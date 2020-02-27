Blizzard get past Mandan at state hockey; Century, BHS lose in quarterfinals

Quarterfinals
Fargo Davies 3, West Fargo United 1
WFU;0;0;1;--;1
FD;0;1;2;--;3
First period: 1. FD, Sage Kracke (Faith Morris, Paige Hanson), 4:44 (PP).
Second period: 2. FD, Olivia Opheim (Morgan Sauvageau, Morris), 6:35.
Third period: 3. WFU, Jocelyn Hareland (Erin Nowacki, Maren Hareland), 7:02. 4. FD. Kaia Johnson (Opheim), 10:15.
Goalie saves: WFU -- Madelyn Buchert 11-11-3—25. FD, Kennedy Cook 6-5-5—16.
Penalties: WFU – 3 for 6 minutes. Davies 3 for 6 minutes.
Records: Fargo Davies 21-0-3; West Fargo United 8-15.
Devils Lake 2, Grand Forks 1, 4 OT
DL;0;0;1;0;0;0;1--;2
GF;0;1;0;0;0;0;0;--;1
First period: No scoring.
Second period: 1. GF, Shaley Richards (Kylie Autrey, Lauren Robinson), 13:08.
Third period: 2. DL, Ashlyn Abrahamson (Kaylie Klemetsrud), 5:54 (PP).
Overtimes: 3. DL, Haylee Carlson (Abbey Reule), 5:48.
Goalie saves: DL – Molly Black 8-6-10-25—49. GF – Kaylee Baker 3-11-7-18—39.
Penalties: DL 3 for 6 minutes. GF 5 for 10 minutes.
Records: Devils Lake 15-8-1; Grand Forks 11-11-2.
Bismarck 6, Mandan 2
Mandan;0;1;1;--;2
Bismarck;0;3;3;--;6
First period: No scoring.
Second period: 1. Bismarck, Riley Ball (Jayda Krikorian), 1:12. 2. Mandan, Ana Ross (Justyne Mehlhoff), 2:55. 3. Bismarck, Ball (Madison Brown), 3:18. 4. Bismarck, Anika Butts (Paige Hanson), 14:39.
Third period: 5. Mandan, Maci Berg (Mehlhoff), 13:06. 6. Bismarck, Greta Tschider (Madison Cole), 13:37. 7. Bismarck, Ball (Brown), 16:42. 8. Bismarck, Anna German (Brown), 16:59.
Goalie saves: Mandan – Autumn Sheetz 13-12-15—40. Bismarck – Lauren Watkins 7-4-7—18.
Penalties: Mandan none. Bismarck 5 for 10 minutes.
Records: Bismarck 18-5-1; Mandan 10-13.
Minot 3, Fargo North-South 1
Minot;2;0;1;--;3
FNS;1;0;0;--;1
First period: 1. FSN, Josie Hell, :47. 2. Minot. Abby Tallman (Alyssa Aguirre, Eslinger), 1:55. 3. Minot, Cope (Tallman), 10:40.
Second period: No scoring.
Third period: 4. Minot, Tallman (Eslinger), 10:21 (PP).
Records: Fargo North South 17-5-2; Minot 12-9-2.
BOYS
Fargo Davies 6, Century 0
FD;2;1;3;--;6
Century;0;0;0;--;0
First period: 1. FD, Jackson Bellerud (Conner Turnquist), 3:12. 2. FD, Cam Bullinger (Isaac Balvitsch), 12:53.
Second period: 3. Balvitsch (Easton Rerick, Jack Erickson), 13:18.
Third period: 4. FD, Max Larson (Balvitsch, Dylan Jensen), 6:31. 5. FD, Larson, 8:52. 6. FD, Tristan Dauner, 15:23 (EN).
Goalie saves: FD – Trent Wiemken 6-7-2—15. Century – Holden Ubl 9-13-10—32.
Penalties: FD 6 for 34 minutes. Century 3 for 6 minutes.
Records: Fargo Davies 20-5; Century 17-8.
Fargo South-Shanley 9, Minot 1
FSS;1;4;4;--;9
Minot;1;0;0;--;1
First period: 1. FSS, Alex Senf, 4:11. 2. Minot, Jack Plemel (Nicholas Murphy), 7:25.
Second period: 3. FSS, Carson Dean (Grant Gores), 2:13 (PP). 4. FSS, Senf, 7:56. 5. FSS, Senf (Zach Boren, Drew Sandy), 10:46. 6. FSS, Sandy, 12:22.
Third period: 7. FSS, Sandy, 1:05. 8. FSS, Jake Bryant (Beau Bergeron, Senf), 2:24. 8. FSS, Bryant (Hunter Hannesson), 8:21. 10. FSS, Caleb Flanagan (Seb Zasada, Ben Spanier), 16:22.
Goalie saves: Minot – Tre Sortland 8-11-x—19; Noah Conklin x-x-9—9. FSS – Zach Sandy 4-10-4—18.
Penalties: Minot 2 for 4 minutes. FSS 2 for 4 minutes.
Records: Fargo South-Shanley 19-5-1; Minot 18-7.
Grand Forks Red River 8, Jamestown 2
Jamestown;0;1;1;--;2
GFRR;2;1;5;--;8
First period: 1. GFRR, Justin Wasvick (Michael Nottestad), 7:04. 2. GFRR, Mason Thingvold (Jake Grandstrand, Logan Huus), 12:37.
Second period: 3. Jamestown, Hunter Nelson, 3:03 (PP). 4. GFRR, Connor Arel (Thingvold), 8:45 (PP).
Third period: 5. GFRR, Grandstrand (Thingvold), 1:40 (PP). 6. GFRR, Jaxon Lian (Morgan Hoefs, Bernhardson), 5:52 (SH). 7. GFRR, Lian (Hoefs), 6:10 (SH). 8. GFRR, Channing LeNoir (Wyatt LeDuc), 8:22. 9. GFRR, Wyatt LeDuc (Joby Mullen), 9:29. 10. Jamestown, Nolan Nenow (Jacoby Nold), 15:17.
Goalie saves: Jamestown – Riley Gerhardt 20-22-5—47. GFRR – Nick Antonenko 10-1-0—11.
Penalties: Jamestown 3 for 6 minutes. GFRR 8 for 19 minutes.
Records: Grand Forks Red River 16-7-2; Jamestown 14-9.
Grand Forks Central 7, Bismarck 1
GFC;4;1;2;--;7
BHS;1;0;0;--;1
First period: 1. GFC, Brendan White (Zach Larson, Blaise Miller), 1:33. 2. GFC, Chase Spicer (Adam Arnold, William Lawson-Body), 8:56. 3. GFC, Miller (Peter Loyland), 10:18. 4. GFC, Spicer (Braden Panzer, Joey Kennelly), 12:18 (PP). 5. BHS, Joey Heinert (Jack Steckler), 15:32 (PP).
Second period: 6. GFC, White, 5:10.
Third period: 7. GFC, Lawson-Body (Spicer), :58. 8. Tyler Zahradka (Will Howard), 4:48.
Goalie saves: GFC – Kolby Elseth 3-6-1—10. BHS – Quinn Ackerman 10-17-13—40.
Penalties: GFC 5 for 10 minutes. BHS 5 for 10 minutes.
Records: Grand Forks Central 20-4; Bismarck 9-14.