Bismarck High tops top-seeded Minot, clinches trip to state

The Bismarck Demons' Revenge Tour continues.
Motivated by a desire to prove doubters wrong, Bismarck High beat top-seeded Minot 3-2 on Friday in the semifinals of the West Region hockey tournament.
The win, after two regular-season losses to the Magicians, sends the Demons to the state tournament for the 31st straight year.
“We have a lot of doubters out there,” said Joey Heinert, who had a goal and assist. “Everyone thinks we lost too many people, lost coaches. But there’s one thing they can’t take away from us and that is heart.”
The heart was on display throughout the third period as Bismarck nursed a 3-2 lead, not by playing tentative, but by attacking. The Demons outshot Minot 10-5 in the third period.
“I told them we were down by two goals and we have to play like that the whole period,” Bismarck coach Wes Carr said. “We have to keep forcing it, keep it simple and attack.”
Bismarck’s attack in the closing minutes was so effective that Minot goalie Tre Sortland was only able to leave the net for a few brief seconds to get an extra skater on the ice.
The Demons will play Century for the region championship for the third straight year. The last time the 12-time champion wasn’t in the title game was 2013, the year Century beat Minot 4-2.
Bismarck lost twice to the Patriots in the regular season, dropping a lopsided 8-4 decision in the first meeting and falling 4-3 in overtime in the second. They had also lost to Minot twice and to Jamestown, the team the Demons beat in the first round.
Minot, which hasn’t won a region championship since 2006, will have to beat Mandan today to reach the state tourney.
Nicholas Mortenson was credited with the game’s first goal after getting a stick on Jack Steckler’s blast from straight on. Steckler one-timed a pass from Heinert and Mortenson redirected it past Minot goalie Sortland at 12:29 of the first period.
Minot kept the pressure on. The Magicians put several pucks out front but never got to them before they were cleared by the Bismarck defense.
Sortland wasn’t as lucky as Remington Richardson doubled the Demons’ lead at 16:08 when he stuck in a rebound from just in front of the crease.
Heinert netted a power-play goal at 6:10 of the second period to stake the Demons to a 3-0 lead. Sortland sprawled out to make a stop but Mortenson instead fed the puck through the crease to Heinert on the back side for an easy goal.
“That gives you a little bit of confidence, but our big thing was a sense of urgency,” Carr said.
Minot didn’t stay down long. Zachary Diehl scored on a blind shot that found a seam at 8:24 and Isaiah Thongphet pulled the Magicians within a goal at 14:27, 10 seconds after the Demons killed a Minot power play.
Bismarck took a 3-2 lead into the final period and made it stand up.
“We didn’t want to just weather their storm and try to play defense. We grinded every single shift and every single battle,” Heinert said. “We just had to win every little thing and it built up to a win.”
The Demons had lost 2-1 and 4-1 to Minot previously.
“It was just working hard,” Carr said. “Minot is very gritty and they play hard. You have to know you have a battle on your hands.”