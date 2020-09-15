Bismarck vs. Century soccer match canceled due to COVID-19 exposure

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's West Region soccer match between Bismarck and Century at the Bowl has been canceled due to a significant number of Century's varsity players being exposed to COVID-19.

The game will not be made up.

Century coach Ryan Okerson said the exposure happened on the team bus. He said players and coaches were wearing masks and following safety protocols.

"They follow the rules. We as coaches are very adamant amount kids wearing masks and the kids are very good at adhering to that," Okerson said. "Unfortunately, it's one of those fluky deals and a significant number of kids were exposed."

Okerson said Century hopes to play again this season, but the exposed players will be quarantined for two weeks. The Patriots are unlikely to play any more varsity matches during the regular season. The West Region tournament is Oct. 3 in Mandan. The state tournament is Oct. 8-10 in Fargo.

"The good news is we are going to continue with our season as of right now but things could happen to change that," Okerson said. "We basically moved up our reserve roster to help us on varsity. We do have some varsity players available but not very many."

Bismarck and Century are currently 1-2 in the West Region standings. The Demons are 7-1-1. The Patriots are 6-1-2.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1