Bismarck Rotary Tournament: Friday's results

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

BISMARCK ROTARY

BOYS

Team results

1. Watertown, S.D., 218.5. 2. Century 144.5. 3. Bismarck 133.5. 4. Aberdeen Central, S.D., 129.5. 5. New Salem-Almont 127. 6. Sidney, Mont., 113. 7. West Fargo Sheyenne 107.5. 8. Jamestown 104.5. 9. Williston 93. 10. Valley City 92.5.

11. West Fargo 85.5. 12. Rapid City Stevens, S.D., 79. 13. Rapid City Central, S.D., 78. 14. Legacy 71.5. 15. Minot 68. 16. Fargo Davies 63. 17. Grand Forks Central 62. 18. St. Mary’s 53. 19. Dickinson 45.5. 20. Moorhead, Minn., 44.

T-21. Hazen-Beulah and Devils Lake, 39. 23. Carrington 37. T-24. Turtle Mountain and Glasgow, Mont., 35. 26. Fargo North 17. 27. Mandan 13.5. T-28. Breckenridge-Wahpeton and Grand Forks Red River, 8. 30. Fargo South, 0.

Individual results

106

First round: Nicolas Enzminger, Leg, pinned Cody Kuka, Glas, 1:06; Will Mosbrucker, NSA, pinned Alijah Piatz, Cen, 0:55; Rhys Safratowich, GFC, pinned Drew Hettenbaugh, WF, 4:31; Cade Nieuwsma, Bis, pinned Wesley Fisk, DL, 1:38; Shea Richter, RCS, pinned Ethan Samuelson, Man, 4:27; Josh Ternes, H-B, pinned Josiah Schoepp, FN, 1:18; Juan Goodvin, Min, pinned Owen Borud, Moor, 3:39; Aaron Morris, Will, pinned Jake Glaser, Dic, 2:55; Gage Lohr, Wat, pinned Carson Mosset, SM, 1:42; Luke Mortensen, Min, won 3-2 dec. over Brody Kramer, Leg, 3-2; Cesar Cruz, GFC, pinned Jagar McCarthy, RCS, 3:35; Max Schoenhard, RCS, won sudden victory over Dane Ellingsberg, Moor, 4-2; Grady Iverson, Cen, pinned Rylan Samuelson, DL, 1:29; Jack Schauer, Jam, pinned Will Allen, AC, 1:23; Chase Clemenson, WFS, pinned Talen Tuchscherer, FD, 3:00; Gordan Knapp, Sid, pinned Skye Kramlich, Carr, 0:57.

Second round: Enzminger, Leg, pinned Mosbrucker, NSA, 0:43; Nieuwsma, Bis, pinned Safratowich, GFC, 1:21; Richter, RCS, won major dec. over Ternes, H-B, 16-4; Morris, Will, won by tech fall over Goodvin, Min, 20-3, 5:19; Lohr, Wat, pinned Mortensen, Min, 3:06; Cruz, GFC, won dec. over Schoenhard, RCS, 3-2; Iverson, Cen, pinned Schauer, Jam, 3:40; Knapp, Sid, pinned Clemenson, WFS, 1:48.

Quarterfinals: Enzminger, Leg, pinned Nieuwsma, Bis, 1:00; Morris, Will, pinned Richter, RCS, 1:07; Lohr, Wat, pinned Cruz, GFC, 3:28; Knapp, Sid, pinned Iverson, Cen, 2:36.

Semifinals: Enzminger, Leg, pinned Morris, Will, 1:07; Lohr, Wat, won dec. over Knapp, Sid, 2-1.

113

First round: Koltyn Grebel, VC, pinned Michael Jenkins, Moor, 0:48; Cole Sauvageau, FD, pinned AJ Matzke, Jam, 3:35; Seamus Kuklok, Cen, pinned Croix Mongeau, Moor, 1:28; Brayden Collins, RCS, pinned Carlos Salinas, FN, 1:16; Kellan Larson, Will, pinned Jake Mattern, WFS, 3:24.

Second round: Grebel, C, pinned Gabe Flores, GFC, 0:53; Porter Lozenski, AC, pinned Walker Sabot, Leg, 5:26; Ryan Tschetter, RCC, pinned Landon Geiger, WF, 1:32; Hudson Egeberg, Bis, won major dec. over Sauvageau, FD, 15-6; Kuklok, Cen, won dec. over David Llamas, Min, 7-5; Collins, RCS, won dec. over Aidan Dahmus, Dic, 9-3; Larson, Will, pinned Leo Stroup, Wat, 4:59; Charlie Irwin, NSA, pinned Dru Carr, Carr, 1:25.

Quarterfinals: Grebel, VC, pinned Lozenski, AC, 0:47; Egeberg, Bis, won dec. over Tschetter, RCC, 5-4; Kuklok, Cen, won dec. over Collins, RCS, 13-6; Irwin, NSA, won dec. over Larson, Will, 6-3.

Semifinals: Grebel, VC, pinned Egeberg, Bis, 3:17; Irwin, NSA, won dec. over Kuklok, Cen, 14-9.

