Bismarck High starts fast in win over St. Mary's

The Bismarck Demons scored two points in the last six minutes of Thursday’s West Region boys’ basketball game against the Saints at St. Mary’s High School.

It didn’t matter as the Demons turned in a strong game on the offensive and defensive end for the first 30 minutes to beat the Saints 73-48 and end St. Mary’s three-game winning streak.

Treyson Eaglestaff scored a game-high 22 points to lead the Demons to their fourth win in five games.

“We’ve been preaching to our guys about playing together and sharing the basketball and controlling the tempo on the offensive and defensive side,” Bismarck coach Jordan Wilhelm said. “We just wanted to get back to the basics and play Demon basketball.”

Bismarck put the game away early, but it had a lot of help from the Saints.

Trailing 9-6 with 11:05 left in the first half, Eaglestaff buried a 3-pointer for the Demons to tie the game and start a 22-0 run. Four different players had points for the Demons, while the Saints went 7:46 and 12 straight possessions without a point.

Garrett Bader’s layup with 12:24 to play was the Saints’ last points until Zach Haas’ layup with 4:40 remaining made it a 28-11 game.