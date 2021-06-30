BPS AD Zittleman sees bright future for girls wrestling

Bismarck has been the hub of wrestling excellence on the boys side. Bismarck High (38), Century (6) and St. Mary's (1) have combined to win 45 state championships. The rest of the state has 18 total.

"The success of wrestling in the Bismarck community is well documented. Obviously, we have tremendous history with this sport here," Zittleman said. "Again, it's all about opportunity. When you give kids the chance to participate whether it's wrestling or anything else, that's when you see growth and increased interest."

North Dakota, according to the latest count, is the 30th state to add girls wrestling. Neighbors Montana and South Dakota have added the sport in recent years. Minot State announced in May it was adding a women's wrestling team in 2022-23. The University of Jamestown has had women's wrestling since 2009.

At the 2020 Rotary Tournament in Bismarck, a trial run of sorts was held with 35 brackets of girls wrestling.

"It was a big hit. It was really fun to have that here. You could see the interest," Zittleman said.

The first girls state tournament will have Class A and B teams in the same field and will be held at the same location as the boys.