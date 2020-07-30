Bismarck Schools Sports Starting Dates

SPORTS STARTING DATES
BISMARCK HIGH SCHOOL
FIRST PRACTICE, TIME, LOCATION
BOYS TENNIS
Aug. 10, 11 a.m. Tom O’Leary. Parent meeting TBD. Contact coach Justin Zainhofsky, (701) 471-9725.
BOYS SOCCER
Aug. 3, 6 p.m., Cottonwood Complex. Parent meeting TBD. Contact coach Ricardo Pierre-Louis, (701) 226-0093.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Aug. 10, 9 a.m., Riverwood Golf Course. Parent meeting Aug. 18, 6 p.m. Contact coach Scott Reichenberger, (701) 400-6134.
VOLLEYBALL
Aug. 17, Bismarck High School. 8:30-10:30 a.m., Varsity-JV; 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Sophomores; 2:30-4:30 p.m., Freshmen. Parent meeting TBA. Contact coach Brianna Kline, (701) 391-5591.
GIRLS GOLF
Aug. 10, Noon, Pebble Creek Golf Course. Parent meeting Aug. 5, Bismarck High School, 7 p.m. Contact coach John Tufte, (701) 425-4255.
BISMARCK CENTURY
FIRST PRACTICE, TIME, LOCATION
BOYS TENNIS
Monday, Aug. 10, Sertoma Courts, Varsity: 4-5 p.m.; JV 5:15-6:15 p.m. Parent meeting, July 30, 7:30 p.m. Contact coach Michael Kapp, (701) 425-1383.
BOYS SOCCER
Monday, Aug. 3, Solheim, 8 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Parent meeting, Aug. 27, 7 p.m. Contact coach Ryan Okerson (701) 527-4908.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Monday, Aug. 10, Century High School, 9 a.m. Parent meeting, Aug. 12, 6 p.m., CHS Auditorium. Coach contact Teresa Hanson (701) 527-2799.
VOLLEYBALL
Monday, Aug. 17, Century High School, Varsity/JV, 12 p.m.; Sophomore, 1-3 p.m.; Freshmen, 3:30-5:30 p.m. Parent meeting, Aug. 24, 7 p.m. Coach contact Jamie Zastoupil, (701) 730-5192.
GIRLS GOLF
Monday, Aug. 10, Pebble Creek Golf Course, 9 or 9:30 a.m. Parent meeting, Aug. 3, 6 p.m, CHS Auditorium. Coach contact Jeff Rasmussen (701) 460-0365.
GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING
Monday, Aug. 17, Bismarck Aquatic and Wellness Center, 8:30 a.m. and 3:45 p.m. Parent meeting, Aug. 6 (requesting one parent attend). Coach contact Kathy Aspaas (701) 721-7502.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Monday, Aug. 10, Coach Brad Lies' classroom, 8 a.m. Parent meeting, Aug. 12, 6 p.m, CHS Auditorium. Coach contact Brad Lies (701) 220-1519.
FOOTBALL
Monday, Aug. 10, Century High School, 8 a.m. (Grades 9-12). Parent meeting, Aug. 11, 6 p.m., CHS Commons. Coach contact Ron Wingenbach (701) 426-1779.
BISMARCK LEGACY
BOYS TENNIS
Monday, Aug. 10, Legacy High, 8:30-11:30 a.m. (1-16 on roster); 10 a.m.-noon (17-24 on roster). Coach contact Scott McPherson (701) 391-4874.
BOYS SOCCER
Monday, Aug. 3, Legacy High, 5-6:30 p.m. (grades 9-12). Coach contact Tom Marcis (701) 220-8437.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Monday, Aug. 10, Legacy High (Door 18), 8 a.m. Coach contact Kelsey Reimnitz.
VOLLEYBALL
Aug. 17, Legacy High, 10th-12th grade (3:45-5:45 p.m.); 9th grade (6:30-8:30 p.m.). Parent meeting, TBD. Coach contact Jennifer Astle (701) 391-9582.
GIRLS GOLF
Monday, Aug. 10, Prairie West Golf Course, 8-10 a.m. Parent meeting, Aug. 9, Pebble Creek Golf Course, 7 p.m. Coach contact Perry Andrisen (701) 226-3907.
GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING
Monday, Aug. 17, Bismarck Aquatic and Wellness Center, 7-9 a.m. (grades 7-12). Parent meeting, Bismarck Aquatic and Wellness Center, Aug. 6, 5:30 p.m. Coach contact Thomas Wheeling (701) 721-2465.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Monday, Aug. 10, Pioneer Park, 8-9:30 a.m. Parent meeting, Aug. 11, 7 p.m., Legacy Audutorium. Coach contact Andrew Reichenberger-Walz (701) 471-9915.
FOOTBALL
Monday, Aug. 10, Legacy High, 8 a.m. Parent meeting, Aug. 10, 6:30 p.m., Legacy Auditorium. Coach contact (701) 471-7488.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!