Bismarck Blizzard forfeit lead, win in overtime over Minot

Grit goes a long way in hockey. It can even erase the sting of some embarrassingly poor decisions.
The Bismarck Blizzard turned a 2-1 lead into a 3-2 deficit with a crazy run of four penalties, one a major, against Minot on Tuesday night at the Wachter Arena. Then they rallied to tie the game in the final minute of the third period and win 4-3 in overtime.
Senior forward Noelle Martin put the cap on a gritty Blizzard comeback, firing in a low rebound shot from mid-slot range at 2:24 of overtime to salvage a victory.
Junior forward Cameron Schmidt set up Martin's heroics by scoring a power-play goal with 27 minutes remaining in regulation. Schmidt was credited with an unassisted goal after poking in the tying tally amid a scrum in front of the net. Schmidt garnered two assists to go with her tying goal.
Making the winning surge all the more unlikely was the victim of Bismarck's final two goals. The Majettes' senior goalie, Amber Borkhuis is a topflight goaltender by anyone's standards.
"If there's a positive spin on this, it's that we put ourselves behind the 8-ball ... and somebody rose to the occasion. ... We shot ourselves in the foot and walk away with the (two) points," said Blizzard coach Tim Meyer.
Martin and Schmidt are both third-year varsity players with the Blizzard. Martin said veteran players should lead.
"Everyone is expected to step up, and this is the third year for both of us. We're the ones who are expected to bring the team up by showing up and doing our best," she said.
Martin said she scored on the tail end of a flurry around the Majette net.
"Cameron (shot) for sure and I think Tyra (Skjeret) was in there, too. (The puck) came off her pad right to the middle, so I wound up and was hoping to hit the net," Martin said. "I tried to aim for the middle, but I just let it go."
If she'd had more time, Martin said she would have been more precise.
"We try to look at the corners because (Borkhuis) is really good with her glove," she said.
The first period was scoreless, but senior defender Paige Hanson got the Blizzard going in the first minute of the second period, sailing a high blast from the left point past Borkhuis.
Less than two minutes later, Ella Reister scored on a rebound and the hosts led 2-0. But not for long.
Two minutes after Reister's goal, sophomore forward Taylyn Cope found the net from point-blank range to shave the deficit to 2-1.
That's the way things stood when the penalty-filled third period began. Minot was whistled for two minors and Bismarck was charged with three minors and a major in the final 17 minutes.
Junior forward Abigail Tallman pulled Minot even at 9:33 of the third period, slipping in a rebound, 73 seconds after Blizzard forward Brenna Curl was sent off on a boarding major.
A hooking penalty on Bismarck defender Ella Gabel set up Minot's go-ahead marker. The opportunistic Majettes converted 32 seconds later as sophomore defender Kinsey Fjeld popped in a rebound to make it 3-2 with 2:35 to play.
Backed into a corner, the Blizzard got a break when Cope was whistled for hooking with 41 seconds left. Meyer pulled goalie Karsyn Hellman at that point, giving Bismarck an extra attacker. The strategy paid off when Schmidt came through with 27 seconds to play.
At that point the pendulum swung to the Bismarck bench.
"We had a lot of momentum after that goal, so it was really good for us," Martin said.
The Blizzard, now 11-2-0 with 29 points, play again Friday at Williston.
"This gives us a couple of days to maybe figure out stuff. ... Going into the third period with a one-goal lead we wanted to keep the game simple and we wanted to be disciplined. If there is one thing we were not, it's disciplined," Meyer observed.
Although both teams had winning records, they took the ice Tuesday night coming off losses. Bismarck was 1-2 in its previous three games and Minot was 2-2 in its prior four starts.
Minot, dipped to 10-7-1. The Majettes are idle until Feb. 12 when they visit Fargo North-South.