Blizzard rally to beat Mandan and advance to state hockey semifinals

Mandan goalie Jayli Wandler made that stand up through the first period despite constant pressure from Bismarck. Wandler made 11 of her 30 saves in the opening frame.

The Braves extended the lead to 3-0 with two goals in just 31 seconds. Maci Berg picked up a loose puck in the neutral zone and, in what happened time and again, skated right past the Bismarck defense and scored at 6:11 to make it 2-0.

Hertz struck again, just like Berg, at 5:42. She got behind the defense and beat Hellman over the shoulder for a 3-0 lead. The Blizzard then replaced Hellman in nets with Skjeret and she was immediately tested.

“I was very nervous, not playing a lot this year,” Skjeret said. “I was thankful for the opportunity.”

The Blizzard finally got on the board at 4:35 when the puck got under Wandler and eventually trickled in. Cole was given the goal. Each team killed off a penalty late and they went to the third period with the Braves up 3-1 thanks to 14 more saves by Wandler.

Meyer said Cole’s goal was big even if the Blizzard still trailed by two.

"It’s like we needed something to happen in the game so we could finally play loose,” he said. “Then you can just go out and play hockey and not be scared to lose.”