120

First round: Sloan Johannsen, Wat, pinned Jace Varriano, FN, 0:58; Riley Schmidt, RCC, pinned Kaden Philion, Min, 0:54; Trace Hoggarth, Carr, pinned Nolan Mack, FD, 1:43; Landon Zink, WFS, won dec. over Brody Keysor, Sid, 6-0; Gage Glaser, Dic, won by tech fall over Tucker Bennett, DL, 16-1, 3:44; Corbin Zent, RCS, pinned Ted See, Glas, 2:19; Ridley Waldo, AC, won dec. over Aiden Keilman, Min, 7-0; Ben DeForest, Bis, pinned Luke Conroy, FD, 0:28.

Second round: Johannsen, Wat, pinned Tanner Thoreson, WF, 3:15; Schmidt, RCC, pinned Garrett Nehl, NSA, 4:53; Hoggarth, Carr, pinned Sulley Krenz, Will, 3:20; Zink, WFS, pinned Zack Nelson, GFC, 1:38; Glaser, Dic, won major dec. over Vernon Copenhaver, Will, 16-5; Zent, RCS, pinned Lucas Schlepuetz, Jam, 5:02; Waldo, AC, pinned Landon Huck, SM, 1:19; DeForest, Bis, pinned Cole Bohne, Cen, 0:24.

Quarterfinals: Johannsen, Wat, pinned Schmidt, RCC, 1:33; Hoggarth, Carr, won major dec. over Zink, WFS, 11-3; Zent, RCS, won dec. over Glaser, Dic, 10-4; DeForest, Bis, pinned Waldo, AC, 3:22.

Semifinals: Johannsen, Wat, pinned Hoggarth, Carr, 5:47; DeForest, Bis, won dec. over Zent, RCS, 2-0.

126

First round: Caden Everson, GFC, pinned Nic Garber, Carr, 1:04; Colman Barth, B-W, pinned Kolten Tesch, FD, 3:14; Pete Rasmussen, Jam, pinned Jimmy Shar, Leg, 3:40; Logan Brown, RCC, won major dec. over Aidan Callahan, RCS, 9-1; Weston Everson, Wat, pinned Jack Coles, Will, 3:54; Marquis Richter, Man, won by tech fall over Colin Decoteau, TM, 22-5, 4:51; Stetson Gisselbeck, WFS, pinned Nathan Morken, FN, 2:36; Trenton Klatt, NSA, won major dec. over Rylie Stair, Cen, 13-4; Carson Lardy, Bis, pinned Parker Thoreson, WF, 0:52; Rayden Zens, AC, won major dec. over Dalton Humeniuk, Moor, 10-2.

Second round: Owen Lindstrom, DL, pinned Garber, Carr, 2:23; Rasmussen, Jam, pinned Barth, B-W, 2:39; Brown, RCC, won dec. over Ethan Kuntz, Cen, 7-6; Everson, Wat, won major dec. over Blaine Hoff, Man, 11-1; Jesse Thompson, Leg, pinned Richter, Man, 3:21; Gisselbeck, WFS, won dec. over Jacob Williams, RCS, 7-4; Klatt, NSA, won major dec. over Ty Burton, Min, 12-2; Zens, AC, won by tech fall over Lardy, Bis, 15-0, 3:48.

Quarterfinals: Lindstrom, DL, pinned Rasmussen, Jam, 4:15; Everson, Wat, won dec. over Brown, RCC, 2-1; Thompson, Leg, won dec. over Gisselbeck, WFS, 8-3; Zens, AC, won major dec. over Klatt, NSA, 12-4.

Semifinals: Everson, Wat, pinned Lindstrom, DL, 5:46; Zens, AC, won dec. over Thompson, Leg, 14-10.

132

First round: Gabe Mortensen, Min, pinned Sam Schlepuetz, Jam, 5:42; Brody Ferderer, Cen, won dec. over Tate Huff, AC, 8-2; Jackson Alexander, WFS, pinned Riley Kappes, B-W, 0:27; Joe Juenger, RCS, pinned Maddox Slater, Man, 1:47; Colin Steidler, SM, pinned Ray Trottier, TM, 1:44; Brendan Winn-Kelley, GFC, won by tech fall over Logan Mertens, Bis, 17-1, 5:31; Reece Graves, Sid, won major dec. over Tucker Johnson, VC, 16-4.

Second round: Mortensen, Min, pinned Allen Leslie, Glas, 1:33; Ferderer, Cen, pinned Owen Magnell, WF, 4:58; Braden Le, Wat, won dec. over Alexander, WFS, 7-2; Juenger, RCS, pinned Wyatt Turner, Dic, 2:54; Steidler, SM, won dec. over Ethan Maier, NSA, 7-1; Winn-Kelley, GFC, pinned Nolan Maus, WF, 1:40; RJ Nichols, Wat, won dec. over Kane Mathiason, FD, 11-9; Graves, Sid, pinned Luther Morrison, RCC, 5:07.

Quarterfinals: Mortensen, Min, pinned Ferderer, Cen, 1:31; Juenger, RCS, won dec. over Le, Wat, 10-5; Steidler, SM, won dec. over Winn-Kelley, GFC, 5-2; Graves, Sid, pinned Nichols, Wat, 2:28.

Semifinals: Mortensen, Min, pinned Juenger, RCS, 0:19; Graves, Sid, won dec. over Steidler, SM, 4-2.

