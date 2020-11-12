Blue Jays turn tables on Mandan

"She played the best she has all year, maybe in her career," Hegerle observed.

Jamestown, now 16-4, entered tournament play off two straight losses, 3-1 to unbeaten Century and 3-0 to Mandan.

Roaldson said the turnabout was due largely to focus.

"Definitely. We always knew we were a good team. We just had to keep it all together," she said.

Roaldson said the Jays defended and served like Jamestown teams are supposed to defend and serve on Thursday.

"The Blue Jay program as long as I can remember has won the serve-and-pass game and has won matches. Serving and defense are skills in volleyball that bring the most momentum."

Coach Hegerle said her team has finally come together as a selfless unit in its two tournament matches.

"We haven't been able to put together a team that would fight for each other. ... We've been so disjointed and disorganized. ... This match is a good representation of who we are and who we've been working to be," she noted.

Hegerle said the Jays' aggressive serving was a key component in the match.