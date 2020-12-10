BHS skaters aiming to right the ship

"Pretty much our whole defenseman corps is back. ... Having our whole defensive corps back, we're going to count on those guys to help create some opportunities for our forwards," Carr noted.

Carr said there are three factors that will determine how the BHS season goes. First, consistent, determined daily effort is needed in what he believes is a highly competitive region. Second, some of the younger players are going to need to step into the gap and replenish the scoring that was lost to graduation. Third is health. The Demons learned last season what injuries can do, and now there's the coronavirus threat looming in the background.

"If we handle those three things, I think we can have some pretty good success this year. ... I'm really thinking of making state and doing well at state," Carr observed. "But if we're not able to do those three things, we'll struggle."

Carr said the coronavirus pandemic colors everything.

"We keep preaching to the kids to play every game and every shift like it's their last, because it could be your last. We never know when they could shut it down," he noted.

Looking at the other teams in the region, Carr labels Minot the favorite to win the regular season regional title, in a big way.