138

First round: Kaden DeCoteau, Cen, won dec. over Khye Gamas, Glas, 7-4; Brayden Voorhees, RCS, won dec. over Cannon Bertch, Leg, 9-2; Colton King, Dic, pinned Brody Aesoph, AC, 1:07; Marcus Johnson, WFS, pinned Michael Norman, GFC, 1:45; Derek Hanson, Wat, won dec. over Konnor Johnson, FN, 9-3; Joryn Richter, SM, pinned Will Borud, Moor, 5:04; Augustus Maughan, FN, pinned Brayden Starr, TM, 1:24; Aaron See, Sid, won major dec. over Tate Winter, RCC, 17-4; Koye Grebel, VC, won by tech fall over Landon McMahen, Bis, 17-2, 5:31.

Second round: DeCoteau, Cen, pinned Voorhees, RCS, 1:33; King, Dic, pinned Tyler Heen, SM, 1:34; Johnson, WFS, pinned Kaullen Hegney, Man, 1:48; Owen Lonski, Sid, pinned Derek Hanson, Wat, 0:20; Daniel Fernandez, Min, pinned Richter, SM, 3:56; Maughan, FN, won dec. over Wade Isom, Will, 5-3; Corbin Clifton, Carr, pinned See, Sid, 3:20; Grebel, VC, pinned Tanner Swanson, GFRR, 1:56.

Quarterfinals: DeCoteau, Cen, pinned King, Dic, 1:45; Lonski, Sid, won dec. over Johnson, WFS, 8-7; Fernandez, Min, won dec. over Maughan, FN, 3-1; Grebel, VC, won major dec. over Clifton, Carr, 17-4.

Semifinals: DeCoteau, Cen, won major dec. over Lonski, Sid, 9-0; Grebel, VC, won dec. over Fernandez, Min, 7-0.

145

First round: Zander Dean, Sid, pinned Noah Kramer, AC, 3:50; Lee Ellingsberg, Moor, pinned Max McCarthy, GFRR, 3:00; William Kirkland, Glas, pinned Kolby Hollenbeck, SM, 3:10; Anton Perales, GFC, won dec. over Noah Bledsoe, Min, 4-3; Mason Mellmer, H-B, pinned Jacoby Parker, RCC, 4:33; Sean Christopherson, WF, won dec. over Henry Maughan, FN, 5-2; Carter Zink, WFS, won by injury forfeit over Markus Pitkin, Wat, 2:19; Wyatt Kosidowski, FD, won major dec. over Kaden Kraft, Min, 13-0; Ethan Carboneau, TM, won major dec. over Josh Redfearn, Jam, 10-2; Brayden Morris, Cen, pinned Dillian Wornkey, RCS, 3:58; Kaleb Minton, Will, won in tiebreakers over Espen Kunze, VC, 9-6; Dylan Kostelecky, Bis, won dec. over Jack Cornwell, Glas, 8-3; Mason Schrempp, AC, won by tech fall over Riley Doll, NSA, 26-11, 5:20.

Second round: Dean, Sid, won major dec. over Ellingsberg, Moor, 8-0; Kirkland, Glas, won major dec. over Perales, GFC, 14-3; Stephen Leonard, TM, won dec. over Mellmer, H-B, 12-8; Carter Zink, WFS, won major dec. over Christopherson, WF, 9-1; Kosidowski, FD, pinned Conrad Kopari, Dic, 4:43; Morris, Cen, pinned Charboneau, TM, 1:13; Minton, Will, pinned Kostelecky, Bis, 2:14; Schrempp, AC, pinned Weston Jensen, B-W, 5:23.

Quarterfinals: Dean, Sid, won by tech fall over Kirkland, Glas, 15-0, 4:56; Zink, WFS, won dec. over Leonard, TM, 6-5; Kosidowski, FD, won dec. over Morris, Cen, 9-4; Schrempp, AC, won dec. over Minton, Will, 14-8.

Semifinals: Dean, Sid, pinned Zink, WFS, 0:21; Kosidowski, FD, won dec. over Schrempp, AC, 4-2.

152

First round: Tyler Porter, WF, won major dec. over Elias Biegler, AC, 11-1; Charles Richter, SM, won dec. over Zach Stair, Cen, 9-2; Colin Parisien, TM, pinned Eric Chea, Jam, 3:00; Kael Kovar, Carr, won major dec. over Mason Williams, GFC, 13-1; Ian Johnson, Wat, pinned Chandler Bercier, TM, 0:36; Ty Schepens, Sid, won dec. over Bridger Mongeau, Moor, 10-3; Alex Rogelstad, VC, won dec. over Zach Green, RCC, 7-4; Noah Morkve, GFC, won dec. over Cordell Rychlik, AC, 8-6.

Second round: Porter, WF, pinned Sean Peterschick, Leg, 1:21; Richter, SM, pinned Teagen Smith, RCS, 4:58; Tyson Rice, Will, won by tech fall over Parisien, TM, 24-7, 6:00; Kovar, Carr, won dec. over Colter Martin, H-B, 5-0; Johnson, Wat, won by tech fall over Cody Crossland, Will, 15-0, 3:43; Max Martens, GFRR, pinned Schepens, Sid, 1:08; Mason Johnson, WFS, won dec. over Rogelstad, VC, 4-3; Ty Wolding, NSA, pinned Morkve, GFC, 1:28.

