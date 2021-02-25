Blizzard hope to build on comeback win over Mandan

The Bismarck Blizzard recovered from a slow start to the postseason.
Coach Tim Meyer is hoping his team can carry some of that late-game momentum into the state semifinals.
Trailing 3-1 after two periods of its state quarterfinal game on Tuesday, the Blizzard scored four times in the third period to rally past Mandan in the opening round of the state tournament.
“If anything, maybe it gives us confidence, knowing there’s no hole too deep to get ourselves out of,” Meyer said after the six-time defending champs rallied for a 5-3 win over the Braves. “We came out flat. Mandan was buzzing, flying around the ice. It took us a while, but by the end I thought we were playing pretty good hockey.”
Next up for the No. 3-seeded Blizzard (16-3-0) is a 1:30 p.m. matchup with No. 2 seed Fargo Davies (19-4-1) at Ralph Engelstad Arena.
The Blizzard will be looking for a ninth consecutive appearance in the state championship game. The Blizzard have won seven titles in the past eight years.
It’s a bit of a different postseason for the Blizzard. This time around, Bismarck is a contender, but not necessarily the favorite. Add in the COVID protocols and home-ice quarterfinal games, and it’s not your typical state tournament.
“Obviously, it was pretty special for Bismarck to host a couple of state tournament games,” Meyer said. “It was pretty neat. It was different. We’re used to traveling to Grand Forks, to Fargo but from a program point of view, it’s not where we’re playing but how we’re playing.”
The Blizzard will face a stiff test in the semifinals from an Eagles team that’s beaten Bismarck twice this season -- 6-1 on Jan. 23 in Bismarck and 4-3 on Feb. 20 in Fargo.
“We do a little bit of preparation for the opponent but maybe more important is to prepare ourselves,” Meyer said. “Davies is a good team from top to bottom. They all produce. There’s not a lot of drop-off from the top to the bottom. Ultimately, what’s more important is our mental and physical preparation. The only thing we can control is ourselves.”
The Blizzard can take some things away from their previous matchups with Davies, but didn’t spend a lot of time game planning specifics.
“The first game was a while ago,” Meyer said. “We’ve changed as a team and they have as well. We do have the film to watch, and this year, you can watch all the game on everybody’s YouTube streams but I don’t bury myself in video. We’re more into preparing for practice today and what we can work on today that could make more of a difference.”
Junior forward Cameron Schmidt leads the Blizzard with 19 points (six goals, 13 assists) in 19 games. Senior defenseman Paige Hanson and freshman Brenna Curl share the team lead with 10 goals. Eight different players have 10 or more points.
Karsyn Hellman is 13-3-0 in goal with a 1.86 GAA and a 90.2 save percentage for the Blizzard. Backup Brooklyn Skjeret is 3-0-0 and made 17 saves in relief in the opening-round win over Mandan.
“One of the big things we have going for us is our flexibility,” Meyer said. “We took Paige Hanson, a forward, and switched her to defense. We’ve put her back there at forward a few times. Curl and Schmidt, the same thing.
“If it’s not clicking, we can move kids around. They accept different roles. It’s a credit to the kids to be able to change.”
The ability to move line combinations around has been a big boost.
“It really doesn’t matter to them what color line they’re on,” Meyer said. “It’s the job they need to do for that day.”
The Eagles have 12 players with 10 or more points in 24 games, led by junior forward Morgan Sauvageau with 47 points (23 goals, 24 assists). Junior forward Kylie Autrey shares the team lead with 23 goals and has 41 points. Kennedy Cook is 20-3-1 in goal with a 1.58 GAA and a 90.7 save percentage.
Davies has outscored its opponents 131-37. The Blizzard has outscored its opponents 72-34.
Bismarck is healthy heading into the final weekend.
“Knock on wood, we’ve been good with the injury bug,” Meyer said. “Maybe we don’t want to talk about it too much with COVID and all. I tell my AD every time he calls I’m afraid I’m getting a call about a test. Knock on wood, we’ve been staying healthy this year.”