Century and Bismarck have battled throughout the year at tournaments. Thursday evening, it was finally time for the two to meet in a dual.

With one of their best outings of the year, the Demons won a closer-than-the-score-indicates dual against the Patriots, 45-17.

"Feels wonderful to win this one, Century is a good team," Demons co-head coach Jeff Schumacher said. "We're proud of our guys today for wrestling hard, we did a good job as a team."

The dual started at, admittedly, a bad weight for the Demons: 132, which featured a matchup between Century senior Brody Ferderer and Bismarck sophomore Logan Mertens.

Ferderer earned a major win over Mertens, though the younger wrestler did just manage to avoid both a tech fall and a pin, keeping the damage to just four points.

"Where we started, at 132, that wasn't a weight class we wanted to start at, but we competed hard," Schumacher said. "I was proud of how we were wrestling and competing in that situation."

A big signal of Bismarck's improvement in recent weeks came in the second match of the night, where one of the state's best wrestlers, Century's Kaden DeCoteau, awaited.

Bismarck's Landon McMahen walked into the ring and almost immediately earned five points from a takedown and a three-point near-fall, showing no fear when taking on DeCoteau.

While the senior wrestler would eventually recover and earn a 10-7 decision win, that put the Patriots on notice that even their best wrestlers weren't safe.

"We ran a state champion right down at the end and had a chance to win the match," Schumacher said. "We go 10-7 with the state champion with us being taken down right at the end, we had a chance to win that match."

That was confirmed at 145, when Dylan Kostelecky took the mat for Bismarck and earned a 6-4 decision win over Brayden Morris, who had been ranked fifth in the state in the most recent poll.

Schumacher has been impressed with the improvements that Kostelecky and other young Demon wrestlers have been making in the last few weeks.

"Us picking up the win at 145, he was ranked, we're not, but we know we can be ranked," Schumacher said. "That was gutsy by Kostelecky, that was one that really helped move us forward. I think in the last three weeks, he's gotten it and knows he can do it. Sometimes the guys don't give themselves credit in their brain, but I think we're getting there with Kostelecky."

Tate Olson and LJ Araujo earned pins for the Demons, extending the Bismarck lead to 15-7.

A rare positive match for the Patriots on the evening came at 170 pounds.

Though he had to wait through multiple injury timeouts due to his opponent's nose bleeding rather profusely on multiple occasions, Century's Jerys Burckhard earned a 4-0 decision win over James Nagel.

"At 170, our effort was really good," Century head coach Nathan Humann said. "That was one we got that (Bismarck) probably wasn't expecting us to get."

Another Bismarck pin followed, with Tyrus Jangula taking down Darion Bitz with a fall.

Century's Olav Taylor earned his team's second-biggest win of the night, winning a shutout 10-0 major decision over Bridger Owens.

"There's a lot of coulda, woulda, shouldas in wrestling, but I told our guys that if they took care of their job, you're one of 14 guys, the rest would take care of itself," Humann said.

The three weights that followed, 220, 285, and 106, were the closest of the match.

Century took the first, with Lykken Parlett finding his way to a takedown of Ayden Schlafman for a 3-1 decision win.

"Proud of Lykken, he wrestled a smart match," Humann said.

Bismarck won both of the next two, as Sam Larson got the benefit of a tiebreaking stalling call against Evan Schmit in the heavyweight battle and Cade Nieuwsma just did find his way to an overtime takedown against Grady Iverson in a 10-8 thriller.

"We started with a deficit (at 106), it's not fun getting taken down right away," Schumacher said. "We turned it around, got a reversal, then started competing a lot harder. I was really happy with that situation. We needed that one for seeding purposes at the regional tournament, and I think we're wrestling better at 106, he's improving every day in the practice room."

"Evan was giving up something in the neighborhood of 70 pounds in wrestling Larson," Humann said. "We just had to find a way to get another score there. The guys at 106, they're really even, each match they've wrestled has been one or two points."

In fact, after Parlett's win at 220, the Patriots, who trailed 21-17 at that point, were unable to win any more matches, and the Demons ran away with it in the final matches, with Hudson Egeberg, Ben DeForest, and Carson Lardy all earning pins at 113, 120, and 126.

"Pins are so big," Schumacher said. "You can get tech falls, you can get majors, but it's the pin that lifts your team. You look for big events like that in big situations. We've been working on getting pins in practice, how to finish pins, and they did a good job of finishing tonight."

Bismarck wraps up their regular season tomorrow on the road, as they travel to Turtle Mountain to take on the Braves.

With their spot in the state duals tournament locked up, the Demons may well give some alternates a shot.

"We have some movement and with our alternates we can move guys in and out and bump guys and not bump guys," Schumacher said. "It's nice to have our full lineup back, that's a big deal for us. Our lineup right now is probably where we're going to be, and we're moving forward with it. We feel good about it."

BACKS AGAINST THE WALL

The loss to the Demons was a tough one for the Patriots to take, as it deals a severe, but not yet fatal, blow to their hopes of making the state duals tournament.

"We just made too many mistakes tonight," Humann said. "Overall, I think we left some matches out there, and we just made too many mistakes to win this dual."

Century now has to become fans of Legacy's wrestling team for the next 24 hours, as the Sabers face off against Jamestown this evening in a Valley City-based triangular.

If Legacy wins against Jamestown, and Century goes 2-1 against their three West Region opponents (Watford City, Williston, and Dickinson), it would leave the three teams tied with a 6-4 conference record.

That would send things into a three-way tiebreaker, and with how the tiebreakers set up, there's no certainty yet as to which team would come out ahead.

"Our backs are against the wall, but we just have to wrestle to the best of our ability," Humann said. "We're capable (of making it), we just need to regroup. We've had some duals and tournaments where we haven't wrestled our best, but we've been able to turn the page, and hopefully we're able to do that."

For now, the Patriots will focus on their duals on Saturday, as they are what they can directly control.

They start with a triangular against Waford City and West Region-leading Williston, and then take on the Midgets in the final dual of each's team's regular season.

If Century finds a way to sweep and Legacy beats Jamestown, they're in. If they go 2-1 or worse, it will come down to tiebreakers.

"We're excited, we'll wrestle Watford City first, then we'll get a crack at Williston," Humann said. "I think we match up well with Williston, so hopefully we can pull that one out. Then we have to regroup and wrestle Dickinson.

"Like I said, our backs are against the wall, but we should have a good shot at winning the duals on Saturday and putting ourselves in the state tournament."