Quarterfinals: Porter, WF, pinned Richter, SM, 1:27; Kovar, Carr, won dec. over Rice, Will, 7-0; Johnson, Wat, pinned Martens, GFRR, 2:21; Wolding, NSA, pinned Johnson, WFS, 3:10.

Semifinals: Porter, WF, won dec. over Kovar, Carr, 9-3; Wolding, NSA, pinned Johnson, Wat, 5:10.

160

First round: Harrison Grad, SM, won dec. over Cal Bratton, FN, 8-5; Jax Gums, Cen, pinned Caden Eckroth, Leg, 2:23; Zack Soderlin, RCC, won by tech fall over Matt Steckler, Bis, 16-1, 3:00.

Second round: LJ Araujo, Bis, pinned Sean Anderson, Min, 0:47; Grad, SM, pinned Nicolas Lotito, GFC, 1:40; Brock Norton, NSA, pinned Colton Adams, Will, 3:05; Gums, Cen, pinned Emery Slater, Man, 1:34; Sawyer Carr, WFS, pinned Lance Iverson, WF, 5:39; Zack Soderlin, RCC, pinned Adyn Eckert, Jam, 0:32; Logan Opitz, AC, won dec. over Cade Harm, H-B, 3-2; Kaden Wise, Sid, pinned Michael King, Glas, 1:39.

Quarterfinals: Araujo, Bis, pinned Grad, SM, 1:35; Norton, NSA, won major dec. over Gums, Cen, 10-0; Soderlin, RCC, pinned Carr, WFS, 2:14; Opitz, AC, won dec. over Wise, Sid, 5-3.

Semifinals: Araujo, Bis, pinned Norton, NSA, 2:47; Soderlin, RCC, won major dec. over Opitz, AC, 13-4.

170

First round: Graydon Bakke, RCS, won in sudden victory over James Nagel, Bis, 9-7; Cole Radenz, Cen, pinned Malachi Werremeyer, FD, 0:48; Colton Mewes, Jam, won major dec. over Brett Miller, Leg, 16-2; Connor Manske, WFS, pinned Mason Donaldson, Glas, 1:36; DeJarius Jones, Min, pinned Max Ciubotereanu, Carr, 0:40; Jaxyn Richter, SM, pinned Ayden Gisi, AC, 1:40.

Second round: Waylon Cressell, WF, pinned James Marks, SM, 2:53; Hugh Meyer, Dic, won dec. over Bakke, RCS, 5-1; Radenz, Cen, pinned Ian Hook, RCC, 1:05; Mewes, Jam, pinned Braxton Rance, DL, 1:08; Manske, WFS, pinned Gavin Pihlgren, GFC, 3:38; Micah Larson, Will, won dec. over Jones, Min, 3-2; Jax Kettwig, Wat, pinned Harper Schultz, FN, 4:45; Richter, SM, pinned Lawson Wagner, FD, 1:25.

Quarterfinals: Cressell, WF, won by tech fall over Meyer, Dic, 20-5, 4:16; Mewes, Jam, pinned Radenz, Cen, 4:35; Manske, WFS, pinned Larson, Will, 3:54; Kettwig, Wat, pinned Richter, SM, 5:25.

Semifinals: Mewes, Jam, won dec. over Cressell, WF, 3-1; Manske, WFS, won dec. over Kettwig, Wat, 6-4.

182

First round: Myles Hinkley, B-W, won major dec. over Brody Knapp, RCC, 11-0; Ryker Meister, AC, pinned Aiden Pelayo, GFRR, 3:39; Jackson Maag, Wat, pinned Landon Mitsos, RCS, 2:54; Trevin Sago, H-B, won in sudden victory over Eli Christopherson, FD, 7-5; Ty Wiedrich, Will, won major dec. over Tanner VanScoy, RCS, 10-0; Lincoln Lemar, Leg, won major dec. over Keyoun Martin, TM, 13-4; Cole Dunlavy, AC, pinned Jack Olstad, Moor, 1:19; James Bozovsky, Dic, pinned Maddox Weigel, WFS, 1:47.

Second round: Jackson Walters, Jam, pinned Hinkley, B-W, 1:01; Jayden Haake, GFC, won dec. over Meister, AC, 5-2; Darion Bitz, Cen, pinned Maag, Wat, 1:21; Tate Estenson, DL, won major dec. over Sago, H-B, 9-1; Wiedrich, Will, pinned Chayton Senn, FD, 1:00; Lemar, Leg, won dec. over Tyrus Jangula, Bis, 5-4; Dunlavy, AC, won dec. over Grant Carlson, Cen, 4-1; Kaleb Porter, WF, won major dec. over Bozovsky, Dic, 9-1.

Quarterfinals: Walters, Jam, pinned Haake, GFC, 3:07; Estenson, DL, won dec. over Bitz, Cen, 8-3; Wiedrich, Will, pinned Lemar, Leg, 4:44; Porter, WF, won dec. over Dunlavy, AC, 8-3.

