 16 minutes of play followed.

Mandan's Jenna Wandler was called for a penalty in overtime, the lone penalty all game that resulted in a full two-minute power play for either team, but the Braves managed to kill it off.

"What a hard time to get a call, right?" Hertz said. "The girls understood how to defend on a penalty kill, and it was a lift to get through that, which was hopefully enough to keep us in it and engaged and get us to the shootout."

With no goal coming, it was time for a shootout.

"Any time you end up in a shootout, it's a 50-50 thing," Hertz said. "Everybody is cheering and everybody has a chance. Last year I let our goalies pick our lineup, this year we were a little more calm and collected about it."

Showing patience that can at times evade goalies twice her age in the NHL, Bures stopped all three Patriots shooters.

As they shot second, Mandan only needed two shooters. The second, Jenna Wandler, made up for the penalty she took by beating Horner high on the glove side.

When Bures made her final save, Mandan players burst off their bench to congratulate her.

"Who thought your defensive player would go out and bang one home and you wouldn't have to get to your third shooter," Hertz said. "Our goalie stopped all three. Keiley played lights-out. Trinity and her have been competing for the job in net, and when you're that calm and collected as a freshman, it makes you smile.

"Kudos to her for hanging in there and having the mental ability to take that on."

Mandan has a tough go of it next week.

The Braves start on Tuesday with their rematch with Legacy-Bismarck, then have a back-to-back Friday and Saturday against West Fargo United and league leader Fargo North-South.

"Tuesday night we have Legacy-Bismarck, then we have an overnighter out East," Hertz said. "It'll be our first time seeing North-South, which is great. We had a good outing out there against Davies. We lost it 2-0 but it was a good game otherwise. That'll be a good test for us, but as long as we stay focused, we'll have attainable goals."