Blizzard hope to build on comeback win over Mandan

The Bismarck Blizzard recovered from a slow start to the postseason.

Coach Tim Meyer is hoping his team can carry some of that late-game momentum into the state semifinals.

Trailing 3-1 after two periods of its state quarterfinal game on Tuesday, the Blizzard scored four times in the third period to rally past Mandan in the opening round of the state tournament.

“If anything, maybe it gives us confidence, knowing there’s no hole too deep to get ourselves out of,” Meyer said after the six-time defending champs rallied for a 5-3 win over the Braves. “We came out flat. Mandan was buzzing, flying around the ice. It took us a while, but by the end I thought we were playing pretty good hockey.”

Next up for the No. 3-seeded Blizzard (16-3-0) is a 1:30 p.m. matchup with No. 2 seed Fargo Davies (19-4-1) at Ralph Engelstad Arena.

The Blizzard will be looking for a ninth consecutive appearance in the state championship game. The Blizzard have won seven titles in the past eight years.

It’s a bit of a different postseason for the Blizzard. This time around, Bismarck is a contender, but not necessarily the favorite. Add in the COVID protocols and home-ice quarterfinal games, and it’s not your typical state tournament.