Semifinals: Walters, Jam, won by tech fall over Estenson, DL, 15-0, 4:22; Porter, WF, won dec. over Wiedrich, Will, 8-4.

195

First round: Olav Taylor, Cen, pinned Jacob Bild, WF, 1:52; David Krabbenhoft, Moor, won by tech fall over Ethan Nickles, Glas, 20-5, 5:48; Kaden Manske, WFS, pinned Izaiah Hernandez, GFC, 5:41; Jackson Melvin, Dic, pinned Hayden Stymeist, Leg, 5:39; Korbyn Draper, Will, pinned Tim Lipp, RCC, 3:35; Bridger Owens, Bis, won major dec. over Samson Flakus, AC, 11-2; Connor Lamb, WF, pinned Brayden Cunningham, GFRR, 2:34.

Second round: Taylor, Cen, pinned Lincoln Brooks, Min, 1:20; Zach Lilly, FD, pinned Krabbenhoft, Moor, 1:44; Jaxon Morrison, RCC, won by tech fall over Manske, WFS, 18-3, 4:48; Melvin, Dic, won major dec. over John Bjerke, GFRR, 14-1; Draper, Will, won in tiebreakers over Jack Miller, FN, 7-6; Owens, Bis, pinned Nic Renner, WFS, 3:29; Ayden Kellogg, RCS, pinned Lamb, WF, 2:30; Brock Eitreim, Wat, pinned Callen Garber, Car, 1:01.

Quarterfinals: Taylor, Cen, pinned Lilly, FD, 3:00; Melvin, Dic, won dec. over Morrison, RCC, 2-1; Draper, Will, won dec. over Owens, Bis, 5-1; Eitreim, Wat, pinned Kellogg, RCS, 1:49.

Semifinals: Taylor, Cen, won major dec. over Melvin, Dic, 11-0; Eitreim, Wat, pinned Draper, Will, 4:41.

220

First round: Broden Muske, VC, pinned Ashton Spieker, Moor, 1:35; Ethan Gall, Jam, won dec. over Caleb Kleinke, Sid, 1-0; Ayden Schlafman, Bis, won dec. over Bryce Beitelspacher, AC, 10-3; Dante Novembre, Will, won major dec. over Noah Lauen, RCS, 9-0; Armani Smith, H-B, pinned Gabe Reeve, RCC, 4:27; Isaiah Kwandt, Cen, pinned Cam Ahlers, FD, 0:56; Matthew Peters, Wat, pinned Ashton Schaff, WFS, 3:06.

Second round: Muske, VC, pinned Michael Torgerson, GFC, 0:41; Luke Lengenfelder, SM, pinned Gall, Jam, 1;05; Schlafman, Bis, won dec. over Alex Wells, RCC, 12-8; Ryder Weigel, WFS, pinned Novembre, Will, 2:55; Smith, H-B, pinned Logan Moore, WF, 4:19; William Marks, SM, won major dec. over Carter Johnson, Leg, 9-0; Kwandt, Cen, pinned Robert Garza, GFC, 2:00; Peters, Wat, won dec. over Landon Riely, Wil, 6-3.

Quarterfinals: Muske, VC, pinned Lengenfelder, SM, 4:31; Weigel, WFS, won dec. over Schlafman, Bis, 3-1; Smith, H-B, pinned Marks, SM, 2:57; Peters, Wat, pinned Kwandt, Cen, 1:27.

Semifinals: Muske, VC, won dec. over Weigel, WFS, 3-1; Peters, Wat, pinned Smith, H-B, 2:28.

285

First round: Daniel Suda, GFC, pinned Anthony Jacklovich, WF, 3:37; Haaken Jacobsen, Leg, pinned Sam Larson, Bis, 1:21.

Second round: AJ Heins, NSA, pinned Kaiden Strong, RCS, 1:42; Gabriel Parisien, TM, pinned Kane Wirkus, RCC, 2:54; Dalton Darby, Jam, pinned Demarco Clay, Moor, 1:59; Treyson Renken, Leg, won dec. over Suda, GFC, 6-4; Micah Hach, Wat, pinned Ethan Halvorson, Dic, 0:10; Jacob Krenz, AC, pinned Alex Schmitz, SM, 1:30; Amaree Williams, WF, won dec. over Jacobsen, Leg, 2-1; Dylan Carlquist, FD, pinned Charlie Macdonald, RCC, 0:28.

Quarterfinals: Heins, NSA, pinned Parisien, TM, 2:41; Darby, Jam, won dec. over Renken, Leg, 12-10; Hach, Wat, pinned Krenz, AC, 3:49; Carlquist, FD, pinned Williams, WF, 1:59.

Semifinals: Heins, NSA, pinned Darby, Jam, 0:31; Hach, Wat, pinned Carlquist, FD, 3:36.

GIRLS

Team results

1. Bismarck 208. 2. Legacy 200. 3. Minot 185. 4. West Fargo United 125. 5. Fargo 110.5. 6. Mandan 93. 7. Watertown, S.D., 88. 8. Rapid City Stevens, S.D., 80. 9. Jamestown 79. 10. Century 77. 11. South Border 66.5. 12. Aberdeen Central, S.D., 59. 13. Grand Forks 55. 14. Glasgow, Mont., 52.

