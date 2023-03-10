The Capital Ice Chips became national champions last week when they outskated 11 other teams at the U.S. National Synchronized Skating Championships in Peoria, Illinois.

The team took first in the intermediate division, which included teams from Chicago, Boston, New York and New Jersey.

While this is the Ice Chips’ first gold medal, they are no stranger to nationals. The team has qualified for the national competition for 13 years straight and have earned medals in their last eight appearances.

Head coach Becky Gallion said this year’s win was a result of her skaters’ dedication to improvement. She said to prepare for nationals, the girls asked for extra practices and always showed up — even the ones at 5:30 a.m. on Fridays. While practicing, Gallion said the girls wanted to to be told directly when they weren’t doing something right, no sugarcoating allowed.

“They’ve always been a very driven group of girls,” Gallion said. “They were asking for the extra practices and asking for corrections because they felt like they couldn’t achieve the highest goal they wanted unless these things happened. They’re a dream to coach because they are just so dedicated to getting better.”

The team’s winning performance was scored an 85.31, which is the highest score ever achieved at nationals for the intermediate division. Gallion said the girls were shooting for an 80, hoping to beat their previous highest score of the season at 77. Though everyone was surprised by how high their score ended up being, Gallion said she had a gut feeling they’d do that well.

“Before we went out to skate, I turned to my two other coaches and I said ‘I think we’re going to get an 85’ and they looked at me like I was crazy. So when it happened, I was in shock,” Gallion said. “I just felt it after I saw the girls practice that morning. They warmed up for 30 minutes and were just on fire. I just felt like they were not going to be denied, like they were going to take this moment and make it what they wanted it to be.”

The Ice Chips were the sixth team to skate that day, which meant they had to wait and watch six more performances before the title was officially theirs. Gallion said the wait was nerve wracking. Even though they felt confident in their score, they knew that there were some strong teams skating at the end.

Brooklyn Gallion, a senior on the team, said it was amazing to finally hold the trophy after seeing other teams take it over the years. She said being the coach’s daughter made the win extra rewarding as she got to experience her best moments with her mom.

“Hearing our competitor’s score right before us, I think really fueled us. They beat us at mids and we didn’t want it to happen again. So we just put everything out there,” she said. “Standing there waiting for our score was scary. Their score was higher than anything we had scored all year. The second I heard 80 I knew we did it. I didn’t even know 80-what until we were in the locker room but I saw first place up on that jumbo screen and it was probably one of the best moments I’ve ever had.”

The team is composed of 22 girls under the age of 18. Most of the girls are in high school, including six seniors. Their two youngest skaters are in seventh and eighth grade.

One of the seniors is Reece Theel, who has been skating since she was about 2 years old. She has competed with the Ice Chips for six-and-a-half years and said there was no better way for her to say goodbye to skating.

“For me it was a big moment in my synchro career as we’ve never gotten first before and as this is my last year,” Theel said. “I think it was a really great way to end my years of skating and just really closed the book for me.”

The win felt like an important milestone for Becky Gallion, who has been with the program from the start. She said the progress the team has made over the last 20 seasons — from not making it nationals, to placing at nationals and now being named champions — was in part due to the club’s alumni that helped pave the way.

“I feel like it is just a tremendous victory for our club, for all of the Chips and alumni that have gone through this program. It is as much our victory as it is theirs,” she said. “It is such a culmination of the girls’ hard work and dedication. I think this is a great way for them to top off a really great season.”

The team’s last performance of the year will be at the Bismarck Figure Skating Club show. The Ice Chips and other club members will skate at the VFW Sports Center on March 17, 18 and 19. Visit the Bismarck Figure Skating Club Ice Show Facebook page for more information about the show.