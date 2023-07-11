Cade Feeney grew up cheering for the Twins. His allegiance is going to have to change.

The former Century High and North Dakota State standout was selected by the Boston Red Sox in the 13th round of the Major League Baseball draft on Tuesday. Feeney had a feeling he was likely to get picked in the 20-round draft, which started Sunday and ended on Tuesday.

He had contact with a handful of teams in recent months, including a workout with the Red Sox last month in Florida. Boston proved their interest further on Monday when they began calling Feeney in the eighth round. He ended up being chosen 388th overall.

"They told me, 'we want you' and that they were putting me on their board," he said of a phone call with Red Sox officials on Monday. "It's been a surreal two days."

Feeney, who turns 22 later this month, will head to Fort Myers, Florida, this week for medicals and to sign his pro contract, ending his career with the Bison. Players selected between the eighth and 10th rounds are guaranteed between $219,700 and $164,400 based on MLB's slot system. Rounds 11-20 do not have specific cash values assigned to picks.

The 6-foot, 195-pound right-hander has a three-pitch mix, featuring a low-90s fastball, slider and changeup. In 229 2/3 college innings he had a 196-45 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

After three successful seasons at NDSU, Feeney is excited to make the next step.

"I'm definitely going to sign. I've been talking to (Tyler) Oakes. We've been going through things leading up to it," he said of NDSU's head coach. "He's always said, 'we're in your corner. We want you to get drafted and take the next step."'

Feeney finished with 21 wins in three seasons, third-most in NDSU history. He earned All-Summit League honors twice, including this past season when he went 6-5 in 14 starts with a 4.57 ERA in 80 2/3 innings. He also excelled in the classroom, earning All-Summit League academic honors twice. He's two semesters from earning his degree in business administration.

Feeney, an all-state football, basketball and baseball player at Century, had a lot of college suitors in multiple sports, but found everything he needed in Fargo.

"NDSU gave me a great opportunity to come in as a freshman and compete and to throw a lot of innings," he said. "I had a great experience there. I made a lot of great friends, we had success as a team. I really could not have asked for anything more."

Cade is the second Feeney brother to be drafted. Dalton was selected as a high schooler in 2016 by the Detroit Tigers in the 40th round. Dalton went on to a fine college career at North Carolina State.

"It's awesome that both of us ended up getting drafted," Cade said. "You always look up to your big brother. He's always been a big supporter and wanted the best for me. We've always been really tight."

Representing his hometown has always been a source of pride for Feeney. It was common to see him at the ballpark watching the Patriots, Govs or Larks.

"I think the biggest thing is to just have dreams, whatever they are," he said. "It doesn't have to be baseball or sports, whatever you're passionate about, and just working really hard and going for it."

His allegiance will remain strong to his alma maters and home city, but the big league ties will need to change.

"I grew up cheering for the Twins because they were close to home," he said. "It's gotta be the Red Sox now, though."