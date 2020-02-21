Bismarck High tops top-seeded Minot, clinches trip to state

Bismarck lost twice to the Patriots in the regular season, dropping a lopsided 8-4 decision in the first meeting and falling 4-3 in overtime in the second. They had also lost to Minot twice and to Jamestown, the team the Demons beat in the first round.

Minot, which hasn’t won a region championship since 2006, will have to beat Mandan today to reach the state tourney.

Nicholas Mortenson was credited with the game’s first goal after getting a stick on Jack Steckler’s blast from straight on. Steckler one-timed a pass from Heinert and Mortenson redirected it past Minot goalie Sortland at 12:29 of the first period.

Minot kept the pressure on. The Magicians put several pucks out front but never got to them before they were cleared by the Bismarck defense.

Sortland wasn’t as lucky as Remington Richardson doubled the Demons’ lead at 16:08 when he stuck in a rebound from just in front of the crease.

Heinert netted a power-play goal at 6:10 of the second period to stake the Demons to a 3-0 lead. Sortland sprawled out to make a stop but Mortenson instead fed the puck through the crease to Heinert on the back side for an easy goal.

“That gives you a little bit of confidence, but our big thing was a sense of urgency,” Carr said.