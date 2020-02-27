Blizzard get past Mandan at state hockey; Century, BHS lose in quarterfinals

Blizzard get past Mandan at state hockey; Century, BHS lose in quarterfinals

Scoreless through one period, the Bismarck Blizzard scored three goals in each of the final two periods to defeat Mandan 6-2 on Thursday at the state hockey tournament in Fargo.

Senior Riley Ball netted a hat trick for the Blizzard, who improved to 18-5-1 on the season. The three goals give Ball 29 on the season.

Ball's first goal at 1:12 of the second period gave Bismarck a 1-0 lead.

Mandan had a quick answer with Ana Ross equalizing at 2:55 of the second.

Ball broke the tie at 3:18 and teammate Anika Butts made it 3-1 after two periods.

Mandan made it 3-2 on a goal by Maci Berg deep into the third period (13:06). Bismarck finished with a flurry, getting goals from Greta Tschider (13:370, Ball (16:42) and Anna German (16:59) to complete the scoring.

Bismarck, chasing its sixth straight state title, faces Minot today in the second semifinal at Scheels Arena, set for approximately 2:30 p.m. The Majettes knocked off third-seeded Fargo North-South 3-1 in the last game Thursday.

DAVIES 6, CENTURY 0

Fargo Davies outshot Century 38-15 in a 6-0 quarterfinal victory at the state boys hockey tournament at Scheels Arena in Fargo.

In the four quarterfinal boys games on Thursday, East Region teams scored 30 goals to the West Region's four.

Max Larson netted a pair of goals for Davies, which boosted its record to 20-5.

Davies scored two goals in the first period, one in the second and three in the third.

The loss snapped Century's five-game winning streak. The Patriots face Minot on Friday in a loser-out game at 11 a.m.

CENTRAL 7, BHS 1

Grand Forks Central scored four first-period goals on its way to a 7-1 quarterfinal win over Bismarck High.

The Knights, chasing their third straight state title, peppered BHS goalie Quinn Ackerman with 47 shots. The Demons were limited to 11 shots on goals.

Brendan White and Chase Spicer scored two goals each for the 20-4 Knights.

Joey Heinert scored on the power play for the Demons at the 15:32 mark to cut the deficit to 4-1. Jack Steckler got an assists.

The Demons face Jamestown in a loser-out game on Friday at approximately 1:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Fargo Davies 3, West Fargo United 1

WFU;0;0;1;--;1

FD;0;1;2;--;3

First period: 1. FD, Sage Kracke (Faith Morris, Paige Hanson), 4:44 (PP).

Second period: 2. FD, Olivia Opheim (Morgan Sauvageau, Morris), 6:35.

Third period: 3. WFU, Jocelyn Hareland (Erin Nowacki, Maren Hareland), 7:02. 4. FD. Kaia Johnson (Opheim), 10:15.

Goalie saves: WFU -- Madelyn Buchert 11-11-3—25. FD, Kennedy Cook 6-5-5—16.

Penalties: WFU – 3 for 6 minutes. Davies 3 for 6 minutes.

Records: Fargo Davies 21-0-3; West Fargo United 8-15.

Devils Lake 2, Grand Forks 1, 4 OT

DL;0;0;1;0;0;0;1--;2

GF;0;1;0;0;0;0;0;--;1

First period: No scoring.

Second period: 1. GF, Shaley Richards (Kylie Autrey, Lauren Robinson), 13:08.

Third period: 2. DL, Ashlyn Abrahamson (Kaylie Klemetsrud), 5:54 (PP).

Overtimes: 3. DL, Haylee Carlson (Abbey Reule), 5:48.

Goalie saves: DL – Molly Black 8-6-10-25—49. GF – Kaylee Baker 3-11-7-18—39.

Penalties: DL 3 for 6 minutes. GF 5 for 10 minutes.

Records: Devils Lake 15-8-1; Grand Forks 11-11-2.

Bismarck 6, Mandan 2

Mandan;0;1;1;--;2

Bismarck;0;3;3;--;6

First period: No scoring.

Second period: 1. Bismarck, Riley Ball (Jayda Krikorian), 1:12. 2. Mandan, Ana Ross (Justyne Mehlhoff), 2:55. 3. Bismarck, Ball (Madison Brown), 3:18. 4. Bismarck, Anika Butts (Paige Hanson), 14:39.

Third period: 5. Mandan, Maci Berg (Mehlhoff), 13:06. 6. Bismarck, Greta Tschider (Madison Cole), 13:37. 7. Bismarck, Ball (Brown), 16:42. 8. Bismarck, Anna German (Brown), 16:59.

Goalie saves: Mandan – Autumn Sheetz 13-12-15—40. Bismarck – Lauren Watkins 7-4-7—18.

Penalties: Mandan none. Bismarck 5 for 10 minutes.

