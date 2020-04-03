Big learning curve, but a huge payoff

"I'm not 100 percent sure (about projected enrollment), but I assume we'll have to stick to six-man for the short term. If we could move up to nine-man, I don't think many of our kids would like that," he said.

Cook sees it the same way.

"I do not long for that (return to nine-man). Six-man is where I belong. I really love it," he said. "I'd played 11-man all my life, but I've become enamored with six-man. It's awesome. I think anyone who's played it or watched it would feel the same way."

Cook said he's not sure what he'd tell schools that are considering the six-man option. Is it the less-demanding manpower requirement? Or a more modest financial investment?

"It might be a little bit of both," he responded. "But I think the most important thing for a school board to look at ... is the attraction of school pride and community pride. It's your school, as opposed to going to another (co-op) school where you may not feel the same commitment."

Last fall seven North Dakota schools played six-man football, along with the Mon-Dak JV. Drake-Anamoose and Center-Stanton were joined by Midway-Minto, Alexander, Mandaree, Drayton and Williston Trinity Christian.

Cook isn't sure what changes next fall may bring.

"We know one is leaving for sure. Trinity Christian is going to be playing a JV schedule next year. ... I'm expecting around eight teams, maybe one more," he said.

(This is the second in a three-part series on six-man football. Part three will appear in Sunday's edition of the Tribune).

