Blizzard get past Mandan at state hockey; Century, BHS lose in quarterfinals

Scoreless through one period, the Bismarck Blizzard scored three goals in each of the final two periods to defeat Mandan 6-2 on Thursday at the state hockey tournament in Fargo.

Senior Riley Ball netted a hat trick for the Blizzard, who improved to 18-5-1 on the season. The three goals give Ball 29 on the season.

Ball's first goal at 1:12 of the second period gave Bismarck a 1-0 lead.

Mandan had a quick answer with Ana Ross equalizing at 2:55 of the second.

Ball broke the tie at 3:18 and teammate Anika Butts made it 3-1 after two periods.

Mandan made it 3-2 on a goal by Maci Berg deep into the third period (13:06). Bismarck finished with a flurry, getting goals from Greta Tschider (13:370, Ball (16:42) and Anna German (16:59) to complete the scoring.

Bismarck, chasing its sixth straight state title, faces Minot today in the second semifinal at Scheels Arena, set for approximately 2:30 p.m. The Majettes knocked off third-seeded Fargo North-South 3-1 in the last game Thursday.

DAVIES 6, CENTURY 0

Fargo Davies outshot Century 38-15 in a 6-0 quarterfinal victory at the state boys hockey tournament at Scheels Arena in Fargo.

