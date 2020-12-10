BHS skaters aiming to right the ship

By no means was Wes Carr's introduction to the West Region hockey scene a smooth one.
Carr went through an injury-riddled 2019-20 season that produced a 6-7 regional record and a 9-16 overall mark. When all was said and done, the Demons had been outscored an uncharacteristic 103-69 in his first season as head coach.
But BHS salvaged something that is characteristic of Demon hockey. Bismarck qualified for the state tournament for the 31st straight season.
It's the team's state-qualifying play at the regional tournament that the Demons hope to build on if and when the 2020-21 season begins.
"At the beginning of our season, the first 10 games or so, we had all our players and we were jelling pretty well," Carr recalled. "Then we got hit by the injury bug big-time. We had a couple of concussions, a separated shoulder and a bad case of the flu. ... At one time we had 10 guys in our program out.
BHS had a 7-6 record following a 4-2 victory over Devils Lake when things went sideways. Once the Demons had their entire roster reassembled, they faced the task of trying to develop some chemistry with the regional tournament around the corner.
Nonetheless, they won their first two regional tournament games, including a 3-2 upset of top-seeded Minot, to earn a state berth.
"The positives outweighed the negatives at the end of last year," Carr said. "The seniors did a good job of leading, and the underclassmen did a good job of dealing with adversity all year long. It's a positive when you have kids ready to fight through no matter what. ... The boys came together at the right time."
BHS has 49 percent of its offense, 34 goals, returning along with last year's backup goaltender, senior Logan Hendrickson, who played just six games.
"Logan showed some good signs last year," Carr said. "Last year we were blessed with two pretty good goalies and we gave the senior (Quinn Ackerman) the nod, but we feel good about Logan, too."
The leading returning goal scorer is senior defenseman Jack Steckler, a returning all-state selection. He scored eight goals to go with 11 assists. He won't return immediately, though.
"He's still kind of fighting a foot injury from football," Carr said. "He'll be back. We're just taking it slow with him. He's got bigger fish to fry later on, so we want to do it right."
Other veteran returnees include junior forward Hunter Acker (7 goals, 12 assists), senior forward Nico Mortenson (6-11), junior forward Remington Richardson (7-6), junior forward Avery McMahon (3-3), junior defenseman Luke Ahlgren and sophomore defenseman Jaxon Hill.
"Pretty much our whole defenseman corps is back. ... Having our whole defensive corps back, we're going to count on those guys to help create some opportunities for our forwards," Carr noted.
Carr said there are three factors that will determine how the BHS season goes. First, consistent, determined daily effort is needed in what he believes is a highly competitive region. Second, some of the younger players are going to need to step into the gap and replenish the scoring that was lost to graduation. Third is health. The Demons learned last season what injuries can do, and now there's the coronavirus threat looming in the background.
"If we handle those three things, I think we can have some pretty good success this year. ... I'm really thinking of making state and doing well at state," Carr observed. "But if we're not able to do those three things, we'll struggle."
Carr said the coronavirus pandemic colors everything.
"We keep preaching to the kids to play every game and every shift like it's their last, because it could be your last. We never know when they could shut it down," he noted.
Looking at the other teams in the region, Carr labels Minot the favorite to win the regular season regional title, in a big way.
"I want to say they're probably like a juggernaut," he said in sizing up the Magicians. "They're really good. ... Minot is the one everyone will be gunning for."
Graduation hit Mandan (12 graduates), Bismarck (11), Hazen-Beulah (10) an Century (nine) the hardest. On the other end of the spectrum are Bottineau-Rugby (2 graduates), Williston and Minot (four each), Jamestown (five) and Dickinson (seven).
Minot and Jamestown were the West's top placers in the state tournament last winter, finishing fifth and sixth, respectively. Each has a large nucleus around which to build this season.
Sixty-two percent (63 goals) of the Magician offense returns along with a veteran goaltender. Senior Tre Sortland had a 16-7-1 record in the crease last season with a 2.66 goals-against average and a .886 save percentage. Minot returnees include three all-region selections -- Sortland, junior forward Jayden Luck (16 goals, 15 assists) and senior defenseman Riley Opperude (7-15).
Jamestown tied Century in offensive production last season at 4.42 goals per game. Most of that, 91 goals to be specific, returns. Two Blue Jay all-region performers return with glowing credentials. Sophomore Nolan Nenow scored 28 goals and assisted on 26, and senior Jace Thompson finished with 16 goals and 33 assists. The list goes on with junior Hunter Nelson (29-18) and senior defenseman Jacoby Nold (12-15) back in the fold.
The question mark for the Blue Jays is in net. The graduated Riley Gerhardt was an iron man in the Jamestown net last season, leaving the Blue Jays with virtually no experience in goal.
Century, a state qualifier last year at 17-8-1, was dented by graduation, but a lot remains. Underclassmen scored 71 of Century's 115 goals last winter. The Patriots' cast of veterans includes all-state performer Colton Schulte, a senior who scored 19 goals and assisted on 18 more last season. Senior Cullen Curl (17-18) was an all-region selection.
The Patriots are also well-fortified in goal with senior Holden Ubl returning. He was 7-6 in 13.8 games with a 2.46 GAA and an .896 save percentage.
"Century has a lot of guys coming back, and they've got good numbers, too," Carr said.