Records: Bismarck 18-5-1; Mandan 10-13.

Minot 3, Fargo North-South 1

Minot;2;0;1;--;3

FNS;1;0;0;--;1

First period: 1. FSN, Josie Hell, :47. 2. Minot. Abby Tallman (Alyssa Aguirre, Eslinger), 1:55. 3. Minot, Cope (Tallman), 10:40.

Second period: No scoring.

Third period: 4. Minot, Tallman (Eslinger), 10:21 (PP).

Records: Fargo North South 17-5-2; Minot 12-9-2.

BOYS

Fargo Davies 6, Century 0

FD;2;1;3;--;6

Century;0;0;0;--;0

First period: 1. FD, Jackson Bellerud (Conner Turnquist), 3:12. 2. FD, Cam Bullinger (Isaac Balvitsch), 12:53.

Second period: 3. Balvitsch (Easton Rerick, Jack Erickson), 13:18.

Third period: 4. FD, Max Larson (Balvitsch, Dylan Jensen), 6:31. 5. FD, Larson, 8:52. 6. FD, Tristan Dauner, 15:23 (EN).

Goalie saves: FD – Trent Wiemken 6-7-2—15. Century – Holden Ubl 9-13-10—32.

Penalties: FD 6 for 34 minutes. Century 3 for 6 minutes.

Records: Fargo Davies 20-5; Century 17-8.

Fargo South-Shanley 9, Minot 1

FSS;1;4;4;--;9

Minot;1;0;0;--;1

First period: 1. FSS, Alex Senf, 4:11. 2. Minot, Jack Plemel (Nicholas Murphy), 7:25.

Second period: 3. FSS, Carson Dean (Grant Gores), 2:13 (PP). 4. FSS, Senf, 7:56. 5. FSS, Senf (Zach Boren, Drew Sandy), 10:46. 6. FSS, Sandy, 12:22.

Third period: 7. FSS, Sandy, 1:05. 8. FSS, Jake Bryant (Beau Bergeron, Senf), 2:24. 8. FSS, Bryant (Hunter Hannesson), 8:21. 10. FSS, Caleb Flanagan (Seb Zasada, Ben Spanier), 16:22.

Goalie saves: Minot – Tre Sortland 8-11-x—19; Noah Conklin x-x-9—9. FSS – Zach Sandy 4-10-4—18.

Penalties: Minot 2 for 4 minutes. FSS 2 for 4 minutes.

Records: Fargo South-Shanley 19-5-1; Minot 18-7.

Grand Forks Red River 8, Jamestown 2

Jamestown;0;1;1;--;2

GFRR;2;1;5;--;8

First period: 1. GFRR, Justin Wasvick (Michael Nottestad), 7:04. 2. GFRR, Mason Thingvold (Jake Grandstrand, Logan Huus), 12:37.

Second period: 3. Jamestown, Hunter Nelson, 3:03 (PP). 4. GFRR, Connor Arel (Thingvold), 8:45 (PP).

Third period: 5. GFRR, Grandstrand (Thingvold), 1:40 (PP). 6. GFRR, Jaxon Lian (Morgan Hoefs, Bernhardson), 5:52 (SH). 7. GFRR, Lian (Hoefs), 6:10 (SH). 8. GFRR, Channing LeNoir (Wyatt LeDuc), 8:22. 9. GFRR, Wyatt LeDuc (Joby Mullen), 9:29. 10. Jamestown, Nolan Nenow (Jacoby Nold), 15:17.

Goalie saves: Jamestown – Riley Gerhardt 20-22-5—47. GFRR – Nick Antonenko 10-1-0—11.

Penalties: Jamestown 3 for 6 minutes. GFRR 8 for 19 minutes.

Records: Grand Forks Red River 16-7-2; Jamestown 14-9.

Grand Forks Central 7, Bismarck 1

GFC;4;1;2;--;7

BHS;1;0;0;--;1

First period: 1. GFC, Brendan White (Zach Larson, Blaise Miller), 1:33. 2. GFC, Chase Spicer (Adam Arnold, William Lawson-Body), 8:56. 3. GFC, Miller (Peter Loyland), 10:18. 4. GFC, Spicer (Braden Panzer, Joey Kennelly), 12:18 (PP). 5. BHS, Joey Heinert (Jack Steckler), 15:32 (PP).

Second period: 6. GFC, White, 5:10.

Third period: 7. GFC, Lawson-Body (Spicer), :58. 8. Tyler Zahradka (Will Howard), 4:48.

Goalie saves: GFC – Kolby Elseth 3-6-1—10. BHS – Quinn Ackerman 10-17-13—40.

Penalties: GFC 5 for 10 minutes. BHS 5 for 10 minutes.

Records: Grand Forks Central 20-4; Bismarck 9-14.

