Bismarck High has a rich history of success when it comes to its football program.

With 13 state championships and 36 West Region titles in their trophy case, the Demons know a thing or two about winning football games.

The last two years have not mirrored the past success Bismarck is accustomed to. The Demons have won just three games combined over the last two seasons, including a winless campaign in 2022. It was the first winless season in program history and the first time the Demons failed to win at least two games since 1994. Bismarck's last victory came on Oct. 22, 2021 against Williston before enduring its current 10-game losing streak that culminated with back-to-back shutout losses to West Fargo Sheyenne and Century, snapping its streak of 32 consecutive postseason appearances.

"Last year obviously was a very difficult thing and it was something we're not accustomed to," BHS coach Mark Gibson said. "We've got a bunch of kids that have worked very hard in the offseason to try and get things changed and going in the right direction. I've been pleased with the effort in the weight room and pleased with the commitment the guys have made and the leadership of the senior class."

There is reason for optimism within the Bismarck huddle. The Demons return starting quarterback Quin Hafner. The 6-foot-1 senior signal caller set a school record for pass attempts last year with 234, completing 114 for 1,429 yards and 10 touchdowns to lead the offense. He'll have familiar targets to throw to in senior wide receiver Preston Lemar, who caught 29 passes for 412 yards and three touchdowns.

"I always feel like when we return a quarterback it's an added bonus because there is a lot less things you have to worry about because he's seen it before and he's a kid that's very smart and has done a good job distributing the football around," Gibson said. "He knows the reads before you have to say anything to him and it's something we greatly benefit from."

Winning the battles in the trenches will be an area of emphasis this season if the Demons want to recapture their winning ways. Defensively, BHS struggled to stop the opposition's ground game, surrendering more than 200 yards per game. Gibson is hoping a front line filled with upperclassmen can solve last year's issues.

"We certainly have more of a physical presence there and it's something that's really going to benefit our running game," Gibson said. "Not only do we return the guys up front, but we also have three guys with experience running the ball. It feels like we're much further along than we were last year."

The running game struggled to find any kind of rhythm last year, averaging roughly 75 yards per game. Seniors Ashtyn Mosolf and Carter Henke, and junior Ayden Tincher are expected to see plenty of playing time in the backfield. Mosolf rushed for 200 yards last year, the most among returning running backs.

The road toward redemption won't be an easy one. The Demons have to go through seven playoff participants from a year ago, bookended by contests against defending state champion Fargo Shanley and state runners-up Century.

"I'd challenge anybody in the state to say they have a more difficult schedule than we do and it's something that's handed to us and there's nothing we can do about it," Gibson said. "We just have to go out and play and hopefully get better each week."