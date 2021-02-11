Bismarck High starts fast in win over St. Mary's

The Bismarck Demons scored two points in the last six minutes of Thursday’s West Region boys’ basketball game against the Saints at St. Mary’s High School.
It didn’t matter as the Demons turned in a strong game on the offensive and defensive end for the first 30 minutes to beat the Saints 73-48 and end St. Mary’s three-game winning streak.
Treyson Eaglestaff scored a game-high 22 points to lead the Demons to their fourth win in five games.
“We’ve been preaching to our guys about playing together and sharing the basketball and controlling the tempo on the offensive and defensive side,” Bismarck coach Jordan Wilhelm said. “We just wanted to get back to the basics and play Demon basketball.”
Bismarck put the game away early, but it had a lot of help from the Saints.
Trailing 9-6 with 11:05 left in the first half, Eaglestaff buried a 3-pointer for the Demons to tie the game and start a 22-0 run. Four different players had points for the Demons, while the Saints went 7:46 and 12 straight possessions without a point.
Garrett Bader’s layup with 12:24 to play was the Saints’ last points until Zach Haas’ layup with 4:40 remaining made it a 28-11 game.
The Saints were 8-for-30 from the field with 10 of their 24 turnovers in the first half, which ended with the Demons holding a 38-18 lead. Bismarck shot 15-for-37 in the opening half. For the game BHS took 19 more shots than St. Mary’s, 76 to 57.
“It’s really no secret how to win games in the West Region. You gotta play as hard as you can every minute you’re on the court,” Wilhelm said.
St. Mary’s went through another long scoreless stretch in the second half, punctuated by a run of eight straight turnovers during which time the Demons made it a 27-point game.
“Our press was effective tonight. I think we did a good job of running them out of gas,” Wilhelm said. “Our guys did a good job of playing our tempo and we did a good job in the halfcourt.”
Bismarck’s regulars left the floor with a little over six minutes remaining. St. Mary’s closed the game on a 14-2 run.
The Demons hit 8 of 25 attempts beyond the arc with Eaglestaff dropping three and Gunner Swanson two. Swanson finished with 10 points and nine rebounds and he had one of the Demons’ 13 steals. Max Tschosik had 12 points and three steals.
Haas had a double-double for the Saints, finishing with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Bader had two 3-pointers and 10 points and Nathan Fedorchak added two 3-pointers.