Bowman County hopes to finish strong, earn playoff berth

The Bowman County Bulldogs are hitting the stretch drive in good position to earn a playoff berth in the tough Class B 11-man Southwest Region.
Not bad for a team that sometimes finds it tough to run a full-strength scrimmage in practice.
“I’m proud of the kids,” Bulldogs coach Nick Walker said. “We’ve faced a lot of adversity. With the low roster numbers we have, everybody we put in has made a positive impact.
“We’re used to not playing 11-on-11. Maybe we spend more time on fundamentals, which isn’t a bad thing. That’s started to show up in how we play on Friday nights.”
The Friday night lights have been good for the Bulldogs, who opened the season with non-conference wins over Killdeer (12-7) and Wolf Point, Mont. (45-0) and have won three of four to open their regional schedule.
With a 5-1 overall mark and a 3-1 regional record, Bowman County has three games remaining in the regular season as they jockey for playoff positioning.
The Bulldogs host Heart River (0-5 overall, 0-4 region) on Friday, then close the regular season with a home game against Hazen (3-3, 2-2) and a road game with No. 1-ranked Beulah (6-0, 4-0).
Bowman County’s only setback was a 13-7 loss in a defensive struggle with Shiloh Christian (5-1, 4-0).
“We have a lot of good teams in the region and Shiloh is definitely one of them. It was a good game. Both teams drove the ball well between the 30s and both teams didn’t play well in the red zone,” Walker said. “We had some common opponents coming into the season and then two teams transitioning from AA. We knew going in it was going to be a challenging schedule and it has been. Our kids have been up to the task so far.
“Our goal is to make the playoffs. If you get in, you’ve got as good a chance as anybody and that’s our goal.”
Last week Bowman County posted a 14-7 win over Dickinson Trinity, using a balanced offensive attack – the Bulldogs ran for 212 yards and threw for 197 – and a defense that has allowed only 48 points in six games.
“We try to be balanced,” Walker said. “Most of our stuff is RPO stuff. We have a run option and a pass option in every call and our quarterback has done a good job getting us into the right plays.
“Our offensive line has played well all year. Defensively, we’ve given up some yards but not much for points. That was a bit of a surprise because we lost a lot of good defensive players last year.”
Senior Quaid Lardy, a two-year starter, is the quarterback running the offense and getting the Bulldogs into the right plays. He distributes the ball to a diverse group of playmakers.
Senior wideout Clay Heimer has 58 catches through six games and senior Brody Headley has 34.
At tailback, both sophomore Riggs Rotenberger and sophomore Bishop Duffield have rushed for more than 350 yards.
And despite having a young group of linemen, the Bulldogs’ work in the trenches has been a big key.
“I’m really happy with the way the front has played, on both sides of the ball,” Walker said. “We have no senior starters, so we’re young but they’ve played really well.”
While the roster overall is young, the Bulldogs have gotten big contributions from their veterans.
“We have six seniors and they have done a great job of being leaders and leading a very young roster,” Walker said.
The Bulldogs have three games left to nail down one of the region’s four playoff berths. It starts on Friday against the Cougars.
“I think the first thing we need is to play cleaner football,” Walker said. “We’ve put the ball on the turf too much the last few weeks. We’ve played excellent on special teams and we need to continue to do that. And we need to stay healthy and play good football down the stretch.
“I’m really proud of this group of kids we’ve got. They work really hard and hopefully we finish with our best.”