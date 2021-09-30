Bowman County hopes to finish strong, earn playoff berth

“We have a lot of good teams in the region and Shiloh is definitely one of them. It was a good game. Both teams drove the ball well between the 30s and both teams didn’t play well in the red zone,” Walker said. “We had some common opponents coming into the season and then two teams transitioning from AA. We knew going in it was going to be a challenging schedule and it has been. Our kids have been up to the task so far.

“Our goal is to make the playoffs. If you get in, you’ve got as good a chance as anybody and that’s our goal.”

Last week Bowman County posted a 14-7 win over Dickinson Trinity, using a balanced offensive attack – the Bulldogs ran for 212 yards and threw for 197 – and a defense that has allowed only 48 points in six games.

“We try to be balanced,” Walker said. “Most of our stuff is RPO stuff. We have a run option and a pass option in every call and our quarterback has done a good job getting us into the right plays.

“Our offensive line has played well all year. Defensively, we’ve given up some yards but not much for points. That was a bit of a surprise because we lost a lot of good defensive players last year.”