15. Rapid City Central, S.D., 45. 16. Valley City 44. T-17. Carrington and Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter, 43. 19. Turtle Mountain 37. 20. Stanley 32.5. 21. New Salem-Almont 30. 22. Sidney, Mont., 28. 23. Moorhead, Minn., 21. 24. Hazen-Beulah, 20. 25. White Shield 15. T-26. Devils Lake and Dickinson, 12. 28. Williston 6.

Individual results

100

First round: Ella Brown, Min, won dec. over Eloise Jenner, SB, 10-8; Olivia Anderson, Wat, pinned Jamelia Ofori, Far, 0:59; Mataya Jacobs, RCC, pinned Sydney Narloch, Cen, 1:56; Anna Engwicht, NSA, pinned Averie Brehm, RCS, 0:19; Monica Boakye, Min, pinned Kaylee Ledoux, TM, 2:00; Brooklyn Lafrenz, Man, pinned Mallory McMullen, Moor, 0:50.

Quarterfinals: Keeley Kainoa, Man, pinned Brown, Min, 2:57; Anderson, Wat, won major dec. over Jacobs, RCC, 12-2; Emily Youboty, Leg, pinned Engwicht, NSA, 2:53; Lafrenz, Man, pinned Boakye, Min, 3:47.

Semifinals: Anderson, Wat, won dec. over Kainoa, Man, 4-2; Youboty, Leg, won dec. over Lafrenz, Man, 14-7.

105

First round: Alicia Kenfack, Leg, pinned Taya Lura, Carr, 2:26; Gabby Hannig, VC, pinned Madilynn Golphne, Min, 0:12; Vada Hoffman, SB, pinned Izzy Owens, Bis, 1:33; Trinity Duran, RCS, pinned Angela Gutierrez, Dic, 0:33; Vivian Backer, Cen, pinned Josie Legge, VC, 0:16; Elizabeth Mortensen, Min, pinned Kenzie Jost, Carr, 1:12.

Quarterfinals: Kenfack, Leg, pinned Natalie Carlson, WFU, 0:38; Hannig, VC, won dec. over Hoffman, SB, 9-2; Duran, RCS, pinned Avery Bendewald, AC, 4:15; Mortensen, Min, pinned Backer, Cen, 1:01.

Semifinals: Kenfack, Leg, pinned Hannig, VC, 3:47; Mortensen, Min, won in tiebreakers over Duran, RCS, 7-6.

110

First round: Madyson Gillen, AC, pinned Anna Henstein, RCC, 0:51; Maggie Thielges, Bis, pinned Liliana Van der Wyst, RCS, 1:15; Taya Laidlaw, Far, won dec. over Aryana Loran, Dic, 6-5; Keisha Tomac, NSA, pinned Kalyn Rohrbach, AC, 3:19.

Quarterfinals: Gillen, AC, pinned Bailey Leintz, Cen, 0:42; Thielges, Bis, pinned Zakai Freidig, WFU, 3:22; Elizabeth Youboty, Leg, pinned Laidlaw, Far, 0:33; Tomac, NSA, pinned Alyssa Nitschke, SB, 4:52.

Semifinals: Gillen, AC, pinned Thielges, Bis, 1:07; Youboty, Leg, won dec. over Tomac, NSA, 10-7.

115

First round: Clancy Meyer, Dic, pinned Anya Hudson, Min, 1:47; Sophia Johnson, Leg, pinned Jersey Short, TM, 3:47; Natalie Meyer, Dic, won dec. over Kulah Barjuah, Leg, 9-3; Tommi Johnson, H-B, pinned Emily Schilling, Dic, 0:51; Alexis Schneider, NGS, pinned Isabelle Erickson, Far, 0:37.

Second round: Julia Araujo, Bis, pinned Clancy Meyer, Dic, 0:49; Olivia Johs, WFU, pinned Kasia Schonert, GF, 1:18; Johnson, Leg, pinned Ava Owens, Far, 3:59; Cassandra Witte, RCS, pinned Hannah Johnson, Stan, 0:32; Hallie Nash, Min, pinned Meyer, Dic, 0:25; Miah Torres, Jam, pinned Sage Henderson, Man, 0:23; Johnson, H-B, won by forfeit over Milli Lovin, Moor; Schneider, NGS, pinned Hayden Thomas, Wat, 0:22.

Quarterfinals: Araujo, Bis, pinned Johs, WFU, 1:10; Witte, RCS, pinned Johnson, Leg, 2:43; Nash, Min, pinned Torres, Jam, 2:57; Schneider, NGS, pinned Johnson, H-B, 1:02.

Semifinals: Araujo, Bis, pinned Witte, RCS, 1:26; Schneider, NGS, pinned Nash, Min, 4:00.

120

First round: Kassidi Monroe, Bis, pinned Allison Neitzel, AC, 1:21; Mercedes Luca, Carr, pinned Lucy Czarnowski, Far, 3:04; Adrian Steidler, Leg, pinned Olivia Lindstrom, DL, 0:25; Sanie Gayflor, Far, pinned Jade LaFontaine, GF, 0:36; Elizabeth Hook, Man, pinned Maria Riojas, DL, 0:32; Shayla DeBlaere, WFU, pinned Taylor Schilling, 2:40.

