Bismarck Blizzard forfeit lead, win in overtime over Minot

"Everyone is expected to step up, and this is the third year for both of us. We're the ones who are expected to bring the team up by showing up and doing our best," she said.

Martin said she scored on the tail end of a flurry around the Majette net.

"Cameron (shot) for sure and I think Tyra (Skjeret) was in there, too. (The puck) came off her pad right to the middle, so I wound up and was hoping to hit the net," Martin said. "I tried to aim for the middle, but I just let it go."

If she'd had more time, Martin said she would have been more precise.

"We try to look at the corners because (Borkhuis) is really good with her glove," she said.

The first period was scoreless, but senior defender Paige Hanson got the Blizzard going in the first minute of the second period, sailing a high blast from the left point past Borkhuis.

Less than two minutes later, Ella Reister scored on a rebound and the hosts led 2-0. But not for long.

Two minutes after Reister's goal, sophomore forward Taylyn Cope found the net from point-blank range to shave the deficit to 2-1.