Second round: Rei Ogden, Cen, pinned Monroe, Bis, 0:48; Lura, Carr, pinned Kamey Leedom, WFU, 0:44; Kylee Yetter, Min, pinned Bailey Schmitt, Bis, 1:29; Steidler, Leg, pinned Hannah Thiel, NSA, 2:49; Gayflor, Far, pinned Leah Torres, Jam, 3:26; Leyna Ulroan, Bis, pinned Kaitlynn Payne, Wat, 3:18; Deegan Kirschenmann, VC, pinned Hook, Man, 2:59; DeBlaere, WFU, pinned Jaslyn Akewanzie, TM, 0:37.

Quarterfinals: Ogden, Cen, pinned Lura, Carr, 0:16; Steidler, Leg, pinned Yetter, Min, 5:11; Gayflor, Far, pinned Ulroan, Bis, 1:55; DeBlaere, WFU, won major dec. over Kirschenmann, VC, 14-1.

Semifinals: Ogden, Cen, pinned Steidler, Leg, 0:50; DeBlaere, WFU, pinned Gayflor, Far, 1:55.

125

First round: Ula Martin, AC, won dec. over Cailey Williams, Moor, 8-2.

Second round: Avery Mohr, Far, won by forfeit over Alayna Janke, Moor; Annamarie Bracken, Jam, won dec. over Journey Peltier, Carr, 7-6; Emily Hyde, RCC, pinned Nora Haugen, WFU, 1:30; Fatima Garcia Ceja, SB, pinned Paige Studdard, Carr, 0:30; Martin, AC, pinned Avery Pedersen, Glas, 0:14; Riley Hanson, Min, pinned Robyn Albitre, Man, 2:28; Brynlee Hartsoch, WFU, pinned MaKenna Zietz, Leg, 1:41; Cambrie Feist, Bis, pinned Kelsi Neuman, Carr, 0:25.

Quarterfinals: Mohr, Far, pinned Bracken, Jam, 0:40; Hyde, RCC, pinned Garcia Ceja, SB, 2:40; Martin, AC, pinned Hanson, Min, 5:12; Hartsoch, WFU, pinned Feist, Bis, 2:21.

Semifinals: Mohr, Far, pinned Hyde, RCC, 1:59; Hartsoch, WFU, pinned Martin, AC, 1:24.

130

First round: Mackenzie Stoddartt, Jam, pinned Alexis Ray, GF, 2:00; Taeghan Rittenbach, Bis, pinned Kal Kroh, Man, 1:56; Payton Russell, Min, pinned Mikaila Thieschafer, RCS, 0:24; Mylee Christianson, VC, pinned Tyka Heinert, Man, 0:25; Quesha Medina, TM, won dec. over Victoria Llamas, Min, 5-4; Kaylee Kurz, GF, pinned Emily Light, Far, 0:54; Amaiya Kirn, Sid, pinned Kendall Kovar, Carr, 0:52.

Quarterfinals: Lindsey Anderson, WFU, pinned Stoddartt, Jam, 1:11; Rittenbach, Bis, pinned Russell, Min, 0:40; Christianson, VC, pinned Medina, TM, 3:08; Kirn, Sid, pinned Kurz, GF, 1:19.

Semifinals: Anderson, WFU, pinned Rittenbach, Bis, 3:15; Kirn, Sid, pinned Christianson, VC, 1:50.

135

First round: Allyssa Johnson, GF, pinned Jasmine Maas, AC, 0:36; Katelyn Vetter, Min, pinned Cadence Cook, Cen, 0:50; Isabelle Julian, Far, pinned Megan Ebach, Min, 0:33; Madison Reems, Bis, pinned Mackenzie Ranum, Stan, 2:44; Haleigh Carr, Min, pinned Randi Grant, TM, 0:46; Karissa Mann, NGS, pinned Katelyn Texley, Wat, 1:39; Damia Valdez, RCC, pinned Reagan Ulmer, SB, 6:42; Aleyia Cullinan, Leg, pinned Jenna Morrow, RCS, 0:54.

Quarterfinals: Johnson, GF, pinned Vetter, Min, 3:13; Reems, Bis, pinned Julian, Far, 1:34; Mann, NGS, pinned Carr, Min, 1:29; Cullinan, Leg, pinned Valdez, RCC, 1:11.

Semifinals: Johnson, GF, pinned Reems, Bis, 0:52; Cullinan, Leg, pinned Mann, NGS, 0:43.

140

First round: Marieda Kalahar, RCS, pinned Violet Weninger, Bis, 0:29; Kerrington Lee, Stan, won by injury forfeit over Brooke Gilbertson, Moor; Khendra Garcia, Carr, pinned Cassidy Meyers, RCC, 0:36; Keeley Schiermeister, Leg, pinned Ava Hughes, Moor, 0:30; Webeline Naklen, Far, won dec. over Madelyn Roth, Min, 11-7; Paige Baumgartner, Bis, pinned Lin Paw Jone, AC, 1:17.

Quarterfinals: Kalahar, RCS, pinned Hanna Ryberg, Leg, 4:56; Lee, Stan, pinned Garcia, Carr, 1:21; Keller, SB, pinned Schiermeister, Leg, 2:20; Baumgartner, Bis, won major dec. over Naklen, Far, 15-3.

Semifinals: Kalahar, RCS, pinned Lee, Stan, 2:46; Baumgartner, Bis, pinned Keller, SB, 2:32.

145

First round: Emily Jochim, SB, won major dec. over Ashlyn Lee, Jam, 12-4; Samantha Hotten, WFU, pinned Stephani Viesca, RCC, 0:43; Aubrie Overson, Bis, pinned Emma Wientjes, Wat, 2:22; Madison Lamb, Glas, pinned Julia Lee, GF, 1:40; Madalee Canales, Man, won by medical forfeit over Aubrey King, Far.

Quarterfinals: Kiera Aguilar, Min, pinned Jochim, SB, 5:48; Overson, Bis, pinned Hotten, WFU, 1:20; Lamb, Glas, pinned Mary Peltier, TM, 3:19; Summer Hanna, Leg, won dec. over Canales, Man, 11-5.

Semifinals: Aguilar, Min, won dec. over Overson, Bis, 7-1; Lamb, Glas, pinned Hanna, Leg, 4:47.

155

First round: Lexi Beckler, Bis, won dec. over Gabby Romans, Jam, 4-0; Emily Novak, GF, pinned Nevaeh Sorensen, Carr, 0:53; Elizabeth Dahl, Leg, pinned Gabriela Martinez, WFU, 0:20; Riley Clampitt, Glas, won dec. over April Peterson, Wat, 5-2; Katrina Gison, AC, pinned Alexis Erickson, Jam, 1:55; Jasmine Schaeffer, Far, pinned Andie Stewart, WFU, 1:53; Olivia Ochoa, GF, pinned Kadie Mendel, RCS, 4:17; Arianna Aguilar, Min, pinned NaKhya Ibach, NGS, 1:21.

Quarterfinals: Novak, GF, won major dec. over Beckler, Bis, 16-6; Clampitt, Glas, pinned Dahl, Leg, 5:57; Schaeffer, Far, pinned Gibson, AC, 5:01; Aguilar, Min, pinned Ochoa, GF, 3:00.

Semifinals: Clampitt, Glas, won dec. over Novak, GF, 7-2; Aguilar, Min, pinned Schaeffer, Far, 3:37.

170

First round: Mireya Sanchez, WFU, pinned Colbie White, SB, 0:36; Paige Spomer, Cen, pinned Hope Miller, Jam, 1:11; Sadie Richmond, Min, won by forfeit over Charlee Leedahl, WFU.

Second round: Alexis Storsved, Man, pinned Aubrey Locken, Stan, 1:24; Tailie Brehm, RCS, pinned Brennida Myers, Cen, 2:42; Sanchez, WFU, pinned Lily Bishop, Bis, 0:32; Bella Morteo, RCS, pinned Lilly Nygard, Min, 1:12; Kiley Cline, H-B, pinned Jordyn Radasa, Will, 1:43; Spomer, Cen, pinned Josie Trieu, Bis, 0:36; Madison Champagne, TM, pinned Tavy Heinert, Man, 1:42; Richmond, Min, pinned Isabelle Berg, DL, 1:19.

Quarterfinals: Storsved, Man, pinned Brehm, RCS, 2:36; Sanchez, WFU, pinned Morteo, RCS, 1:27; Spomer, Cen, pinned Cline, H-B, 5:25; Richmond, Min, pinned Champagne, TM, 1:38.

Semifinals: Storsved, Man, pinned Sanchez, WFU, 4:23; Richmond, Min, pinned Spomer, Cen, 3:21.

190

First round: Grace Bercier, Jam, pinned Amariona Rout, GF, 4:16; Allison Konrad, Wat, won dec. over Mekayla Stordalen, Cen, 3-1; Hannah Sjostrom, Jam, pinned Hailey Harvel, RCS, 1:21; Cambree Anderson, Bis, pinned Riley Cline, H-B, 1:07.

Quarterfinals: Phoenix Lindseth, Leg, pinned Bercier, Jam, 1:58; Koiline Govergo, Far, pinned Konrad, Wat, 2:12; Sjostrom, Jam, pinned Brooke Bundy, VC, 0:27; Anderson, Bis, pinned Kadyn Schuman, GF, 1:10.

Semifinals: Lindseth, Leg, pinned Govergo, Far, 0:54; Sjostrom, Jam, pinned Anderson, Bis, 1:05.

250

First round: Love Hopkins, WS, pinned Lilli Boone, Man, 5:11; Brinley Buechler, Bis, pinned Sophie Baumeister, RCC, 1:08; Omoyewmese Igiehon, Man, pinned Kathryn Sullivan, GF, 1:05; Aleeona Meza, Jam, pinned Autumn Ownby, Sid, 1:15.

Quarterfinals: Hopkins, WS, pinned Morgan Harvey, Cen, 1:37; Buechler, Bis, pinned Belinda Perry, Cen, 1:37; Orr, Wat, pinned Igiehon, Man, 0:38; Meza, Jam, pinned Lindberg, Carr, 1:19.

Semifinals: Buechler, Bis, pinned Hopkins, WS, 2:49; Orr, Wat, won by medical forfeit over Meza, Jam.